January 26, 2023, 02:49:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 26, 2023, 11:35:15 am
I have AirPods synced to my phone. Ive recently started getting warnings that the volume is too loud and it automatically turns it down and seems to cap the maximum volume. When Im out and about its too quiet and Im struggling to listen to podcasts over the volume of traffic and background noise.

Anyone know how you can overwrite that? I dont want to deafen myself, but a bit of personal choice to how loud I can play things wouldnt go amiss!

On iphone try:

Settings > Sound and Haptics > Heaphone Safety

Should be an option to turn off 'Reduce Loud Sounds'
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

January 26, 2023, 03:57:21 pm
Quote from: Elzar on January 26, 2023, 02:49:01 pm
On iphone try:

Settings > Sound and Haptics > Heaphone Safety

Should be an option to turn off 'Reduce Loud Sounds'

Thanks. Looks like it was turned off already. Turned it back in and turned it up to the maximum but will see if that makes a difference.

Had the AirPods a couple of years and have hammered them, suspect they might just be starting to get a bit overused.
January 28, 2023, 12:45:21 am
Quote from: 24/7 on January 23, 2023, 09:47:33 am
Cressington would be a good choice mate in all honesty. The Prom is unbeatable and it's a great place to watch nature's ebb and flow (literally).

Woolton is okay but you're nowhere near the water there. And it's only really useful if you hit one of the sweet spots, otherwise it's like being on Penny Lane again - population density mayhem.....

If I had the option to live in Liverpool again, then as close to the river as I can get is where I'd be.

But only in the south end of the city ;) :wave

 8)

NO NEWS YET

Bulgaria for work next week EEK

hanging out with younger peeps who play COD all night
meanwhile I produce an album for a liverpool cult band outside of working hours

ta yous

do wanna be by the water
January 28, 2023, 01:50:02 pm
Does anyone know either a work around or fix for the issues created after the latest Android phone updates please?

Paul's new phone the pixel 6a has had an automatic update which now means it refuses to connect via Bluetooth to my car stereo or his ps5 headphones and other apps connectivity stuff.
January 28, 2023, 04:55:32 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 28, 2023, 01:50:02 pm
Does anyone know either a work around or fix for the issues created after the latest Android phone updates please?

Paul's new phone the pixel 6a has had an automatic update which now means it refuses to connect via Bluetooth to my car stereo or his ps5 headphones and other apps connectivity stuff.

this might work deb - go to your bluetooth connections and unpair or delete or clear or 'forget' those 2 devices (car and headphones) so they're no longer in the list and then turn your phone off and on and then try pairing with them again
January 28, 2023, 05:07:13 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on January 28, 2023, 04:55:32 pm
this might work deb - go to your bluetooth connections and unpair or delete or clear or 'forget' those 2 devices (car and headphones) so they're no longer in the list and then turn your phone off and on and then try pairing with them again

Thanks mate 👍
January 29, 2023, 09:59:57 am
Just set up TV for the bedroom but need to hide the wires and extension plug. Any suggestions on best method?
February 2, 2023, 09:31:25 pm
Should I be worried about having a low resting heart rate or is it a good thing?

It's usually around 50-55 but can be as low as 45.
February 2, 2023, 09:40:24 pm
Might help you with free diving.

February 2, 2023, 09:55:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2023, 09:31:25 pm
Should I be worried about having a low resting heart rate or is it a good thing?

It's usually around 50-55 but can be as low as 45.

60 - 100 is in the normal range, so you aren't really much below that. If you feel dizzy or tired a lot go see a doc says the BHF, but 50-55 can just be what is normal for you. You're out in the garden a lot aren't you, so you could just be really fit and healthy.
February 2, 2023, 10:09:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2023, 09:55:38 pm
60 - 100 is in the normal range, so you aren't really much below that. If you feel dizzy or tired a lot go see a doc says the BHF, but 50-55 can just be what is normal for you. You're out in the garden a lot aren't you, so you could just be really fit and healthy.

It ties in with my stress levels which very rarely get above relaxed so it must suit me being out in the sticks 😂
February 3, 2023, 07:43:34 am
February 3, 2023, 08:05:59 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February  2, 2023, 09:40:24 pm
Might help you with free diving.



You mean like sky diving?

I get vertigo on a high step no fucking chance I'm jumping out of a plane.

February 3, 2023, 08:12:37 am
Nope - this:

February 3, 2023, 08:47:31 am
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2023, 09:31:25 pm
Should I be worried about having a low resting heart rate or is it a good thing?

It's usually around 50-55 but can be as low as 45.

Quite often its a sign of being really fit, like endurance athletes have low resting heart rates. Or, if it is just sporadically low (usually its 55 but sometimes you get a 45 bpm reading), it could also be a measurement error.

But as above, speak to a doc if you are worried!
February 3, 2023, 09:15:05 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on February  3, 2023, 08:47:31 am
Quite often its a sign of being really fit, like endurance athletes have low resting heart rates. Or, if it is just sporadically low (usually its 55 but sometimes you get a 45 bpm reading), it could also be a measurement error.

