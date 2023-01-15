It's awkward as I go away for work in a week but I like the look of Cressington



I love the coast man. "the coast" lmao



My best friend I used to go see after her marriage broke down up in Bootle. Terrible place man - sorry anybody! - but I found my way to the chippy and back to get her salt and pepper chips



Sling down £600ish for just me, I have to work out of it, I like that area - just the coast yknow?



I don't even care it's Stanlow Oil Refinery on a wicked day lmao



The air is different



More importantly - more provable - the air is different for me



I'm open to so much, when I get back from the business trip got a viewing a place in Ropewalks. I just tend to view that as "town"



I want a place to walk and think

I'm a musician but not an alien. Won't be playing drum and bass too often at 4am I reckon (I turn in about now at worst)



I'll be alright I reckon. I was living on Penny Lane before moving in with me dad again, when the 'VID came



I feel so old fashioned knowing what the fuck I am about, producing music for a local band and one in France, and a job that lets me live anywhere



Home is home though



Box it off next month.



The eventual place is the Palace of Wisdom



Do you know the quote?



Woolton probs