Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 13, 2023, 02:15:41 pm
liverbloke:
yes - looking on google it looks like it's the trolley part of a garage opener mechanical system

(and i'm being serious this time)

first time for everything...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 09:55:49 am
Going to America in September with a group of the lads, unfortunately they are all flying from Heathrow to Philadelphia and since Covid you can no longer fly directly to Philly.
My options are fly into New York and commute down, apparently its something like $12 on the train. Alternatively I can go with Aer Lingus via Dublin into Philadelphia.

But, my question is, if I am flying alone is it worth going Business Class? I've got a bit of money left to me, not mega amounts, but its probably my only chance to sample it. I watch the YouTube videos and it does look good.

Would you have a go or go economy and save your dough?
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 10:14:22 am
AlphaDelta:
Going to America in September with a group of the lads, unfortunately they are all flying from Heathrow to Philadelphia and since Covid you can no longer fly directly to Philly.
My options are fly into New York and commute down, apparently its something like $12 on the train. Alternatively I can go with Aer Lingus via Dublin into Philadelphia.

But, my question is, if I am flying alone is it worth going Business Class? I've got a bit of money left to me, not mega amounts, but its probably my only chance to sample it. I watch the YouTube videos and it does look good.

Would you have a go or go economy and save your dough?

Missus has done first class to San Francisco, she loved it.

If I had the money I'd do it both ways, if money is a bit tight, economy out and business back. I've done Florida 3 times, always economy and the out leg has always been fine, but never been able to sleep coming back, too noisy and dickheads pushing the seats back is annoying as fuck.

If you've never been the states, word of advice - when you get there, stay up until 10/11pm USA time, so its 3/4am UK time - you'll then wake at 7/8 am and will immediately adjust to USA time - if you go to bed earlier, you'll wake up about 4am their time. Coming back, you'll be fucked, but stay up til 10pm or you'll suffer.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 10:17:13 am
On flying to NY or via Dublin, I've never done it myself but definitely seen it recommended flying through Ireland if you can because you can go through border control/visa checks in Dublin with much lower queues (and walk out the airport in Philly as if you came off a domestic flight) than you would get in NY if flying direct from UK.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 11:08:46 am
Elmo!:
On flying to NY or via Dublin, I've never done it myself but definitely seen it recommended flying through Ireland if you can because you can go through border control/visa checks in Dublin with much lower queues (and walk out the airport in Philly as if you came off a domestic flight) than you would get in NY if flying direct from UK.

Yep, my mum did that flying to Boston with Aer Lingus, they flew Manc to Shannon, cleared US customs and straight out at Logan.

 Last time we did Florida we were in a queue for about 2 hours at passport control, about 4 transatlantic flights landed one after the other and a flight from Mexico and they hardly had any desks open, not funny after a 9 hour flight
Fuck the Tories

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 03:05:16 pm
Is there anywhere I can ask techie questions?

I am trying to create a forms questionnaire, where the answer is recorded in a different excel sheet depending upon the first answer to the form.
Alizan1892:
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 03:09:03 pm
Elzar:
Is there anywhere I can ask techie questions?

I am trying to create a forms questionnaire, where the answer is recorded in a different excel sheet depending upon the first answer to the form.

Here might be best?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351294.msg18788084#new
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 04:18:16 pm
AlphaDelta:
Going to America in September with a group of the lads, unfortunately they are all flying from Heathrow to Philadelphia and since Covid you can no longer fly directly to Philly.
My options are fly into New York and commute down, apparently its something like $12 on the train. Alternatively I can go with Aer Lingus via Dublin into Philadelphia.

But, my question is, if I am flying alone is it worth going Business Class? I've got a bit of money left to me, not mega amounts, but its probably my only chance to sample it. I watch the YouTube videos and it does look good.

Would you have a go or go economy and save your dough?

I did first class once in my life Seat A1 on a trans atlantic flight. It was great. I got very drunk on endless booze and had plenty of leg room.

I dodnt see business class as that much of a big deal. I would go first class or baggage class, no point wasting your own money on a minor upgrade. The big bonus is hanging out in the lounge before hand if you long layovers or a flight later in the day. I met a guy on the train tp Gatwick one one time and he had an extra lounge pass. We both got massively smashed in the 2-3 hours before we had to board. That was awesome.

Personally I wouldnt waste your money on business class and do first class later in life when your body will appreciate it more.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 04:39:52 pm
AlphaDelta:
Going to America in September with a group of the lads, unfortunately they are all flying from Heathrow to Philadelphia and since Covid you can no longer fly directly to Philly.
My options are fly into New York and commute down, apparently its something like $12 on the train. Alternatively I can go with Aer Lingus via Dublin into Philadelphia.

But, my question is, if I am flying alone is it worth going Business Class? I've got a bit of money left to me, not mega amounts, but its probably my only chance to sample it. I watch the YouTube videos and it does look good.

Would you have a go or go economy and save your dough?

I did business class to Dubai and back (and Maldives and back from there too) - and I thought it was 100000% worth it.

The quality of it does depend on the airline and plane though, so double check before you go for it.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 04:41:37 pm
CraigDS:
I did business class to Dubai and back (and Maldives and back from there too) - and I thought it was 100000% worth it.

The quality of it does depend on the airline and plane though, so double check before you go for it.

I was planning on doing the same, but you picked West Ham to win.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 04:43:35 pm
Barneylfc∗:
I was planning on doing the same, but you picked West Ham to win.

 :boxhead

I've got more times on my hands coming up so will be back in that thread very soon helping you out again  ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 05:01:38 pm
CraigDS:
:boxhead

I've got more times on my hands coming up so will be back in that thread very soon helping you out again  ;D

We need it. It's been diabolical this season  :D
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 17, 2023, 05:26:17 pm
Elzar:
Is there anywhere I can ask techie questions?

