« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 902363 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18160 on: June 2, 2023, 12:04:47 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on June  1, 2023, 10:43:40 am
Thanks

did it work?

could be worse...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7kQd5YLcf5M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7kQd5YLcf5M</a>

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,700
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18161 on: June 3, 2023, 05:54:51 pm »
Hi - trying to renew my internet for parents and Sky are offering FTTP over FTTC.

My parents have had their road dug up by Cityfibre recently who did a pretty awful job.

Their issue is their driveway is about ten foot long and fully paved so how will Openreach / Sky get the wires to property without causing damage?

Any help appreciated.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,612
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18162 on: June 3, 2023, 06:26:18 pm »
Do they really need FTTP?

Most people pay way over for what they really need.

BT sold my aunt 500 mbps recently. 
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,700
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18163 on: June 3, 2023, 06:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June  3, 2023, 06:26:18 pm
Do they really need FTTP?

Most people pay way over for what they really need.

BT sold my aunt 500 mbps recently. 

No way.

They are only on ADSL now and it is fine as only browse internet but Sky charging them more for that than FTTP. 

I think FTTC would suffice but not sure how it all works. Plus they can't have driveway dug over as it is fairly new. Our neighbour had FTTP and they dug up shared lawn between properties and did an awful job that I ended up sorting.
« Last Edit: June 3, 2023, 06:30:27 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,144
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18164 on: June 3, 2023, 06:33:37 pm »
I have a one gig connection now on a private road, they just attached a wire from the pole to the house, no digging at all. Giganet
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,700
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18165 on: June 3, 2023, 06:37:10 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June  3, 2023, 06:33:37 pm
I have a one gig connection now on a private road, they just attached a wire from the pole to the house, no digging at all. Giganet

And that goes in upstairs drilling into wall for new socket, etc?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18166 on: June 3, 2023, 07:21:16 pm »
Get them on talktalk unless they have sky tv already & ordinary fibre will be plenty fast enough for them.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,700
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18167 on: June 3, 2023, 07:23:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  3, 2023, 07:21:16 pm
Get them on talktalk unless they have sky tv already & ordinary fibre will be plenty fast enough for them.

FTTC ?

The whole thing bores me as they all use the same provider anyway (Openreach will do Sky's work)
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18168 on: June 3, 2023, 07:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  3, 2023, 07:23:12 pm
FTTC ?

The whole thing bores me as they all use the same provider anyway (Openreach will do Sky's work)


You want full fibre 65, it's £27pm on an 18 month contract, it's what I've got and it's never let us down (well once but that wasn't their fault) & that's with more than 1 stick on the go + computer/phones & we got anytime calls as well for a total of £33 (should be £39) but that was with a bit of haggling.

https://new.talktalk.co.uk/broadband/fibre
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,700
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18169 on: June 3, 2023, 07:54:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  3, 2023, 07:50:23 pm

You want full fibre 65, it's £27pm on an 18 month contract, it's what I've got and it's never let us down (well once but that wasn't their fault) & that's with more than 1 stick on the go + computer/phones & we got anytime calls as well for a total of £33 (should be £39) but that was with a bit of haggling.

https://new.talktalk.co.uk/broadband/fibre

I don't want full fibre if the driveway needs digging up
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,144
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18170 on: June 3, 2023, 07:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  3, 2023, 06:37:10 pm
And that goes in upstairs drilling into wall for new socket, etc?

I think with mine they went through the wall to around where the original router/phone socket was. But I have a few things through the wall they could have gone through including window frame, car charger hole etc
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,700
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18171 on: June 3, 2023, 08:06:56 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June  3, 2023, 07:59:23 pm
I think with mine they went through the wall to around where the original router/phone socket was. But I have a few things through the wall they could have gone through including window frame, car charger hole etc

Oh yeah - they can run down the wall

When mine was done, the BT guy was super tidy
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18172 on: June 3, 2023, 08:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June  3, 2023, 07:54:34 pm
I don't want full fibre if the driveway needs digging up


Ahh so the one you want is called Fibre65 & is down the bottom of the page, it's actually £1pm extra lol


https://new.talktalk.co.uk/broadband/fibre

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,083
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18173 on: June 3, 2023, 11:01:58 pm »
Cityfibre did my installation, and they were great to be fair, said they would run in into the house wherever I wanted, and they did a tidy job. To be fair I live on a roadside flat and the cabinet is literally outside my living room.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,499
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18174 on: Today at 08:48:29 am »
The bits on the end of curtain rails - finials, right? - but is there a specific name for ones that have a screw hole rather than a screw on them?

Lost one and need to find a suitable replacement and turned into a google horror show because no-one seems to list in the description so I'm finding loads that have a screw bit on it.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #18175 on: Today at 10:14:43 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:48:29 am
The bits on the end of curtain rails - finials, right? - but is there a specific name for ones that have a screw hole rather than a screw on them?

Lost one and need to find a suitable replacement and turned into a google horror show because no-one seems to list in the description so I'm finding loads that have a screw bit on it.
With ironmongery, these sorts of things are usually referred to as male and female. I expect you can work out which is which. :)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:16:29 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Up
« previous next »
 