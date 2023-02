Place we want to go to in Tenerife next year isn't offered by the likes of easyjet or jet2. So, the missus has come up with the plan of booking direct with the hotel and then getting the cheapest package holiday we can, we can get flights and hotel and 4 bags for £1200, and just flying to Tenerife and not turning up at the hotel and going where we want instead. It'll save us a few hundred as we aren't going to get flights only for under £1200 for the 4 of us, missus thinks it'll be nearer £1800/£2k for the flights



Anyone ever done something like this and did you hit any issues?