I am trying to create a forms questionnaire, where the answer is recorded in a different excel sheet depending upon the first answer to the form.
There's an Excel thread in Technology as well mate.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 12:53:31 am
Elmo!:
On flying to NY or via Dublin, I've never done it myself but definitely seen it recommended flying through Ireland if you can because you can go through border control/visa checks in Dublin with much lower queues (and walk out the airport in Philly as if you came off a domestic flight) than you would get in NY if flying direct from UK.
As one who has never done this nor heard of it as an option can you explain a bit more - say, as if you were explaining to a befuddled infant (I am stricken with illness at the moment and it's clouding both my brain cells, which isn't helping).

It sounds like a wheeze I should know about and benefit from
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 06:51:00 am
Ghost Town:
As one who has never done this nor heard of it as an option can you explain a bit more - say, as if you were explaining to a befuddled infant (I am stricken with illness at the moment and it's clouding both my brain cells, which isn't helping).

It sounds like a wheeze I should know about and benefit from

It's a special deal Ireland have with the USA to have US border force ICE agents in the Irish airports to complete all the visa/customs checks there before you board the plane. It is not possible to do this from a UK airport.

As I understand it, much like you have Schengen and non-Schengen areas in European airports, the Irish airports have a US section in departures which once you have entered you are essentially already considered on US territory.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 07:29:44 am
Ghost Town:
As one who has never done this nor heard of it as an option can you explain a bit more - say, as if you were explaining to a befuddled infant (I am stricken with illness at the moment and it's clouding both my brain cells, which isn't helping).

It sounds like a wheeze I should know about and benefit from

It's been going on for over 20 years, my Ma went to New England in about 2003. I remember my stepdad saying they did all the immigration and customs stuff at Shannon airport, so when the landed in Boston it was grab the bags and go. These days it's via Dublin, in a purpose built facility
Fuck the Tories

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 07:32:08 am
Thanks Elmo and Rob. I was simply unaware of it and wish I'd known before. I'll be looking into it and giving it a go as it sounds like a huge time saver
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 08:27:09 am
Ghost Town:
Thanks Elmo and Rob. I was simply unaware of it and wish I'd known before. I'll be looking into it and giving it a go as it sounds like a huge time saver

It'd be great to get all the bullshit out of the way before you fly out,
Fuck the Tories

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 09:13:06 am
Alizan1892:
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 03:20:30 pm
Has anyone reported dangerous driving to the DVLA before?

I understand you can remain anonymous using the phoneline but how do they follow it up? What do they actually do?
SFiasco:
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Tepid water:
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 05:09:31 pm
Cruiser:
Has anyone reported dangerous driving to the DVLA before?

I understand you can remain anonymous using the phoneline but how do they follow it up? What do they actually do?
Were you doing 50 on a motorway and found an angry lorry up yer arse...?
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 05:37:22 pm
24/7:
Were you doing 50 on a motorway and found an angry lorry up yer arse...?

Rob was in a hurry, to be fair...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 05:41:27 pm
24/7:
Were you doing 50 on a motorway and found an angry lorry up yer arse...?

Fuck sitting behind the pricks, I blast past them

afc tukrish:
Rob was in a hurry, to be fair...

Food to deliver to RDCs, gotta feed the nation. ;)
Fuck the Tories

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 07:44:28 pm
good to see you posting again, Rob.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 07:45:42 pm
SamLad:
good to see you posting again, Rob.
I knew a load of us driving at 50mph on the motorway would bring him back here. Good job everyone!
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 07:50:41 pm
Ghost Town:
I knew a load of us driving at 50mph on the motorway would bring him back here. Good job everyone!

;D

It's a real hate of mine and others. Its annoying for HGV drivers, as they get in the way and force overtakes and its dangerous for other drivers who are going 20mph faster.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 07:51:53 pm
rob1966:
;D

It's a real hate of mine and others. Its annoying for HGV drivers, as they get in the way and force overtakes and its dangerous for other drivers who are going 20mph faster.
fucking law-abiding citizens!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 18, 2023, 08:03:23 pm
24/7:
Were you doing 50 on a motorway and found an angry lorry up yer arse...?

Not quite, but seen some dickhead doing 50 on a residential road repeatedly.
SFiasco:
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Tepid water:
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 19, 2023, 11:05:31 am
SamLad:
fucking law-abiding citizens!
If it's with consent, it's also law-abiding.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
Could one of our fabulous Muslim members (or anyone else who can) please translate this into Arabic please? 

It doesn't have to be word for word as that never works but as near as so it still makes sense 👍

On this special occasion, I pray that Allah blesses you with good health, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak, my friend!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 09:12:24 am
reddebs:
Could one of our fabulous Muslim members (or anyone else who can) please translate this into Arabic please? 

It doesn't have to be word for word as that never works but as near as so it still makes sense 👍

On this special occasion, I pray that Allah blesses you with good health, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak, my friend!

no replies yet but i ran it through google translate - put google translate into the search and a translation box will appear - and it came up with this

Quote
fi hadhih almunasabat alkhasat , 'adeu allah 'an yuafiqak allah bialsihat walsalam walaizdihar. eid mubarak ya sidiqi!

في هذه المناسبة الخاصة ، أدعو الله أن يوفقك الله بالصحة والسلام والازدهار. عيد مبارك يا صديقي!

any use?
Lee0-3Liv:
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 09:14:28 am
liverbloke:
no replies yet but i ran it through google translate - put google translate into the search and a translation box will appear - and it came up with this

any use?

Thanks mate I'll give it a go and let you know if they're reaction when I send it 😁
