Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 22, 2023, 06:47:14 pm
sattapaartridge on March 22, 2023, 03:21:49 pm
I've been tempted to book a massage for my neck pain (caused by stress) does anyone regularly go?


Not as often as I'd like but who doesn't love a good massage.

Mrs has one of these,not used it myself but she loves it.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/iKristin-Shoulder-Massager-Shiatsu-Massage/dp/B07TML9WK4/ref=sr_1_4?c=ts&keywords=Snap-On+Neck+Massagers&qid=1679510673&s=drugstore&sr=1-4&ts_id=3360466031

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 23, 2023, 05:35:42 pm
I need to watch a zoom meeting, but don't need to show myself or speak. I have no microphone. Can I still get full video and audio of the meeting?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 23, 2023, 05:44:35 pm
kellan on March 23, 2023, 05:35:42 pm
I need to watch a zoom meeting, but don't need to show myself or speak. I have no microphone. Can I still get full video and audio of the meeting?

Yeah. Just don't turn your camera on, or deny it access when it asks initially.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 23, 2023, 06:07:17 pm
kellan on March 23, 2023, 05:35:42 pm
I need to watch a zoom meeting, but don't need to show myself or speak. I have no microphone. Can I still get full video and audio of the meeting?

Yep, as Craig says, just turn off camera and microphone before entering the meeting. If you need/want to interact with anyone in there, you can use the chat.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 23, 2023, 07:34:35 pm
Thanks above. Wedding successfully watched. I knew I'd be fine, but when something that really can't be missed is entirely reliant on tech, you doubt even the simplest of things will work right.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 29, 2023, 11:54:32 am
Are there any specific frames I should look at for framing a t-shirt, or would any regular photo frame do the job?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 29, 2023, 11:56:21 am
Barneylfc∗ on March 29, 2023, 11:54:32 am
Are there any specific frames I should look at for framing a t-shirt, or would any regular photo frame do the job?
I have a signed shirt (last of the last round of Adidas ones) - it was mounted in a special airtight frame with a gap wide enough to accommodate the folds. It also has a UV coating to prevent sun bleaching, so the sigs don't fade.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 29, 2023, 12:40:02 pm
24/7-nil on March 29, 2023, 11:56:21 am
I have a signed shirt (last of the last round of Adidas ones) - it was mounted in a special airtight frame with a gap wide enough to accommodate the folds. It also has a UV coating to prevent sun bleaching, so the sigs don't fade.

Christ. I assume they aren't available in Matalan  ;D

Getting a Firmino signed shirt. Need a decent frame to put it in. It won't be subject to any direct sunlight as the spot I've chosen on the wall doesn't get any sun.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 29, 2023, 01:04:53 pm
Can anyone remember the name of the chocolate bar from the 70s that was dark chocolate with a raspberry cream type filling?

I'm having an old lady blonde moment 🤦
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 29, 2023, 06:32:20 pm
reddebs on March 29, 2023, 01:04:53 pm
Can anyone remember the name of the chocolate bar from the 70s that was dark chocolate with a raspberry cream type filling?

I'm having an old lady blonde moment 🤦

First one that jumps out to me is Fry's Chocolate Cream but ya can still get them.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 29, 2023, 06:40:02 pm
Boston always unofficial on March 29, 2023, 06:32:20 pm

First one that jumps out to me is Fry's Chocolate Cream but ya can still get them.

It's Ruffles 👍
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 29, 2023, 07:16:42 pm
That's a chip/crisps brand over here!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 30, 2023, 08:10:02 am
reddebs on March 29, 2023, 06:40:02 pm
It's Ruffles 👍

they're more like a thicker coconut-y bounty type raspberry filling

my nan used to buy me them when i was growing up and every time i see them i think of her
Lee0-3Liv
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 30, 2023, 11:30:30 am
CraigDS on March 23, 2023, 05:44:35 pm
Yeah. Just don't turn your camera on, or deny it access when it asks initially.

Works a treat and was a life-saver when we were working from home and I got away with having no video, because my camera was "broken". :D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
March 30, 2023, 03:47:25 pm
liverbloke on March 30, 2023, 08:10:02 am
they're more like a thicker coconut-y bounty type raspberry filling

my nan used to buy me them when i was growing up and every time i see them i think of her

They are/were that type of filling and they remind me of high school 😁
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 10:43:35 am
I've got a Carrera Vengance mountain bike, 27.5" wheels, it looks like 1" wide rims. Obviously mountain bike tyres.

Would I be able to but & fit 1.5" roadwheels (I don't think I want slim 1") to it and if so will I need new tubes also?

Ta folks.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 12:00:34 pm
John C on April 11, 2023, 10:43:35 am
I've got a Carrera Vengance mountain bike, 27.5" wheels, it looks like 1" wide rims. Obviously mountain bike tyres.

Would I be able to but & fit 1.5" roadwheels (I don't think I want slim 1") to it and if so will I need new tubes also?

Ta folks.

