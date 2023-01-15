« previous next »
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17720 on: January 15, 2023, 04:50:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 14, 2023, 05:23:12 pm
I've spent the afternoon at Barton airport with my lad, looking around the hangar with a corporal from the cadets, nice to get away from everything and now trying to work out how to get £15k so he can do his PPL - well, we need to put in about £7.5k and he needs to raise the same.

Sounds a magic afternoon that. My office is the top floor of the big triangular building next to the ski slope so I can sit and watch them coming in and taking off all day. Can see the Runcorn bridges on even a moderately clear day.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17721 on: January 15, 2023, 04:52:23 pm »
Where should a fellow move to rentwise these days

I am looking around but wouldn't mind starting a war of the areas

Dingle Vs Bootle NAME YOUR CREWS AND FIGHT

(Woolton or Mossley Hill is generally what I reckon, I do want to see green that isn't class b)
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17722 on: January 15, 2023, 05:16:29 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 15, 2023, 04:50:19 pm
Sounds a magic afternoon that. My office is the top floor of the big triangular building next to the ski slope so I can sit and watch them coming in and taking off all day. Can see the Runcorn bridges on even a moderately clear day.

It was. I was annoyed though, as I sodded off for a coffee to let the lads have some time on their own and 10 minutes later he whatsapps me a picture of a P51 Mustang that was in another hangar :butt

I know that building well, we all wanted our lot to rent in there rather than move us out to Old Trafford.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17723 on: January 15, 2023, 06:37:16 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 15, 2023, 04:52:23 pm
Where should a fellow move to rentwise these days

I am looking around but wouldn't mind starting a war of the areas

Dingle Vs Bootle NAME YOUR CREWS AND FIGHT

(Woolton or Mossley Hill is generally what I reckon, I do want to see green that isn't class b)
I've lived in 3 of those areas - not Bootle - and I went to school in two of them. If you're serious about Woolton, it depends which bit - there are cramped parts, there are nice parts, there are parts which are expensive just cos they're Woolton - and it's a bit far from town.

Mossley Hill, similar with the nice bits v cramped bits but the connections to town are better and of course you have Sevvy Park down the road.

The Dingle - I have a bit of a soft spot for it - but again, lots of terraced housing in many parts, but some 'newer' bits, esp where the old tenaments were knocked down. If you can get closer to the riverside road, that'd be better - stay away from the Holy Land streets though - rammed, busy and not aesthetically pleasing, nowhere near any decent parks. That said, the south end of Dingle can be okay in places, bottom end of Park Rd, I think there are two other RAWKites currently living down that end - and it places you near to Princes Park. Much better connections into town - the 82 was what I called "the banana bus" cos they came in bunches like.....

Bootle - soz northenders but you couldn't pay me enough to live there #snob :wave
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17724 on: January 15, 2023, 06:38:53 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 15, 2023, 06:37:16 pm
Bootle - soz northenders but you couldn't pay me enough to live there #snob :wave
OY - I heard that!!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17725 on: January 15, 2023, 06:43:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 15, 2023, 06:38:53 pm
OY - I heard that!!
(he did say he wanted to start a war :wave )
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17726 on: January 16, 2023, 08:01:30 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 15, 2023, 04:52:23 pm
Where should a fellow move to rentwise these days

I am looking around but wouldn't mind starting a war of the areas

Dingle Vs Bootle NAME YOUR CREWS AND FIGHT

(Woolton or Mossley Hill is generally what I reckon, I do want to see green that isn't class b)

How far from town do you want to be, and do you want a garden or close to a park?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17727 on: January 16, 2023, 08:43:59 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 15, 2023, 04:52:23 pm
Where should a fellow move to rentwise these days

I am looking around but wouldn't mind starting a war of the areas

Dingle Vs Bootle NAME YOUR CREWS AND FIGHT

(Woolton or Mossley Hill is generally what I reckon, I do want to see green that isn't class b)

My Dad used to live in Allerton, close to Allerton Cemetery, before he got divorced from his second wife, my half-sister now lives in the house. It was nice around there, had the park to walk his dog, not far from the Parkway.

Quote from: 24/7 on January 15, 2023, 06:37:16 pm

Bootle - soz northenders but you couldn't pay me enough to live there #snob :wave

You couldn't pay me enough to ever go back to Kirkby
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17728 on: January 16, 2023, 02:48:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 15, 2023, 04:13:11 pm
I'm watching today's games on Fubo in Canada.

what always confuses me is:  which of the UK broadcasters' feed is being used?  the Fubo screen never shows if it's bbc, sky, whatever.

right now Berbatov is one of the studio pundits.

can anyone let me know which UK channel that is?

Pretty sure that was a foreign broadcast. I had Supersport on my IPTV and Berbatov was on it.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17729 on: January 16, 2023, 02:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 16, 2023, 02:48:48 pm
Pretty sure that was a foreign broadcast. I had Supersport on my IPTV and Berbatov was on it.
thanks Barney.

I've never heard of Supersport.

