Maybe quite late but for those who have answered all of my questions previously regarding on how to go from London - St Pancras International to Paris - Gare du Nord,I truly truly appreciate aaallll of the answers, the tutorials, good lads here. Finally, I have bought a Eurostar tiiccckkkeeeetttt!!! Hahahahahah!!!!This is so exciting for someone who is going to Paris for the first time in my whole life. But this broke me. Hahahahah!!!Regret: Was checking after I paid for the ticket online and hotel too, Amsterdam price was much much cheaper aaarrrggghhh!!!!It's so far away than Paris from London but it's much much cheaper. Bloody hell!!! But feck it, I have paid for it. Broke, but I will enjoy as much as I can.I am going to Paarrrrisss hahahhaha!!!**Don't get me wrong, maybe for you this is nothing but for someone who is from across the globe, this means A LOT.Massive, lads. Have a great day, good people of Liverpool. Love all of you so much.