Do you just want to be able to use slick (or at least with less profile) tyres? Or is there another reason for wanting new wheels?

You should be able to find non-knobbly tyres for your current wheels. I have some cheapo lifeline ones in 26" for my old commuter bike.

If you want new wheels, you'd have to work out (or measure) the diameter (with tyres) of the current ones and of the new ones. . 27.5" wheels are also called 650B, and some bikes are designed to take both 29"/700c (road) wheels and the smaller 650B with a larger tyre. But usually those come with the larger wheel, so I wouldn't be sure that you can swap a 700c wheel with a skinny tyre into a 650B frame too...)
Alternatively - do you have a wheel ypu can put in to test it?

Does the bike have disc brakes, or rim brakes? Rim might be more difficult, because you'll have to make sure the brake track is in the right spot, not just the diameter of the wheels.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 01:24:23 pm
Thanks Redbyrdz.
The bike has disc brakes.

It's to reduce rolling resistance really, I won't be going off-road on it so just want to get about a bit easier that with the wide tyres. Mate have plans for going various places.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 02:10:40 pm
John C on April 11, 2023, 01:24:23 pm
Thanks Redbyrdz.
The bike has disc brakes.

It's to reduce rolling resistance really, I won't be going off-road on it so just want to get about a bit easier that with the wide tyres. Mate have plans for going various places.

I'd just get some semi-slick 650B tyres, and keep the current wheels. That's the easiest and cheapest change. There should be plenty of choice now, because the size has become popular for gravel riding. You should be able to keep the same tubes then too.

This looks a great offer:
https://www.ribblecycles.co.uk/wtb-horizon-road-tcs-tyre-tan-650-x-47c-1/

...but there's plenty of choice. "Commuter" tyres will generally be more sturdy, but also heavier and slower. If you're planning on some longer rides, I'd get a better tyre (like the one above) for less rolling resistance. But then also pack an extra tube in case things go wrong.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 03:22:46 pm
Thank you so much for your help, I'll look in to it all :)
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 06:07:45 pm
John next week......

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 06:10:17 pm
 ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 06:58:35 pm
Honestly saw someone in that kit today!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 07:19:45 pm
redbyrdz on April 11, 2023, 06:58:35 pm
Honestly saw someone in that kit today!
Was he struggling with tyres that had too much traction by any chance, while taking a week to write a post.....?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 09:03:40 pm
24/7 on April 11, 2023, 07:19:45 pm
Was he struggling with tyres that had too much traction by any chance, while taking a week to write a post.....?

;D

Nope. Was quite fast. New tyres seem to be working....
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
April 11, 2023, 10:11:45 pm
redbyrdz on April 11, 2023, 09:03:40 pm
;D

Nope. Was quite fast. New tyres seem to be working....

Dressed like that no wonder he was fast, you'd not want anyone to recognise you
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm
Any ideas what this is? I was cleaning up leaves with the blower in the drive way and underneath my camper and this popped out. Now I dunno if it's just got caught under the camper or actually part of it?? Bit worried now.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 06:22:32 pm
Chakan on Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm
Any ideas what this is? I was cleaning up leaves with the blower in the drive way and underneath my camper and this popped out. Now I dunno if it's just got caught under the camper or actually part of it?? Bit worried now.


that's the flange-sprocket-fixing

if it isn't connected to the gasket baring using the throttle-adaptor then your camper van will explode

hope that helps
Lee0-3Liv
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 06:24:02 pm
liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:22:32 pm
that's the flange-sprocket-fixing

if it isn't connected to the gasket baring using the throttle-adaptor then your camper van will explode

hope that helps

;D Well hopefully the camper doesn't explode anytime soon!!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 07:33:19 pm
Chakan on Yesterday at 06:24:02 pm
;D Well hopefully the camper doesn't explode anytime soon!!

Camper van beethoven gas leak...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Yesterday at 07:34:12 pm
afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:33:19 pm
Camper van beethoven gas leak...

Luckily my camper doesn't use propane or anything like that! Can you imagine :P
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 01:24:03 am
On the plus side MI5 won't be able to keep tabs on your camping trips any more
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 02:16:33 am
Ghost Town on Today at 01:24:03 am
On the plus side MI5 won't be able to keep tabs on your camping trips any more

In the US? British secret service have a lot of explaining to do all the way here :P

Plus they can just track my phone anyway...

Me to wife : Honey do you think the government and corporations are listening to everything we say??
My wife : Of course!! Don't be ridiculous.

I laughed, she laughed, Siri laughed, Alexa laughed.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 02:19:12 am
 ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 02:22:04 am
Chakan on Today at 02:16:33 am
In the US? British secret service have a lot of explaining to do all the way here :P
My mistake...MI6
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 02:46:47 am
Ghost Town on Today at 02:22:04 am
My mistake...MI6

;D well the good thing is that its actually got nothing to do with my camper which is a relief. Still no idea what it is, but a guy who works on my specific camper line says hes never seen that on a camper before. So might be just something that was in my driveway.

Or said tracking device ;)