But as above, speak to a doc if you are worried!

I think it's just how I am as I've always been pretty active, walking etc.

When I check my watch app say for the last month every daily reading is around 50-55 range with one at 60.

Quote from: 24/7 on February  3, 2023, 08:12:37 am
Nope - this:



What the fuck even is that?? 

Oh ok got it, they're under water.  Yeah I've always been a better swimmer under water than on the surface and loved diving 👍
February 3, 2023, 09:24:48 am
Quote from: reddebs on February  3, 2023, 09:15:05 am
I think it's just how I am as I've always been pretty active, walking etc.

When I check my watch app say for the last month every daily reading is around 50-55 range with one at 60.

What the fuck even is that?? 

Oh ok got it, they're under water.  Yeah I've always been a better swimmer under water than on the surface and loved diving 👍

Free divers are people who dive very deep with no air tanks. They can hold their breath for stupidly long periods of time, like over 10 minutes - good luck trying to drown a freediver in the bath (if you are that way inclined)

Try a tandem sky dive Deb, it's one of the best things I ever did, falling over a mile at 120mph or so with loads of noise and then once the chute opens, its absolute peace and quiet and a fantastic view of the ground, you're about a mile up when the chute is deployed, so you get a great view.

50-55 with the odd 60 sounds fine, but check the GP if worried - does yours use askmygp?
February 3, 2023, 09:52:30 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February  3, 2023, 09:24:48 am
Free divers are people who dive very deep with no air tanks. They can hold their breath for stupidly long periods of time, like over 10 minutes - good luck trying to drown a freediver in the bath (if you are that way inclined)

Try a tandem sky dive Deb, it's one of the best things I ever did, falling over a mile at 120mph or so with loads of noise and then once the chute opens, its absolute peace and quiet and a fantastic view of the ground, you're about a mile up when the chute is deployed, so you get a great view.

50-55 with the odd 60 sounds fine, but check the GP if worried - does yours use askmygp?

I used to work with a girl who was a qualified skydiver she was always trying to get me to have a go but I really can't do heights.

I was on an outdoor pursuits weekend down on Dartmoor years ago and our instructor organised for us to do the high ropes course. 

I was fine setting off but then had to be rescued half way round as I just freaked out on one section that clearly wasn't designed for someone less than 5ft tall.  Standing on a thin wire then having to lean forward to grab another wire that meant I was looking at the floor having to shimmy to the next section.

It took nearly half an hour to calm me down enough to climb down the escape ladder.

I then went with a few girls from work to the go ape one at the Trafford centre which was like a kids playground in comparison.  I got the harness on and joined the qué then freaked out again just before we went through the gate.  Just the thought of it was enough to get me hyperventilating and needing first aid.

No I don't think mine does have that option mate.

February 4, 2023, 10:20:11 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 29, 2023, 09:59:57 am
Just set up TV for the bedroom but need to hide the wires and extension plug. Any suggestions on best method?
Anyone?
February 5, 2023, 10:02:42 pm
Brake light on my car keeps staying on at the moment, it turns on as soon as I start the engine. Only goes off when I press the brake peddle all the way down, could it be faulty wiring? Don't want to take to a garage if it's an easy fix, they'll end up charging £15 for a bulb change.
February 5, 2023, 10:05:38 pm
February 5, 2023, 11:00:48 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February  5, 2023, 10:02:42 pm
Brake light on my car keeps staying on at the moment, it turns on as soon as I start the engine. Only goes off when I press the brake peddle all the way down, could it be faulty wiring? Don't want to take to a garage if it's an easy fix, they'll end up charging £15 for a bulb change.

I'd change the brake light switch, sounds like that's faulty, sounds like its sticking. They're about a tenner and easy to replace. Either Google or youtube your make and model of car and you'll find out where its located and how to swap it out.
February 5, 2023, 11:03:22 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February  3, 2023, 09:15:05 am


Oh ok got it, they're under water.  Yeah I've always been a better swimmer under water than on the surface and loved diving 👍

Who knew,maybe

Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  5, 2023, 11:00:48 pm
I'd change the brake light switch, sounds like that's faulty, sounds like its sticking. They're about a tenner and easy to replace. Either Google or youtube your make and model of car and you'll find out where its located and how to swap it out.
Nice one, I think that'll be it. Ordered one, absolute bastard to reach it though, especially for a big guy like me who just doesn't fit in there
Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm
Nice one, I think that'll be it. Ordered one, absolute bastard to reach it though, especially for a big guy like me who just doesn't fit in there

You not got a young child you can force in? ;D
Yesterday at 09:53:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm
You not got a young child you can force in? ;D
Got a cat but I don't think he's too clued up on car electrics :P
Today at 03:21:49 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm
You not got a young child you can force in? ;D
good idea Rob, could be a nice little earner for you, hiring your kids out.  :)