I did some research and concluded it was from "Premier League Productions" - didn't dig deep but seems the PL puts together broadcasts that UK-based channels don't have access to, purely for outside-UK usage.
I guess this is where the streaming services have to pick up the feed.

wiki (people list seems out of date):
The company has a group of UK based commentators, pundits, and presenters. Formerly, John Dykes led the presentation team between 2010 and 2017. Currently Steve Bower, Manish Bhasin and Seema Jaswal present Matchday Live on weekends with other presenters such as Jules Breach (on Fridays), Ian Irving and Will Perry filling in as needed. Kelly Cates and Mark Pougatch (among others) contribute as presenters for studio shows. Different guest pundits appear on each programme including Glenn Hoddle, Michael Owen, Alan Shearer, Ian Wright, Steve McManaman and Tim Sherwood.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17730 on: January 16, 2023, 04:22:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 16, 2023, 02:54:48 pm
thanks Barney.

I've never heard of Supersport..

I did some research and concluded it was from "Premier League Productions" - didn't dig deep but seems the PL puts together broadcasts that UK-based channels don't have access to, purely for outside-UK usage.
I guess this is where the streaming services have to pick up the feed.

wiki (people list seems out of date):
The company has a group of UK based commentators, pundits, and presenters. Formerly, John Dykes led the presentation team between 2010 and 2017. Currently Steve Bower, Manish Bhasin and Seema Jaswal present Matchday Live on weekends with other presenters such as Jules Breach (on Fridays), Ian Irving and Will Perry filling in as needed. Kelly Cates and Mark Pougatch (among others) contribute as presenters for studio shows. Different guest pundits appear on each programme including Glenn Hoddle, Michael Owen, Alan Shearer, Ian Wright, Steve McManaman and Tim Sherwood.

That takes me back to when I worked in Thailand, along with expert analysis from a lower league journeyman called Paul Masefield.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17731 on: January 16, 2023, 04:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 16, 2023, 04:22:20 pm
That takes me back to when I worked in Thailand, along with expert analysis from a lower league journeyman called Paul Masefield.
LOL I'm flying to Thailand in a few hours.

I know what you mean, one time I was watching a game in Chiang Mai -  it was an ex-player Scouser doing comms (might have been Flanagan, no clue now) and even though I grew up in Bootle, I had no effing idea what he was saying.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17732 on: January 16, 2023, 04:44:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 16, 2023, 04:40:28 pm
LOL I'm flying to Thailand in a few hours.

I know what you mean, one time I was watching a game in Chiang Mai -  it was an ex-player Scouser doing comms (might have been Flanagan, no clue now) and even though I grew up in Bootle, I had no effing idea what he was saying.

Lucky you, Its great avoiding the winter.

Where abouts?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17733 on: January 16, 2023, 06:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 16, 2023, 04:44:39 pm
Lucky you, Its great avoiding the winter.

Where abouts?
Just in BKK for a few days then spending most of the next month in  Cambodia and Vietnam.

Love it.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17734 on: January 16, 2023, 07:21:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 16, 2023, 06:11:10 pm
Just in BKK for a few days then spending most of the next month in  Cambodia and Vietnam.

Love it.
:thumbup

Ive just has a ham salad butty, Id kill for some Bangkok street food

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17735 on: January 16, 2023, 08:03:31 pm »
looking at around Cressington, Aiggy sort of way so far

seems the sweet spot. don't want to be IN town I ain't a goddamn tourist
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17736 on: January 16, 2023, 08:18:42 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 16, 2023, 08:03:31 pm
looking at around Cressington, Aiggy sort of way so far

seems the sweet spot. don't want to be IN town I ain't a goddamn tourist
That's nice down that way though mate - and the connections are really good too - the train will take you straight to Central and also you've got Otterspool Prom nearby. Just don't be too put off by a certain other mod living down there ;D
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17737 on: January 16, 2023, 08:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 14, 2023, 04:30:13 pm
Any advice or tips on how to give up football?

This season is really badly affecting my fragile mental health.

I know what you mean. Stop watching it and don't listen to podcasts or the radio about football is working for me at the moment.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17738 on: January 16, 2023, 10:11:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 16, 2023, 08:03:31 pm
looking at around Cressington, Aiggy sort of way so far

seems the sweet spot. don't want to be IN town I ain't a goddamn tourist

Used to live off Aigburth rd just opposite Sefton Park. Handy for town, the park across the road, and Otterspool park and the prom just around the corner.  Though the houses are terraced without gardens. Could also lool the other site of Aigburth vale just behind the shops.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17739 on: January 16, 2023, 11:57:14 pm »
cheers yous

on a rapid timescale suddenly so widening the net. thanks for the places, hope it isn't just a case of take whatever I can get

it's AMAZING how many adverts have No Pets

my bird died this weekend so not an issue sigh

but I looked up the no pets things. toothless Tories put out like, something landlords can use contractually that does say they have to allow pets

the problem? it's optional

so nobody opts for it

not a problem I guess but wow it's like every listing hates pets
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17740 on: January 23, 2023, 03:04:09 am »
It's awkward as I go away for work in a week but I like the look of Cressington

I love the coast man. "the coast" lmao

My best friend I used to go see after her marriage broke down up in Bootle. Terrible place man - sorry anybody! - but I found my way to the chippy and back to get her salt and pepper chips

Sling down £600ish for just me, I have to work out of it, I like that area - just the coast yknow?

