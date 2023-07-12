« previous next »
  No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together.
Quote from: rowan_d on July 11, 2023, 08:46:10 pm
Does an off-peak return ticket let me get on a peak train if it's at the arse-end of the journey? The planner on thetrainline suggest that I can, but I've never had to change trains on my own before and am pretty nervous about it despite being 33 years old ¬¬

Also does the trainline app automatically update with platform changes and delays?

Afaik the return leg can be on any train, even a peak time one. But it should say on the ticket.

If you meant, can the outwards journey be peak time - there's two things to it. The first to know is that you are not meant to get on a train after the stop your journey is from. Ie, if you buy a ticket from Lime street, you're not meant to start at Edge Hill. But in reality nobody cares, and its hard to prove anyway. But you might get caught out with automatic barriers. The other thing is that "peak time" is defined by the time the train leaves your starting station. So if your ticket is from Lime Street, and lets say the train leaves at 8:55 (peak time), but your get on at Wavertree, where the train passes in off-peak time - you're not allowed to do that. Whether you actually get in trouble for it depends on the conductor.

Is that what you were asking?
  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato.
Quote from: stewil007 on July 12, 2023, 01:09:05 pm
think it cleared up by someone else but

current job - 2020 - present
prev job - 2017 - 2020
prev job - 2011 - 2017
and so on until
----
previous employment if required

Yes., sorry
  boat.
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 12, 2023, 01:35:58 pm
Afaik the return leg can be on any train, even a peak time one. But it should say on the ticket.

If you meant, can the outwards journey be peak time - there's two things to it. The first to know is that you are not meant to get on a train after the stop your journey is from. Ie, if you buy a ticket from Lime street, you're not meant to start at Edge Hill. But in reality nobody cares, and its hard to prove anyway. But you might get caught out with automatic barriers. The other thing is that "peak time" is defined by the time the train leaves your starting station. So if your ticket is from Lime Street, and lets say the train leaves at 8:55 (peak time), but your get on at Wavertree, where the train passes in off-peak time - you're not allowed to do that. Whether you actually get in trouble for it depends on the conductor.

Is that what you were asking?
My issue was with the starting time it turned out, my brother's explanation matches up with your's. I assumed that peak times would apply to every leg of the journey, not just the first, but thankfully not.
  Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
What's the best website to sell concert tickets on? Just looking to sell tickets at face value + the service charge, so I'm not out of pocket.
  old and annoying
Quote from: owens_2k on July 13, 2023, 07:29:11 pm
What's the best website to sell concert tickets on? Just looking to sell tickets at face value + the service charge, so I'm not out of pocket.

Twickets

https://www.twickets.live/?locale=en_GB
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Quote from: owens_2k on July 13, 2023, 07:29:11 pm
What's the best website to sell concert tickets on? Just looking to sell tickets at face value + the service charge, so I'm not out of pocket.

https://tixel.com

Not allowed to be more than 10% of face value.
  Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
Quote from: owens_2k on July 13, 2023, 07:29:11 pm
What's the best website to sell concert tickets on? Just looking to sell tickets at face value + the service charge, so I'm not out of pocket.
TicketSwap.

Website: https://www.ticketswap.uk/

Listing a ticket can be done in a few clicks. Simply upload your ticket and provide the required information.
After this, you can sit back and relax - you will be notified when your ticket has been sold and we will transfer the money to your bank account in 3 business days.
Buying a ticket is really easy as well. You can pay directly through our app and the ticket will be available in your TicketSwap account and sent to your e-mail inbox immediately.
  Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
Quote from: KillieRed on July 12, 2023, 12:52:15 pm
I took my family to Paris a few years ago. The kids actually climbed the stairs of the Eiffel Tower because of the length of the queues for the lifts. I stayed with my folks whilst they went up. Browsing the little stalls and shops at the bottom, my old man got his wallet nicked. He had it in his cargo shorts bottom pocket and reckons it was a little kid. The scale of scam artists around the tourist areas was also out of hand. Going by accents most were Eastern European.
Thank you for your info and experience, KillieRed. Truly appreciate that.

Yes, I'll be careful not to get my wallet nicked around Paris. What a nightmare it would be!!!

p/s: And thanks for the warning about the scam artists too. I will try to research it on Youtube on how the scam works. I have no idea.
  Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
No worries, hopefully things have improved since I was last there.

