« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 861315 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17640 on: December 14, 2022, 08:35:15 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on December 14, 2022, 08:18:34 pm
I'm still puzzled though. When I first saw the image, I smiled and said yea I know that. There's absolutely no way I would know the original image as found above. I wonder if the pattern is a part of something bigger that I am remembering??
I think it is human psychology. We could probably put up nearly any (and obscure) repeating pattern, ask if anyone recognises it, and most of will think it 'looks familiar'. It is part of human nature to store and seek pattern matches. It is so basic to survival.
« Last Edit: December 14, 2022, 10:42:10 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17641 on: December 14, 2022, 08:35:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 14, 2022, 08:20:23 pm
I reckon we all saw it in an episode of Dallas  ;)
That's it! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17642 on: December 14, 2022, 08:58:07 pm »
Hmmmm. Where else have I seen more than one symbol placed side by side, looking like a stylised S or lightning strike......  ??? :o :-X
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17643 on: December 14, 2022, 09:04:00 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 14, 2022, 08:58:07 pm
Hmmmm. Where else have I seen more than one symbol placed side by side, looking like a stylised S or lightning strike......  ??? :o :-X

I thought they all fled to Brazil not Texas?   :o
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • Bam!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17644 on: December 14, 2022, 09:04:40 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on December 14, 2022, 08:18:34 pm
I'm still puzzled though. When I first saw the image, I smiled and said yea I know that. There's absolutely no way I would know the original image as found above. I wonder if the pattern is a part of something bigger that I am remembering??

My immediate thought was a game of some kind, maybe a racing game.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,176
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17645 on: December 14, 2022, 10:02:36 pm »
Best company for delivering flowers nationwide?
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17646 on: December 14, 2022, 10:11:12 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 14, 2022, 09:04:00 pm
I thought they all fled to Brazil not Texas?   :o
Not just Brazil mate...... ;D
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sOtYdSDCb5A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sOtYdSDCb5A</a>
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,974
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17647 on: December 16, 2022, 09:21:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on December 14, 2022, 10:02:36 pm
Best company for delivering flowers nationwide?
Theyre stupidly expensive but Interflora only allow reputable florists onto their platform and they do always get them there in good condition and reasonably close to the picture. M&S not bad either. Some of the budget ones are dire, they look full bouquets online then the person receives a few twigs and some battered flowers.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,218
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17648 on: December 16, 2022, 12:03:54 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on December 14, 2022, 10:02:36 pm
Best company for delivering flowers nationwide?

What Sangria said above. But also - when I wanted to send flowers abroad, I found it was better (and cheaper) to find a local florist (local to the receiver) online that delivered and order them there.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17649 on: December 16, 2022, 12:37:30 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 16, 2022, 12:03:54 pm
What Sangria said above. But also - when I wanted to send flowers abroad, I found it was better (and cheaper) to find a local florist (local to the receiver) online that delivered and order them there.
That's what I do for me ma's birthday - order from a local florist by phone or on their website. Doesn't take a great deal of research to find a florist near to where your intended recipient lives. Merry Christmas, one and all, and God Bless t'Interwebs! ;)
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,176
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17650 on: December 17, 2022, 10:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 16, 2022, 09:21:42 am
Theyre stupidly expensive but Interflora only allow reputable florists onto their platform and they do always get them there in good condition and reasonably close to the picture. M&S not bad either. Some of the budget ones are dire, they look full bouquets online then the person receives a few twigs and some battered flowers.
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 16, 2022, 12:03:54 pm
What Sangria said above. But also - when I wanted to send flowers abroad, I found it was better (and cheaper) to find a local florist (local to the receiver) online that delivered and order them there.
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 16, 2022, 12:37:30 pm
That's what I do for me ma's birthday - order from a local florist by phone or on their website. Doesn't take a great deal of research to find a florist near to where your intended recipient lives. Merry Christmas, one and all, and God Bless t'Interwebs! ;)
Cheers all.

*Edit just been looking at sites like Interflora - shows I know fudge all about what to get ;D
« Last Edit: December 17, 2022, 11:02:18 pm by The G in Get Hard »
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17651 on: December 18, 2022, 09:35:09 am »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on December 17, 2022, 10:52:20 pm
Cheers all.

*Edit just been looking at sites like Interflora - shows I know fudge all about what to get ;D
Two words for you - "seasonal bouquet" ;D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17652 on: December 19, 2022, 08:40:54 am »
Was wondering about this during yesterday's final, did Ronaldo 9 ever play at Anfield?
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,081
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17653 on: December 19, 2022, 08:55:58 am »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 19, 2022, 08:40:54 am
Was wondering about this during yesterday's final, did Ronaldo 9 ever play at Anfield?

Not in a competitive game (probably not at all unless there was a charity game Ive forgotten about).

Closest he came was maybe the 1997 Cup Winners Cup semis but we drew PSG. Barca were in the other semi.

