« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 911753 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18240 on: June 16, 2023, 07:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 16, 2023, 07:19:43 pm
How cool, someone asks quite an obscure question about signs and gets an answer from a signmaker

Must have been Robs day off.

That dont reminds me of Robinsons brewery. Think it was based in Stockport but a lot of the pubs around me had them.
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18241 on: June 16, 2023, 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 10, 2023, 08:09:38 am
if you find that they're shitting in the same places - usually places that are relevant to them - then what i did is to put loose gravel down in those areas - because i read somewhere that they don't like the sharp gravel under their feet (kitty litter isn't sharp) - and that seemed to work

i still get the odd poop here and there when a 'new' cat is sussing the territory, but i just do the same - and remember to move the gravel when its worked or leave it in place if you decide that maybe a gravel area looks good

Thats really interesting. Ive been wondering why our cat wasnt using her litter. Its kinda like gravel. We got it in Lidl. Fecking big bag of it too. Pretty useless now  :(
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18242 on: June 16, 2023, 11:40:54 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on June 16, 2023, 09:51:04 pm
Thats really interesting. Ive been wondering why our cat wasnt using her litter. Its kinda like gravel. We got it in Lidl. Fecking big bag of it too. Pretty useless now  :(

Try her with the tigerino premium from zooplus, it's expensive but last forever & isn't that much more when you get 2x 12kg for £20.

It smells great as well or at least the baby powder one does.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18243 on: June 17, 2023, 10:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2023, 07:25:08 pm
Must have been Robs day off.

That dont reminds me of Robinsons brewery. Think it was based in Stockport but a lot of the pubs around me had them.

Yeah loads of Robbies pubs still had that signage in the 90s.

Cheers Nitramdorf.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,700
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18244 on: June 18, 2023, 12:44:46 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on June 16, 2023, 09:51:04 pm
Thats really interesting. Ive been wondering why our cat wasnt using her litter. Its kinda like gravel. We got it in Lidl. Fecking big bag of it too. Pretty useless now  :(

My cat only likes the cheap clay stuff from Lidl. I tried buying other stuff in the past, wasn't getting used.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18245 on: June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm »
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,146
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18246 on: June 19, 2023, 05:53:04 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?

I would imagine so! Unless theyre trying to pull a fast one.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,963
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18247 on: June 19, 2023, 05:53:57 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?

It should do. If the bank holidays were included, it should say 26 days including bank holidays.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18248 on: June 19, 2023, 05:56:22 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?

If thats how its written, yes
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,759
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18249 on: June 19, 2023, 06:25:32 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?

Yes, so you'd get 26 days off, plus the normal Bank Holidays, I get 25 days plus Bank Holidays.

Some companies, including a company my missus worked for, put the Bank Holidays in your entitlement. With her doing 30 hours she ended up with about 8 days holiday once BH were taken off.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,210
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18250 on: June 19, 2023, 06:28:21 pm »
I get 32 days, including bank holidays. Whether we get bank holidays off by default are only the ones the client we work with close on, so I have to take off December 25-26th and Jan 1st-2nd as the client I work with closes on those days. The rest I work unless I ask for them off and I can take the holidays when I choose.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,201
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18251 on: June 19, 2023, 06:30:42 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 19, 2023, 05:51:39 pm
On job adverts where it says 26 days holiday plus bank holidays, does that mean 26 days is the allowance? And bank holiday on top of that?

Yes
The Plus is the important word
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18252 on: June 19, 2023, 06:36:35 pm »
Thanks all. Yeah plus is the key word here, a lot of companies put down "29 days including bank holidays" so essentially it's only 22 days
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,963
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18253 on: June 26, 2023, 03:39:16 pm »
Are there any car hire paces at Cairnryan terminal or near it? Looking at Expedia here and bringing back no results.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18254 on: June 26, 2023, 03:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 26, 2023, 03:39:16 pm
Are there any car hire paces at Cairnryan terminal or near it? Looking at Expedia here and bringing back no results.

Mate theres absolutely fuck all at Cairnryan. :D

Im not sure its even a place, just somehow has two ferry terminals. I imagine Stranraer would have car rental options but youd have to get a bus there, theres probably a couple a week.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,822
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18255 on: June 26, 2023, 04:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2023, 03:49:27 pm
Mate theres absolutely fuck all at Cairnryan. :D

Im not sure its even a place, just somehow has two ferry terminals. I imagine Stranraer would have car rental options but youd have to get a bus there, theres probably a couple a week.

Nick, I know you travel over to Belfast loads

Isn't it better to go from Holyhead to Dublin, then drive?

