My Sister and her mates have just booked a holiday with 'On the beach.'

The website said we will confirm your booking with 48 hours. This info wasn't confirmed by email just a message on the site

luckily one of them took a screenshot



The full amount has been taken from the account, but they have had no confirmation email.

Unfortunately Im the brains of the family, and they've asked me to sort it out



the 48 hours is nearly up but everyone in customer service has gone home. They are due to fly Saturday night



Has anyone had any experience like this?

If so was your holiday confirmed/ not confirmed and was it easy to get the money back if not confirmed