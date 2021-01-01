What type of tree is this with the flat top? I've always liked seeing them

https://imgur.com/OuZltmV



(Embedding it posted a fucking gigantic version of it for some reason)



[img width=400]https://i.imgur.com/OuZltmV.jpeg[/img]

I think it might be a Flat Top Acacia.And as for your image, add the width perimeter to your opening image tag:And it will look like this: