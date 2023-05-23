« previous next »
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
May 23, 2023, 05:42:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 23, 2023, 05:38:28 pm



Well done for being the first to post a pic of yourself
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
May 23, 2023, 05:43:47 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 23, 2023, 05:42:49 pm
Well done for being the first to post a pic of yourself

The jokes on you pal, because he was just a lovable clairvoyant. Youre the nonce.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
May 23, 2023, 06:27:56 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on May 23, 2023, 03:34:00 pm
see my avatar?

it should really look like this



but i am only being humble

White mug with only one ear?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
May 23, 2023, 06:46:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 23, 2023, 05:43:47 pm
The jokes on you pal, because he was just a lovable clairvoyant. Youre the nonce.
Never saw that one coming...woooo oooh ;)
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
May 23, 2023, 08:05:01 pm
Quote from: tubby on May 23, 2023, 03:14:07 pm
Do you guys have a mental image of what other posters look like in real life?

My missus and her mate reckon I look like him

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
May 23, 2023, 08:13:46 pm
Ooh, dress up in your refs kit for me Rob

Do your mates sit in a broom cupboard and watch and rewind you on a little screen?

Ive asked too much.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 10:41:45 am
Lads here, good people of Liverpool... I'm going to London this September.

My plan is to go to Paris. My first time and I have zero idea how, but only just by reading it online.

Is it easy to go to Paris from London? Just by train, right?

I read that I need to buy a train ticket and just departs from St Pancras International railway station.

If I buy it online from the website, do I need to print the ticket and show it to the officer for the boarding?

Or is just from any Android or iOS apps, I just need to show it to the officer / ticketer there?

What if I go there and buy it manually? Or I can simply buy it at London Liverpool Street station?

Please, please any information would be really really helpful to me. I have no idea how.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 11:00:10 am
TheTrainLine app will most likely do it. You buy it on the app and then the ticket is on there. Can buy well in advance.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 11:00:59 am
I had a fall on Monday on badly hurt my foot. 

It swelled up straight away and is still swollen now but the bruising is travelling further each day. 

Is that normal and should the swelling not be going down by now?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 11:32:08 am
This may help with Eurostar: https://help.eurostar.com/faq/uk-en/category/booking

Couldnt see on there but fairly sure in this day and age that youll be able to get a ticket through on your phone rather than needing a paper copy.

You mentioned Liverpool St but Eurostar goes from St Pancras. For domestic trains you can buy and collect tickets from any station, doesnt have to be the one youre travelling from but that is probably different for Eurostar.

Best bet is probably to book it online as I imagine itll be cheaper the earlier you book. Or buy it directly from St Pancras but you might not want to leave it until the day you travel in case its fully booked.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 11:38:29 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:41:45 am
Lads here, good people of Liverpool... I'm going to London this September.

My plan is to go to Paris. My first time and I have zero idea how, but only just by reading it online.

Is it easy to go to Paris from London? Just by train, right?

I read that I need to buy a train ticket and just departs from St Pancras International railway station.

If I buy it online from the website, do I need to print the ticket and show it to the officer for the boarding?

Or is just from any Android or iOS apps, I just need to show it to the officer / ticketer there?

What if I go there and buy it manually? Or I can simply buy it at London Liverpool Street station?

Please, please any information would be really really helpful to me. I have no idea how.
As others say should be able to book online and have it on your phone.

Hope you have a great visit.

Er...will you be planning on meeting up with myself, Nick, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666? while you're here. Cos I gotta say I think I'm busy that day...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 11:48:37 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:00:59 am
I had a fall on Monday on badly hurt my foot. 

It swelled up straight away and is still swollen now but the bruising is travelling further each day. 

Is that normal and should the swelling not be going down by now?

What do you mean by further? Up your leg? Have you iced it? Is there pain apart from the bruising?

Honestly, get a doctors appointment (even if its a video consultation). We (most us) are noobs. Is there a doctor in the house?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 12:24:03 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:48:37 am
What do you mean by further? Up your leg? Have you iced it? Is there pain apart from the bruising?

Honestly, get a doctors appointment (even if its a video consultation). We (most us) are noobs. Is there a doctor in the house?

It's now bruised and swollen near my toes and the bruising and swelling came up quite quickly at the side of my foot.

Then it's spread to the outside of the foot and the back of my ankle and this morning it's spread round the back of my heel and the inside of the ankle.

