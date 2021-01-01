« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17880 on: Yesterday at 10:56:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:12:55 pm
Yeah, but when the axe murder breaks in, you'll hear them creeping up on you.
I'd hear you a mile off.
Offline moondog

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17881 on: Today at 12:24:14 am »
Why are chippies unable to accept card payments and only take cash? It seems as if f every other type of business has moved into the 2020s but not if frying fish is your thing. It is a pain in the neck when you dont remember and have to go on a quest to find a cash machine (also now costing to remove your money).
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17882 on: Today at 02:40:24 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 12:24:14 am
Why are chippies unable to accept card payments and only take cash? It seems as if f every other type of business has moved into the 2020s but not if frying fish is your thing. It is a pain in the neck when you dont remember and have to go on a quest to find a cash machine (also now costing to remove your money).

Because cash is tax free.

It does seem odd that some industries are so happy taking cash knowing they will never declare it.
Offline 24/7

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17883 on: Today at 05:41:30 am »
Also, doesn't it cost businesses to use chip and pin terminals? Don't the banks, or Visa/Mastercard/etc charge a fee for every transaction? I believe this was the reason why many businesses used to (or still do) practise the minimum transaction limit.

Christ alive, it's too early to think of industry-related puns for this one. Feeling rotten this morning. Like someone's battered me.........oh there you go......
Offline liverbloke

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17884 on: Today at 07:52:14 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 05:41:30 am
Also, doesn't it cost businesses to use chip and pin terminals? Don't the banks, or Visa/Mastercard/etc charge a fee for every transaction? I believe this was the reason why many businesses used to (or still do) practise the minimum transaction limit.

Christ alive, it's too early to think of industry-related puns for this one. Feeling rotten this morning. Like someone's battered me.........oh there you go......

y'see mate, even when the chips are down you come up with a good pun
Offline moondog

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17885 on: Today at 07:52:51 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:40:24 am
Because cash is tax free.

It does seem odd that some industries are so happy taking cash knowing they will never declare it.



Yes this was the obvious explanation, how can so many of them do this for so long without fearing being investigated by HMRC? Or does the taxman not eat take away food?
Online Elmo!

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17886 on: Today at 08:00:09 am »
All the chippies round me take card.

There are charges for card payments but there's also a lot of admin costs in handling cash.

The answer is either they're just dinosaurs or it's dodging tax.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17887 on: Today at 08:02:58 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:56:00 pm
I'd hear you a mile off.

My Ma used to call me creeping Jesus, I'm very very quiet when I want to be ;)

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:00:09 am
All the chippies round me take card.

There are charges for card payments but there's also a lot of admin costs in handling cash.

The answer is either they're just dinosaurs or it's dodging tax.

The coffee van in the park takes cards, but the chippies by me are all cash only.
Online .adam

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17888 on: Today at 09:25:54 am »
A question for anyone who has ever driven a company car.

My wife and I use a company car. It is a lease car but the lease is in the name of her employer. The employer pays the insurance and all associated costs - we're essentially drivers permitted to use the car.

About six months ago, the car was keyed down one side. We told her employers, they dealt with the insurance company and the car was re-sprayed down the side where the damage was.

My wife is now changing jobs and so we will need to hand back the car and lease a new car 'in our own name'.

On the no claims, we had something like 15 years before this current car. My question is whether the claim made by her employer will count as 'her' claim or as the insurance policy was not in her name, will her no claims period just continue to tick over for the duration of this company lease?

Please don't say "ask the employer" as there is a little bit of politicking involved and that isn't an option at the moment.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17889 on: Today at 09:45:45 am »
I know someone who works in our Fleet Dept, I asked her and this is her Reply back

Hi Rob

I believe she will have to declare it yes as you have to declare all incidents even when you arent at fault, it will also depend on how the incident has been reported e.g. has it been reported as non fault and was it reported to the police. I know with some of our drivers if a vehicle has been damaged by an unknown third party and they havent reported it to the police then we hold the driver at fault.

Even though it will be a company insurance if they were to run a check against her name the incident will be on her record for 5 years.
Online .adam

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17890 on: Today at 12:28:55 pm »
Thanks, Rob.
Online SamLad

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17891 on: Today at 01:41:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:40:24 am
Because cash is tax free.

It does seem odd that some industries are so happy taking cash knowing they will never declare it.
years back (pre credit / debit cards really) my cousin seriously considered buying a local sweet shop in Liverpool from the retiring owner who was a great friend.  they spent a lot of time reviewing the 2 sets of books the owner kept.
Online SamLad

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17892 on: Today at 01:47:53 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 05:41:30 am
Also, doesn't it cost businesses to use chip and pin terminals? Don't the banks, or Visa/Mastercard/etc charge a fee for every transaction? I believe this was the reason why many businesses used to (or still do) practise the minimum transaction limit.
last year a lot of small businesses here (stores, restaurants etc) started an "extra fee to use a credit card" policy to offset the credit card fee they have to pay.

it caused quite a stir but a lot of ppl were very sympathetic coz that 2-3% that goes to VISA or whatever means a lot to all small-margin businesses.
Online Elmo!

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17893 on: Today at 01:49:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:47:53 pm
last year a lot of small businesses here (stores, restaurants etc) started an "extra fee to use a credit card" policy to offset the credit card fee they have to pay.

it caused quite a stir but a lot of ppl were very sympathetic coz that 2-3% that goes to VISA or whatever means a lot to all small-margin businesses.

That's illegal in the UK. Has been for must be 5+ years now.
Online SamLad

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17894 on: Today at 01:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:49:10 pm
That's illegal in the UK. Has been for must be 5+ years now.
really?  interesting.
Online afc turkish

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17895 on: Today at 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:49:10 pm
That's illegal in the UK. Has been for must be 5+ years now.

Not a flip question, genuine: credit card companies charging the card fee, or businesses charging a compensatory additional fee to offset?
