Paul's wanting to learn to drive and has had a provisional drivers licence before decades ago so does he just renew it or apply for a brand new one?
He'll need a photo though
If he applied for his old one before march 1st 1973, he needs to apply for a new provisional licence https://www.gov.uk/apply-first-provisional-driving-licence otherwise he just needs to renew it. He'll need a photo though https://www.gov.uk/renew-driving-licence?gclid=CjwKCAiAk--dBhABEiwAchIwkeM388o7QfaCtpBdaTLVk8AB4BVfaeX8U-b9daDWTCx7tsV4jsyTsBoCcb8QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Does it matter if he's changed address Rob?
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.96]