I had it in a bowl of iced water when I first did it, had a crepe bandage on since and kept it elevated.

I'm trying not to walk on it except when necessary.

It isn't painful to touch anywhere just when I try to lift my toes it hurts on top of the foot but not if I curl my toes.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 12:32:43 pm
Hopefully just bruising then. Unless you can touch the affected areas and feel sharp pain. But what do I know, Im a librarian!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 12:38:52 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:32:43 pm
Hopefully just bruising then. Unless you can touch the affected areas and feel sharp pain. But what do I know, Im a librarian!

No it's not painful as such so I doubt it's a break, it's more ligament damage but thanks anyway mate 👍
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 01:53:02 pm
Thank you very much for the info CraigDS, Crosby Nick and Ghost Town... Great info.

Hahahha!! Ghost Town, of course would love to meet all of you, but Liverpool is too far for me this time in this limited period of the trip, for me.

Plus Monday to Friday need to be in office, London HQ, hoho!!

p/s: In real life, Al is not a grumpy / moody person, isn't he? I bet that he is super caring gentleman with a nice smile.

Owh, one more thing!!! I just found this video below!!! Hahahhaha!!! Hahahahahha!!!  ;D  ;D

Who is this lad??!! I love him and the way he speaks!!! Any of you here has ever met him? Know him in person??!!! Please tell him that someone is having a mancrush on him from another part of the globe.

Is it true that normally you all speak with kkkhhh kkkhhh at the back of word like him? Awesome!! Truly awesome!!  :D  :D Hahahahh!!!!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2_O5YHX4urE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2_O5YHX4urE</a>

How can I learn or is there any tutorial for me to speak like that??!!!
I am going to be the most handsome man in my country if I could speak like that, seriously!!!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 01:54:31 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:38:52 pm
No it's not painful as such so I doubt it's a break, it's more ligament damage but thanks anyway mate 👍
Hope you get well soon too, reddebs mate.  :)  Rest more, take an off day from work or something.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 04:40:30 pm
Any recommendations on a good tower fan? Starting to get warmer so want something pretty good at keeping a room cool for when it starts hitting 30 degrees.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 04:49:25 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:32:43 pm
Hopefully just bruising then. Unless you can touch the affected areas and feel sharp pain. But what do I know, Im a librarian!
Well you could always look on the library shelves around 610 to 613...  ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 04:56:52 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:53:02 pm
Thank you very much for the info CraigDS, Crosby Nick and Ghost Town... Great info.

Hahahha!! Ghost Town, of course would love to meet all of you, but Liverpool is too far for me this time in this limited period of the trip, for me.

Plus Monday to Friday need to be in office, London HQ, hoho!!

p/s: In real life, Al is not a grumpy / moody person, isn't he? I bet that he is super caring gentleman with a nice smile.

Owh, one more thing!!! I just found this video below!!! Hahahhaha!!! Hahahahahha!!!  ;D  ;D

Who is this lad??!! I love him and the way he speaks!!! Any of you here has ever met him? Know him in person??!!! Please tell him that someone is having a mancrush on him from another part of the globe.

Is it true that normally you all speak with kkkhhh kkkhhh at the back of word like him? Awesome!! Truly awesome!!  :D  :D Hahahahh!!!!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2_O5YHX4urE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2_O5YHX4urE</a>

How can I learn or is there any tutorial for me to speak like that??!!!
I am going to be the most handsome man in my country if I could speak like that, seriously!!!
Heh heh, don't know that guy (the shorter guy I mean; the taller guy is Paul Maych) but I know plenty who speak just like him, loads around.

"If yer aunt had balls, she'd be yer uncle, but she doesn't, so she's not." That's kinda Socratic, that ;D

Just keep listening and you'll soon pick up that way of speaking.
Apparently Scouse accents are quite easy to imitate superficially, but quite hard to get the deeper nuances right.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 06:19:44 pm
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 04:40:30 pm
Any recommendations on a good tower fan? Starting to get warmer so want something pretty good at keeping a room cool for when it starts hitting 30 degrees.

I've got this one. Not the cheapest but it's got some good power to it on top setting, and is pretty quiet on the lower ones so decent at night - https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B07NS31R5R/
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 06:27:56 pm
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 04:40:30 pm
Any recommendations on a good tower fan? Starting to get warmer so want something pretty good at keeping a room cool for when it starts hitting 30 degrees.
I have a Dimplex one. Does a decent job. Probably need a second one as well.
