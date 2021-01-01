Paul's wanting to learn to drive and has had a provisional drivers licence before decades ago so does he just renew it or apply for a brand new one?
He'll need a photo though
If he applied for his old one before march 1st 1973, he needs to apply for a new provisional licence https://www.gov.uk/apply-first-provisional-driving-licence otherwise he just needs to renew it. He'll need a photo though https://www.gov.uk/renew-driving-licence?gclid=CjwKCAiAk--dBhABEiwAchIwkeM388o7QfaCtpBdaTLVk8AB4BVfaeX8U-b9daDWTCx7tsV4jsyTsBoCcb8QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Does it matter if he's changed address Rob?
Yeah,you're supposed to keep it up to date.
Even though it was more than 10yrs out of date when he moved then another 20yrs before he moved again?
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.84]