Does an off-peak return ticket let me get on a peak train if it's at the arse-end of the journey? The planner on thetrainline suggest that I can, but I've never had to change trains on my own before and am pretty nervous about it despite being 33 years old ¬¬



Also does the trainline app automatically update with platform changes and delays?



Afaik the return leg can be on any train, even a peak time one. But it should say on the ticket.If you meant, can the outwards journey be peak time - there's two things to it. The first to know is that you are not meant to get on a train after the stop your journey is from. Ie, if you buy a ticket from Lime street, you're not meant to start at Edge Hill. But in reality nobody cares, and its hard to prove anyway. But you might get caught out with automatic barriers. The other thing is that "peak time" is defined by the time the train leaves your starting station. So if your ticket is from Lime Street, and lets say the train leaves at 8:55 (peak time), but your get on at Wavertree, where the train passes in off-peak time - you're not allowed to do that. Whether you actually get in trouble for it depends on the conductor.Is that what you were asking?