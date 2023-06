Thatís really interesting. Iíve been wondering why our cat wasnít using her litter. Itís kinda like gravel. We got it in Lidl. Fecking big bag of it too. Pretty useless now



Try her with the tigerino premium from zooplus, it's expensive but last forever & isn't that much more when you get 2x 12kg for £20.It smells great as well or at least the baby powder one does.