One scam is the gold ring scam. We were walking through the Tuileries Garden and a guy was coming towards us kinda equidistant, as we met he bent and picked up the so-called gold ring. He then went into his spiel suggesting we were Co-finders but hed be willing to give up his share for a few euros. We just laughed and walked on.
  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
Has anyone flown with Malaysian Airlines recently?

I'm doing the overnight London to Kuala Lumpar flight this summer. I'm in Economy (Plus) and can't really work out what the food options might be. Do you get a meal onboard? If so, is it a dinner?

Trying to work out what to eat beforehand and what to give my kids beforehand.
  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:31:25 am
Has anyone flown with Malaysian Airlines recently?

I'm doing the overnight London to Kuala Lumpar flight this summer. I'm in Economy (Plus) and can't really work out what the food options might be. Do you get a meal onboard? If so, is it a dinner?

Trying to work out what to eat beforehand and what to give my kids beforehand.

You will definitely get a meal usually a choice of three for each meal.  I think you will get dinner and breakfast but not 100% sure.
No pork or Ham usually means the breakfast options are a bit shit.
Bon voyage
  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:41:21 am
You will definitely get a meal usually a choice of three for each meal.  I think you will get dinner and breakfast but not 100% sure.
No pork or Ham usually means the breakfast options are a bit shit.
Bon voyage

Thanks for the feedback.

This is what I suspected. Dinner when you get on and breakfast when you land -  aligned with UK time. However was thinking if meals would be aligned with KL time  -  i.e. breakfast when you get on and dinner before flight lands.

Also trying to work out how you tell them 1 of the travellers has a peanut alergy. Seems no way of doing so online.

Also, has anyone gone to Malaysia with a peanut allergy? How hard was it to manage?
  Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:53:13 am
Thanks for the feedback.

This is what I suspected. Dinner when you get on and breakfast when you land -  aligned with UK time. However was thinking if meals would be aligned with KL time  -  i.e. breakfast when you get on and dinner before flight lands.

Also trying to work out how you tell them 1 of the travellers has a peanut alergy. Seems no way of doing so online.

Also, has anyone gone to Malaysia with a peanut allergy? How hard was it to manage?
I'll try my best to answer you, Jookie. After my research, found this article below. For your kids, right?

Malaysia Airlines.

+ Can passengers with peanut or nut allergy book an allergen-free meal?

- Answer

Malaysia Airlines is unable to offer a completely peanut/nut-free special meal as our meals are prepared in commercial kitchens that handle peanuts and nut derivatives. For such passengers, the airline will allow them to bring their own food onboard.

https://askmh.malaysiaairlines.com/faq/s/article/Can-passengers-with-peanut-or-nut-allergy-book-an-allergen-free-meal?language=en_US

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:53:13 am
Thanks for the feedback.

This is what I suspected. Dinner when you get on and breakfast when you land -  aligned with UK time. However was thinking if meals would be aligned with KL time  -  i.e. breakfast when you get on and dinner before flight lands.

Also trying to work out how you tell them 1 of the travellers has a peanut alergy. Seems no way of doing so online.

Also, has anyone gone to Malaysia with a peanut allergy? How hard was it to manage?

Not with Malaysia but have flown overnight with Air France to Dubai and Virgin from the US. Air France we took off at midnight and they tried to give us an evening meal at half midnight, most said no although some fat fuck had hers and her husbands, we got breakfast about 7am UAE time. Same with Virgin, meal after take off so 8pm US time and breakfast around 6am, 7:30 arrival.

Google says Malaysian food uses a lot of peanuts, so you'll need to be very careful. This is 14 years ago but might be useful

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/ShowTopic-g298570-i7008-k2818991-Eating_in_KL_with_a_peanut_allergy-Kuala_Lumpur_Wilayah_Persekutuan.html

One bit of advice was to get a card made up in Malay detailing the allergy and have that with you at all times, one suggestion was a picture of a peanut with a red x through it - apparently they call peanuts groundnuts as the Americans do.
  • Legacy Fan
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:31:25 am
Has anyone flown with Malaysian Airlines recently?

I'm doing the overnight London to Kuala Lumpar flight this summer. I'm in Economy (Plus) and can't really work out what the food options might be. Do you get a meal onboard? If so, is it a dinner?

Trying to work out what to eat beforehand and what to give my kids beforehand.

A fairly recent review

https://www.pommietravels.com/malaysia-airlines-economy-review/

Also

https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/cn/en/experience/inflight-offerings/inflight-meal/ey-pre-order-meal.html
