« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 443 444 445 446 447 [448]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 879717 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,742
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17880 on: March 2, 2023, 10:56:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 08:12:55 pm
Yeah, but when the axe murder breaks in, you'll hear them creeping up on you.
I'd hear you a mile off.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17881 on: Yesterday at 12:24:14 am »
Why are chippies unable to accept card payments and only take cash? It seems as if f every other type of business has moved into the 2020s but not if frying fish is your thing. It is a pain in the neck when you dont remember and have to go on a quest to find a cash machine (also now costing to remove your money).
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,724
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17882 on: Yesterday at 02:40:24 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 12:24:14 am
Why are chippies unable to accept card payments and only take cash? It seems as if f every other type of business has moved into the 2020s but not if frying fish is your thing. It is a pain in the neck when you dont remember and have to go on a quest to find a cash machine (also now costing to remove your money).

Because cash is tax free.

It does seem odd that some industries are so happy taking cash knowing they will never declare it.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,509
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17883 on: Yesterday at 05:41:30 am »
Also, doesn't it cost businesses to use chip and pin terminals? Don't the banks, or Visa/Mastercard/etc charge a fee for every transaction? I believe this was the reason why many businesses used to (or still do) practise the minimum transaction limit.

Christ alive, it's too early to think of industry-related puns for this one. Feeling rotten this morning. Like someone's battered me.........oh there you go......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,464
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17884 on: Yesterday at 07:52:14 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 05:41:30 am
Also, doesn't it cost businesses to use chip and pin terminals? Don't the banks, or Visa/Mastercard/etc charge a fee for every transaction? I believe this was the reason why many businesses used to (or still do) practise the minimum transaction limit.

Christ alive, it's too early to think of industry-related puns for this one. Feeling rotten this morning. Like someone's battered me.........oh there you go......

y'see mate, even when the chips are down you come up with a good pun
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17885 on: Yesterday at 07:52:51 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 02:40:24 am
Because cash is tax free.

It does seem odd that some industries are so happy taking cash knowing they will never declare it.



Yes this was the obvious explanation, how can so many of them do this for so long without fearing being investigated by HMRC? Or does the taxman not eat take away food?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,893
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17886 on: Yesterday at 08:00:09 am »
All the chippies round me take card.

There are charges for card payments but there's also a lot of admin costs in handling cash.

The answer is either they're just dinosaurs or it's dodging tax.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17887 on: Yesterday at 08:02:58 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  2, 2023, 10:56:00 pm
I'd hear you a mile off.

My Ma used to call me creeping Jesus, I'm very very quiet when I want to be ;)

Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:00:09 am
All the chippies round me take card.

There are charges for card payments but there's also a lot of admin costs in handling cash.

The answer is either they're just dinosaurs or it's dodging tax.

The coffee van in the park takes cards, but the chippies by me are all cash only.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:05:05 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,286
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17888 on: Yesterday at 09:25:54 am »
A question for anyone who has ever driven a company car.

My wife and I use a company car. It is a lease car but the lease is in the name of her employer. The employer pays the insurance and all associated costs - we're essentially drivers permitted to use the car.

About six months ago, the car was keyed down one side. We told her employers, they dealt with the insurance company and the car was re-sprayed down the side where the damage was.

My wife is now changing jobs and so we will need to hand back the car and lease a new car 'in our own name'.

On the no claims, we had something like 15 years before this current car. My question is whether the claim made by her employer will count as 'her' claim or as the insurance policy was not in her name, will her no claims period just continue to tick over for the duration of this company lease?

Please don't say "ask the employer" as there is a little bit of politicking involved and that isn't an option at the moment.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17889 on: Yesterday at 09:45:45 am »
I know someone who works in our Fleet Dept, I asked her and this is her Reply back

Hi Rob

I believe she will have to declare it yes as you have to declare all incidents even when you arent at fault, it will also depend on how the incident has been reported e.g. has it been reported as non fault and was it reported to the police. I know with some of our drivers if a vehicle has been damaged by an unknown third party and they havent reported it to the police then we hold the driver at fault.

