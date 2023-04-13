Going to America in September with a group of the lads, unfortunately they are all flying from Heathrow to Philadelphia and since Covid you can no longer fly directly to Philly.

My options are fly into New York and commute down, apparently its something like $12 on the train. Alternatively I can go with Aer Lingus via Dublin into Philadelphia.



But, my question is, if I am flying alone is it worth going Business Class? I've got a bit of money left to me, not mega amounts, but its probably my only chance to sample it. I watch the YouTube videos and it does look good.



Would you have a go or go economy and save your dough?



I did first class once in my life Seat A1 on a trans atlantic flight. It was great. I got very drunk on endless booze and had plenty of leg room.I dodnt see business class as that much of a big deal. I would go first class or baggage class, no point wasting your own money on a minor upgrade. The big bonus is hanging out in the lounge before hand if you long layovers or a flight later in the day. I met a guy on the train tp Gatwick one one time and he had an extra lounge pass. We both got massively smashed in the 2-3 hours before we had to board. That was awesome.Personally I wouldnt waste your money on business class and do first class later in life when your body will appreciate it more.