The following year we were in the UEFA alongside Inter but we went out early. 98/99 they were in the Champions League and us the UEFA. The following season we didnt qualify at all and then he had his injury problems.

After he joined Real we were both in the Champions League for a couple of seasons but our paths never crossed.
Logged

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17654 on: December 19, 2022, 10:03:36 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 19, 2022, 08:55:58 am
Not in a competitive game (probably not at all unless there was a charity game Ive forgotten about).

Closest he came was maybe the 1997 Cup Winners Cup semis but we drew PSG. Barca were in the other semi.

The following year we were in the UEFA alongside Inter but we went out early. 98/99 they were in the Champions League and us the UEFA. The following season we didnt qualify at all and then he had his injury problems.

After he joined Real we were both in the Champions League for a couple of seasons but our paths never crossed.
Thanks for that. Shame as he would've gotten a great ovation at Anfield just like when he put in that performance vs United.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17655 on: December 21, 2022, 04:45:07 pm »
Why isn't it fully dark by 4:45PM any more? I remember being in Anfield as a kid when games finished at 4:40 and it was fully dark before full time, the sky is still light out there and its 4:45
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17656 on: December 21, 2022, 04:48:27 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 21, 2022, 04:45:07 pm
Why isn't it fully dark by 4:45PM any more? I remember being in Anfield as a kid when games finished at 4:40 and it was fully dark before full time, the sky is still light out there and its 4:45
Something not right with that, Rob.

If you're inside a lit stadium, then it's going to 'look' darker, from the perspective of being inside the stadium, than it really is outside. When you're outside, your field of vision is wider and also not compromised by floodlights.

Your memory might also be *ahem* "clouded" - when the sky is clear, the twilight effect is felt for longer - it might be that your memory as a kid isn't taking cloud cover into account - or your eyesight was worse than it is now. I know which one my money's on  ;D
« Last Edit: December 21, 2022, 04:50:00 pm by 24/Swans-a-7ing »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17657 on: December 21, 2022, 05:21:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 21, 2022, 04:48:27 pm
Something not right with that, Rob.

If you're inside a lit stadium, then it's going to 'look' darker, from the perspective of being inside the stadium, than it really is outside. When you're outside, your field of vision is wider and also not compromised by floodlights.

Your memory might also be *ahem* "clouded" - when the sky is clear, the twilight effect is felt for longer - it might be that your memory as a kid isn't taking cloud cover into account - or your eyesight was worse than it is now. I know which one my money's on  ;D

The most vivid memory I have is Spurs fans lashing coins from the old away end into the Kemlyn and them glinting in the floodlights and then coming out and they were trying to force the gates and the police horses were up against the gates, then some fella lying in the gutter on the corner of priory and it was full on dark. Maybe it was cloud.

I also remember it being dark coming out of the Kop and when walking through Stanley Park, with all the loons waiting on the walls for the away fans to get out

I wear contacts now, I've 20/20 vision 😎
« Last Edit: December 21, 2022, 05:35:21 pm by robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17658 on: December 21, 2022, 05:24:14 pm »
One of my clients, who's been to hell and back this year, is about to be made homeless on the 16th Jan. 

She's worrying that she's not got the funds to pay for removals when the time comes and although I've found a couple of organisations who could help I'm wondering if anyone could give some better advice.

She's in West Yorkshire if that makes a difference.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,631
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17659 on: December 21, 2022, 08:45:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 21, 2022, 04:45:07 pm
Why isn't it fully dark by 4:45PM any more? I remember being in Anfield as a kid when games finished at 4:40 and it was fully dark before full time, the sky is still light out there and its 4:45

I also left Anfield as a kid in winter and it was never fully dark. Pretty close to it though. Usually dark by the time we walked home though.
« Last Edit: December 21, 2022, 08:55:22 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17660 on: December 22, 2022, 08:53:38 am »
Just realised the most users ever online on here was when we drew 3-3 to Crystal Palace, but it's now November 5th 2022. I don't recall anything significant happening on that date?
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,081
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17661 on: December 22, 2022, 08:59:22 am »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 22, 2022, 08:53:38 am
Just realised the most users ever online on here was when we drew 3-3 to Crystal Palace, but it's now November 5th 2022. I don't recall anything significant happening on that date?

Great fireworks.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17662 on: December 22, 2022, 11:00:27 am »
I can't find a suitable thread. I know it's supposed to be a private question but I need more inputs, more answers to the problem so it's purely stupid to private message lots of people here.

With the full of respect, is it find to ask it here, to gather more knowledge? Experience from real humans here, compared to a blog that's just to attract viewers for advert (increasing the income).

Is it fine to ask? It's related to health of manhood, if I'm trying to be subtle here.
 