Even though it will be a company insurance if they were to run a check against her name the incident will be on her record for 5 years.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,286
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17890 on: Yesterday at 12:28:55 pm »
Thanks, Rob.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17891 on: Yesterday at 01:41:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 02:40:24 am
Because cash is tax free.

It does seem odd that some industries are so happy taking cash knowing they will never declare it.
years back (pre credit / debit cards really) my cousin seriously considered buying a local sweet shop in Liverpool from the retiring owner who was a great friend.  they spent a lot of time reviewing the 2 sets of books the owner kept.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17892 on: Yesterday at 01:47:53 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 05:41:30 am
Also, doesn't it cost businesses to use chip and pin terminals? Don't the banks, or Visa/Mastercard/etc charge a fee for every transaction? I believe this was the reason why many businesses used to (or still do) practise the minimum transaction limit.
last year a lot of small businesses here (stores, restaurants etc) started an "extra fee to use a credit card" policy to offset the credit card fee they have to pay.

it caused quite a stir but a lot of ppl were very sympathetic coz that 2-3% that goes to VISA or whatever means a lot to all small-margin businesses.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,893
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17893 on: Yesterday at 01:49:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:47:53 pm
last year a lot of small businesses here (stores, restaurants etc) started an "extra fee to use a credit card" policy to offset the credit card fee they have to pay.

it caused quite a stir but a lot of ppl were very sympathetic coz that 2-3% that goes to VISA or whatever means a lot to all small-margin businesses.

That's illegal in the UK. Has been for must be 5+ years now.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17894 on: Yesterday at 01:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:49:10 pm
That's illegal in the UK. Has been for must be 5+ years now.
really?  interesting.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,810
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17895 on: Yesterday at 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:49:10 pm
That's illegal in the UK. Has been for must be 5+ years now.

Not a flip question, genuine: credit card companies charging the card fee, or businesses charging a compensatory additional fee to offset?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,893
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17896 on: Yesterday at 01:57:38 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:56:00 pm
Not a flip question, genuine: credit card companies charging the card fee, or businesses charging a compensatory additional fee to offset?

Businesses charging extra to pay by card is illegal.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,810
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17897 on: Yesterday at 02:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:57:38 pm
Businesses charging extra to pay by card is illegal.

But companies doing so is not.

Capitalism at its finest...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,893
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17898 on: Yesterday at 02:12:43 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 02:09:15 pm
But companies doing so is not.

Capitalism at its finest...

I'm not sure I agree with you..... Visa and Mastercard etc provide a service and charge a fee for it. There's nothing wrong with that.

Of course having a duopoly as those 2 companies essentially had for years is not a good thing, but as I understand it other more modern Fintech companies like Stripe are muscling in on that.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,945
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17899 on: Today at 10:11:32 am »
Broken the smallest finger/toe in my foot. How long before you should start doing the normal things from those who may have suffered that injury? Doctor said to me I can run on it in 2 weeks whilst, nurse said keep it strapped up and limit movement for 4 weeks!
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,204
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17900 on: Today at 10:16:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:11:32 am
Broken the smallest finger/toe in my foot. How long before you should start doing the normal things from those who may have suffered that injury? Doctor said to me I can run on it in 2 weeks whilst, nurse said keep it strapped up and limit movement for 4 weeks!

You have fingers on your feet?

Where you born in Openshaw? ;D
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,893
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17901 on: Today at 10:52:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:11:32 am
Broken the smallest finger/toe in my foot. How long before you should start doing the normal things from those who may have suffered that injury? Doctor said to me I can run on it in 2 weeks whilst, nurse said keep it strapped up and limit movement for 4 weeks!

I broke a toe a couple of months ago, I just wen about my business, under the assumption the doctor would say there is nothing they can do. Just limped around for a bit. Now it's totally fine.

I'm probably not the best person to take advice from though.  ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,945
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17902 on: Today at 10:53:34 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:16:09 am
You have fingers on your feet?

Where you born in Openshaw? ;D

Ha I honestly didnt know whether the toe meant just the big toe. Think I described it to the doc as my feet fingers.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,637
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17903 on: Today at 11:11:28 am »
Bet you wear these dont you?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 443 444 445 446 447 [448]   Go Up
« previous next »
 