I don't even care it's Stanlow Oil Refinery on a wicked day lmao

The air is different

More importantly - more provable - the air is different for me

I'm open to so much,  when I get back from the business trip got a viewing a place in Ropewalks. I just tend to view that as "town"

I want a place to walk and think
I'm a musician but not an alien. Won't be playing drum and bass too often at 4am I reckon (I turn in about now at worst)

I'll be alright I reckon. I was living on Penny Lane before moving in with me dad again, when the 'VID came

I feel so old fashioned knowing what the fuck I am about, producing music for a local band and one in France, and a job that lets me live anywhere

Home is home though

Box it off next month.

The eventual place is the Palace of Wisdom

Do you know the quote?

Woolton probs
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17741 on: January 23, 2023, 09:47:33 am »
Cressington would be a good choice mate in all honesty. The Prom is unbeatable and it's a great place to watch nature's ebb and flow (literally).

Woolton is okay but you're nowhere near the water there. And it's only really useful if you hit one of the sweet spots, otherwise it's like being on Penny Lane again - population density mayhem.....

If I had the option to live in Liverpool again, then as close to the river as I can get is where I'd be.

But only in the south end of the city ;) :wave
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17742 on: January 23, 2023, 03:57:30 pm »
Anyone ever had to change the person going on a flight? Got a holiday booked for 2 weeks time, but as I'm currently on crutches I'm unsure if I will be able to make it. Was going to get someone else to go in my place.

The website says its £55 per name change, so it would be £110 to change name for both flights - that's more than the flights cost originally and I can't see why it would be so expensive.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17743 on: January 23, 2023, 04:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on January 23, 2023, 03:57:30 pm
Anyone ever had to change the person going on a flight? Got a holiday booked for 2 weeks time, but as I'm currently on crutches I'm unsure if I will be able to make it. Was going to get someone else to go in my place.

The website says its £55 per name change, so it would be £110 to change name for both flights - that's more than the flights cost originally and I can't see why it would be so expensive.
How much?! Bloody hell! Maybe you can appeal to their sense of compassion, given it's a force majeure in your reality? Might be cheaper though to cancel and recoup as much of the original cost as you can.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17744 on: January 23, 2023, 04:55:34 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 23, 2023, 04:47:56 pm
How much?! Bloody hell! Maybe you can appeal to their sense of compassion, given it's a force majeure in your reality? Might be cheaper though to cancel and recoup as much of the original cost as you can.

Costs a fortune to update a database.............

I'd try and speak to a supervisor and see if i could get the name changed, this close to the holiday cancellation fees will cost a hell of a lot more than the name change.

Unless its an activity holiday, I'd look to still go, see if there is a legroom seat going spare
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17745
Quote from: rob1966 on January 23, 2023, 04:55:34 pm
Costs a fortune to update a database.............

I'd try and speak to a supervisor and see if i could get the name changed, this close to the holiday cancellation fees will cost a hell of a lot more than the name change.

Unless its an activity holiday, I'd look to still go, see if there is a legroom seat going spare

Still undecided as Im still yet to actually get a full report on what my injury is. If its a case of too much activity will damage it, I won't go. It's Hamburg, so was a bit of a city weekend kind of thing and would ideally be able to walk around a bit to see the city!

We have sent them an email to ask over changing name cost, and possible leg room if I do fly.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17746 on: Today at 04:27:25 pm »
Does a 10 month old baby require a passport if going abroad? Will be an Irish passport if that's any relevance.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17747 on: Today at 04:40:32 pm »
How can I access that archive link that people often put up to read an article behind a paywall?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17748 on: Today at 04:44:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:40:32 pm
How can I access that archive link that people often put up to read an article behind a paywall?


This one?

https://archive.ph/
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17749 on: Today at 05:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:27:25 pm
Does a 10 month old baby require a passport if going abroad? Will be an Irish passport if that's any relevance.

If it no different to the UK, then yes, they need them from birth, my youngest went to Portugal at 12 weeks old in 2008 and his brother was about the same age when he went to Tenerife in 2011. The passport lasts for 5 years, nice money spinning exercise.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17750 on: Today at 08:45:34 pm »
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17751 on: Today at 09:33:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:02:31 pm
If it no different to the UK, then yes, they need them from birth, my youngest went to Portugal at 12 weeks old in 2008 and his brother was about the same age when he went to Tenerife in 2011. The passport lasts for 5 years, nice money spinning exercise.

Cheers Rob. Fucking baffling given they look a whole lot different as a new born baby to what they do at 5