That drive home from Stranraer is brutal. HolyHead<>Dublin for me next time
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,963
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18256 on: June 26, 2023, 04:34:57 pm »
I looked at Stranraer and seemingly none there either. I got one from there about 10 years ago but it seems none of the boats from here go there anymore.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18257 on: June 26, 2023, 04:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 26, 2023, 04:34:57 pm
I looked at Stranraer and seemingly none there either. I got one from there about 10 years ago but it seems none of the boats from here go there anymore.

Yeah the ferries have all moved up the loch a bit now.

Quote from: Buck Pete on June 26, 2023, 04:34:25 pm
Nick, I know you travel over to Belfast loads

Isn't it better to go from Holyhead to Dublin, then drive?

That drive home from Stranraer is brutal. HolyHead<>Dublin for me next time

Try doing it all the way back to London! That road to the top of the M6 goes on forever. Especially when stuck behind a caravan or lorry.

Pete, what you say makes completes sense. Alas, this is the way my wifes family have always done it and therefore must be the only logical option.

We did go from Birkenhead to Belfast during lockdown times. Quite enjoyed it, overnighted with a cabin. But the ferry part was too long.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,963
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18258 on: June 26, 2023, 04:49:20 pm »
I do that ferry for the majority of games I go over for. I don't get a cabin though. A few pints and you're there in the blink of an eye  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18259 on: June 26, 2023, 04:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 26, 2023, 04:49:20 pm
I do that ferry for the majority of games I go over for. I don't get a cabin though. A few pints and you're there in the blink of an eye  :D

I can imagine. :D
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18260 on: June 26, 2023, 04:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2023, 04:46:59 pm
Yeah the ferries have all moved up the loch a bit now.

Try doing it all the way back to London! That road to the top of the M6 goes on forever. Especially when stuck behind a caravan or lorry.

Pete, what you say makes completes sense. Alas, this is the way my wifes family have always done it and therefore must be the only logical option.

We did go from Birkenhead to Belfast during lockdown times. Quite enjoyed it, overnighted with a cabin. But the ferry part was too long.

It's all duel carriageway now mate no getting stuck behind anything.  Plus there are direct trains from
London-Holyhead now too.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18261 on: June 26, 2023, 04:52:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 26, 2023, 04:50:33 pm
It's all duel carriageway now mate no getting stuck behind anything.  Plus there are direct trains from
London-Holyhead now too.

Sorry, meant the road from Stranraer to civilisation!

We should give the Holyhead ferry a go. Think the logic of not doing it is you dont get to the final destination much quicker. How long does that crossing take? Then its about a 3 hour drive rather than half an hour the other side.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,210
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18262 on: June 26, 2023, 05:08:36 pm »
Driving down to Stranraer from Aberdeen is brutal enough, with worse roads than coming from London, though admittedly not as many miles.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18263 on: June 26, 2023, 05:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2023, 04:52:41 pm
Sorry, meant the road from Stranraer to civilisation!

We should give the Holyhead ferry a go. Think the logic of not doing it is you dont get to the final destination much quicker. How long does that crossing take? Then its about a 3 hour drive rather than half an hour the other side.

About 3hrs 15mins on average mate.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18264 on: Today at 09:44:49 am »
Do our players get allocated a number denoting the orderly representation number like in cricket and other sports?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,546
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18265 on: Today at 11:02:05 am »
I have a very vague memory of a movie or TV show from the 80s(?) where someone falls in their house at the start of it, knocks their head and then when they come around, everyone has disappeared because of some apocalyptic event.  And only people who were unconscious at the time survived it.  Pretty sure it was British.

Does that ring any bells for anyone?  It's entirely possible I've got several shows/movies mixed up into one here.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:06:03 am by tubby »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,633
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18266 on: Today at 11:09:17 am »
Sounds a bit like Day of the Triffids.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,546
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18267 on: Today at 11:19:54 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:09:17 am
Sounds a bit like Day of the Triffids.

Definitely not that, and I think it was way lower in budget.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18268 on: Today at 12:39:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:02:05 am
I have a very vague memory of a movie or TV show from the 80s(?) where someone falls in their house at the start of it, knocks their head and then when they come around, everyone has disappeared because of some apocalyptic event.  And only people who were unconscious at the time survived it.  Pretty sure it was British.

