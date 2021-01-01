A question for anyone who has ever driven a company car.



My wife and I use a company car. It is a lease car but the lease is in the name of her employer. The employer pays the insurance and all associated costs - we're essentially drivers permitted to use the car.



About six months ago, the car was keyed down one side. We told her employers, they dealt with the insurance company and the car was re-sprayed down the side where the damage was.



My wife is now changing jobs and so we will need to hand back the car and lease a new car 'in our own name'.



On the no claims, we had something like 15 years before this current car. My question is whether the claim made by her employer will count as 'her' claim or as the insurance policy was not in her name, will her no claims period just continue to tick over for the duration of this company lease?



Please don't say "ask the employer" as there is a little bit of politicking involved and that isn't an option at the moment.