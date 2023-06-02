Thanks
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Do they really need FTTP?Most people pay way over for what they really need.BT sold my aunt 500 mbps recently.
I have a one gig connection now on a private road, they just attached a wire from the pole to the house, no digging at all. Giganet
Get them on talktalk unless they have sky tv already & ordinary fibre will be plenty fast enough for them.
FTTC ? The whole thing bores me as they all use the same provider anyway (Openreach will do Sky's work)
You want full fibre 65, it's £27pm on an 18 month contract, it's what I've got and it's never let us down (well once but that wasn't their fault) & that's with more than 1 stick on the go + computer/phones & we got anytime calls as well for a total of £33 (should be £39) but that was with a bit of haggling. https://new.talktalk.co.uk/broadband/fibre
And that goes in upstairs drilling into wall for new socket, etc?
I think with mine they went through the wall to around where the original router/phone socket was. But I have a few things through the wall they could have gone through including window frame, car charger hole etc
I don't want full fibre if the driveway needs digging up
The bits on the end of curtain rails - finials, right? - but is there a specific name for ones that have a screw hole rather than a screw on them?Lost one and need to find a suitable replacement and turned into a google horror show because no-one seems to list in the description so I'm finding loads that have a screw bit on it.
