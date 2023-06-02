Do they really need FTTP?



Most people pay way over for what they really need.



BT sold my aunt 500 mbps recently.



No way.They are only on ADSL now and it is fine as only browse internet but Sky charging them more for that than FTTP.I think FTTC would suffice but not sure how it all works. Plus they can't have driveway dug over as it is fairly new. Our neighbour had FTTP and they dug up shared lawn between properties and did an awful job that I ended up sorting.