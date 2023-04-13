Going to America in September with a group of the lads, unfortunately they are all flying from Heathrow to Philadelphia and since Covid you can no longer fly directly to Philly.
My options are fly into New York and commute down, apparently its something like $12 on the train. Alternatively I can go with Aer Lingus via Dublin into Philadelphia.
But, my question is, if I am flying alone is it worth going Business Class? I've got a bit of money left to me, not mega amounts, but its probably my only chance to sample it. I watch the YouTube videos and it does look good.
Would you have a go or go economy and save your dough?
Missus has done first class to San Francisco, she loved it.
If I had the money I'd do it both ways, if money is a bit tight, economy out and business back. I've done Florida 3 times, always economy and the out leg has always been fine, but never been able to sleep coming back, too noisy and dickheads pushing the seats back is annoying as fuck.
If you've never been the states, word of advice - when you get there, stay up until 10/11pm USA time, so its 3/4am UK time - you'll then wake at 7/8 am and will immediately adjust to USA time - if you go to bed earlier, you'll wake up about 4am their time. Coming back, you'll be fucked, but stay up til 10pm or you'll suffer.