Does that ring any bells for anyone?  It's entirely possible I've got several shows/movies mixed up into one here.
If you are not quite properly remembering the opening (and that it is from New Zealand), you might be referring to The Quiet Earth. Though, avoid reading the plot summary if you are looking to watch it again. :)

I watched it, maybe, 10 years ago, but I do not recall where. Like you, I had some vague, distant memory of the film and managed to find it. It is available at Youtube, but only in dubbed German or Spanish.

German: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPHlBfDmmEw

Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uo47KCZLyE

I've looked, but cannot find an English version available to stream for free.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:12 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,546
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18269 on: Today at 01:38:02 pm »
Ha, I followed the exact same internet route as you to come to the exact same foreign language version of that film.  It's the right era, right sort of budget, so I think that's likely it, but it's not exactly as I remember.  I'm convinced that it's a girl who falls and hits her head on a radiator at the start.  But I'm probably mixing a few things up in my head.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18270 on: Today at 01:49:55 pm »
Maybe quite late but for those who have answered all of my questions previously regarding on how to go from London - St Pancras International to Paris - Gare du Nord,

I truly truly appreciate aaallll of the answers, the tutorials, good lads here. Finally, I have bought a Eurostar tiiccckkkeeeetttt!!! Hahahahahah!!!!  ;D  ;D  ;D

This is so exciting for someone who is going to Paris for the first time in my whole life. But this broke me. Hahahahah!!!

Regret: Was checking after I paid for the ticket online and hotel too, Amsterdam price was much much cheaper aaarrrggghhh!!!!

It's so far away than Paris from London but it's much much cheaper. Bloody hell!!! But feck it, I have paid for it. Broke, but I will enjoy as much as I can.

I am going to Paarrrrisss hahahhaha!!!  ;D  ;D  **Don't get me wrong, maybe for you this is nothing but for someone who is from across the globe, this means A LOT.

Massive, lads. Have a great day, good people of Liverpool. Love all of you so much.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18271 on: Today at 01:56:54 pm »
I think Amsterdam is closer to London than Paris. But thats probably as the crow flies.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,978
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18272 on: Today at 03:53:16 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:49:55 pm
Maybe quite late but for those who have answered all of my questions previously regarding on how to go from London - St Pancras International to Paris - Gare du Nord,

I truly truly appreciate aaallll of the answers, the tutorials, good lads here. Finally, I have bought a Eurostar tiiccckkkeeeetttt!!! Hahahahahah!!!!  ;D  ;D  ;D

This is so exciting for someone who is going to Paris for the first time in my whole life. But this broke me. Hahahahah!!!

Regret: Was checking after I paid for the ticket online and hotel too, Amsterdam price was much much cheaper aaarrrggghhh!!!!

It's so far away than Paris from London but it's much much cheaper. Bloody hell!!! But feck it, I have paid for it. Broke, but I will enjoy as much as I can.

I am going to Paarrrrisss hahahhaha!!!  ;D  ;D  **Don't get me wrong, maybe for you this is nothing but for someone who is from across the globe, this means A LOT.

Massive, lads. Have a great day, good people of Liverpool. Love all of you so much.
Good for you NarutoReds, but beware of Paris Syndrome - i.e overinflated expectations which can't be met. Don't expect too much. It's not quite as romantic and beautiful as its made out to be in popular culture. Parts of it, like most cities, are trashy and you'll see squalor and behavioiur that'll mak you cry Merde!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,978
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18273 on: Today at 03:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:56:54 pm
I think Amsterdam is closer to London than Paris.
And the alcohol-fuelled sixsomes are cheaper and more easily available
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18274 on: Today at 05:28:52 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:49:55 pm
Maybe quite late but for those who have answered all of my questions previously regarding on how to go from London - St Pancras International to Paris - Gare du Nord,

I truly truly appreciate aaallll of the answers, the tutorials, good lads here. Finally, I have bought a Eurostar tiiccckkkeeeetttt!!! Hahahahahah!!!!  ;D  ;D  ;D

This is so exciting for someone who is going to Paris for the first time in my whole life. But this broke me. Hahahahah!!!

Regret: Was checking after I paid for the ticket online and hotel too, Amsterdam price was much much cheaper aaarrrggghhh!!!!

It's so far away than Paris from London but it's much much cheaper. Bloody hell!!! But feck it, I have paid for it. Broke, but I will enjoy as much as I can.

I am going to Paarrrrisss hahahhaha!!!  ;D  ;D  **Don't get me wrong, maybe for you this is nothing but for someone who is from across the globe, this means A LOT.

Massive, lads. Have a great day, good people of Liverpool. Love all of you so much.

Hopefully the rioting locals havent burnt the place down by the time you arrive
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Up
« previous next »
 