A question for Rob. There is a new Sainsburys warehouse in Speke. It's called the Liverpool Fulfillment Centre and has a sign "Liverpool LFC" above the door. (Had to do a double take, lol). Are these places normally called "fulfillment centres", or is this just a Red having a laugh?



Depends on what the place is. If it's storing stock for delivery to the stores, it'd be an RDC (regional distribution centre) but if its for online orders its a fulfillment centre.Haydock has a sign that says HAYDOCK RDC, so it's expect it to be LIVERPOOL FC. Whoever decided to build the place is a genius 🤣