Where should a fellow move to rentwise these days
I am looking around but wouldn't mind starting a war of the areas
Dingle Vs Bootle NAME YOUR CREWS AND FIGHT
(Woolton or Mossley Hill is generally what I reckon, I do want to see green that isn't class b)
I've lived in 3 of those areas - not Bootle - and I went to school in two of them. If you're serious about Woolton, it depends which bit - there are cramped parts, there are nice parts, there are parts which are expensive just cos they're Woolton - and it's a bit far from town.
Mossley Hill, similar with the nice bits v cramped bits but the connections to town are better and of course you have Sevvy Park down the road.
The Dingle - I have a bit of a soft spot for it - but again, lots of terraced housing in many parts, but some 'newer' bits, esp where the old tenaments were knocked down. If you can get closer to the riverside road, that'd be better - stay away from the Holy Land streets though - rammed, busy and not aesthetically pleasing, nowhere near any decent parks. That said, the south end of Dingle can be okay in places, bottom end of Park Rd, I think there are two other RAWKites currently living down that end - and it places you near to Princes Park. Much better connections into town - the 82 was what I called "the banana bus" cos they came in bunches like.....
Bootle - soz northenders but you couldn't pay me enough to live there #snob