My question is why do people on the internet assume you don't know what you're talking about?



OK, will have a go at an actual answer...It's the disconnect between your own self image and that of a stranger reading words on the internet without any context of the person you are. The written word often struggles to convey the depths that a person would otherwise communicate in person. When you write something then read it back to yourself, believing it to contain insight or wisdom, you are reading back through your own filter, the wisdom might not be in the actual words but your unique interpretation of them. When someone else does it, they lack your filter, see only words, potentially miss the nuance you have applied.The complexities we think and feel in our own minds, don't always come out whole when we try to put them down on paper, even if we think they doThat, or you chat wham on the regular