« Last Edit: December 22, 2022, 11:04:54 am by NarutoReds »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17663 on: December 22, 2022, 11:21:24 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on December 22, 2022, 11:00:27 am
I can't find a suitable thread. I know it's supposed to be a private question but I need more inputs, more answers to the problem so it's purely stupid to private message lots of people here.

With the full of respect, is it find to ask it here, to gather more knowledge? Experience from real humans here, compared to a blog that's just to attract viewers for advert (increasing the income).

Is it fine to ask? It's related to health of manhood, if I'm trying to be subtle here.
 
Ask anything you want to. If you're still uncomfortable, then ask me in a PM and I'll do my best to find a reliable answer for you. Manhood and masculinity stuff - I do a lot of that work in therapy for clients. Go ahead!
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17664 on: December 23, 2022, 07:35:21 am »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 22, 2022, 08:53:38 am
Just realised the most users ever online on here was when we drew 3-3 to Crystal Palace, but it's now November 5th 2022. I don't recall anything significant happening on that date?
If that number includes 'guests', then web crawlers (search engine bots) probably account for most of the total. The number of bots can vary by a lot.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17665 on: December 23, 2022, 08:37:50 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 22, 2022, 11:21:24 am
Ask anything you want to. If you're still uncomfortable, then ask me in a PM and I'll do my best to find a reliable answer for you. Manhood and masculinity stuff - I do a lot of that work in therapy for clients. Go ahead!

Good job Chopper doesn't post on here these days ;)

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17666 on: December 23, 2022, 11:20:24 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 22, 2022, 11:21:24 am
Ask anything you want to. If you're still uncomfortable, then ask me in a PM and I'll do my best to find a reliable answer for you. Manhood and masculinity stuff - I do a lot of that work in therapy for clients. Go ahead!
Okay, I will try. Firstly, to quote Sir Harvest Fields in "Alcohol Issues" thread...

Sir Harvest Fields: "sarcastic comments welcome as well cos knowing Rawk someone is itching to drop one lol."  ;D  ;D

=============

I believe there are plenty of lads here older than me and maybe could give an advice / experience sharing. Okay, in four years more I'm going to be 40. With three kids right now.

Physically, I think I'm healthy. I can run, long walk, jog and wank. So I think I am healthy.

But lately... Just lately... How to say it... I can't get "harder" down there. And I couldn't last longer.

Is it normal when we are reaching 40, facing this?

I don't drink and not consuming alcohol at all. It's not like I am in a depressed condition, mental or something.

It's just... Bugging me. Any of you, above / reaching 40 and facing this issue? It's not dysfunctioning, it's just not... Performing.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17667 on: December 23, 2022, 12:08:51 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on December 23, 2022, 11:20:24 am
Okay, I will try. Firstly, to quote Sir Harvest Fields in "Alcohol Issues" thread...

Sir Harvest Fields: "sarcastic comments welcome as well cos knowing Rawk someone is itching to drop one lol."  ;D  ;D

=============

I believe there are plenty of lads here older than me and maybe could give an advice / experience sharing. Okay, in four years more I'm going to be 40. With three kids right now.

Physically, I think I'm healthy. I can run, long walk, jog and wank. So I think I am healthy.

But lately... Just lately... How to say it... I can't get "harder" down there. And I couldn't last longer.

Is it normal when we are reaching 40, facing this?

I don't drink and not consuming alcohol at all. It's not like I am in a depressed condition, mental or something.

It's just... Bugging me. Any of you, above / reaching 40 and facing this issue? It's not dysfunctioning, it's just not... Performing.

Personally I didn't have any problems at that age and still manage ok at 56 and being a few stone overweight, but he can let me down from time to time. Usually its down to stress or just feeling worn out and the more you stress about it, the worse it gets. The only time I couldn't get it up was when I had major heart issues and the heart just couldn't pump enough blood, but I knew I was ill as I was struggling with day to day things, so it wasn't a worry.

Get a check up from the GP/Docs to check that nothing untoward is going on.


Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17668 on: December 23, 2022, 12:32:27 pm »
Might be symptomatic of anxiety or depression. Also depends how you define performing. If you get erect but have problems achieving ejaculation, that's called "delayed", as opposed to premature. It also happens when on certain SSRI meds and a common side effect of general states of depression. It doesn't always have to relate to drink or to age. That said, a quick check up to see if bloodwork shows any signs in the prostate area of possible issues is a good idea.


Hope all goes well.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,136
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17669 on: Today at 12:08:11 pm »
Happy New Year folks, welcome to 2023.

Random one, but do you believe in 'gut instinct' or 'Intuition'? I booked a few days in Reykjavik for next week to travel alone, but for weeks I've this feeling of something isn't right, not to go, I wouldn't enjoy it. Something I can't put my finger on. I've had gut feelings like this before, mostly over meeting someone for the first time, applying for jobs or other changes but this is a first.

Yes, I badly want to see the Northern Lights, but at the moment due to my fitness, all I would spend the four days doing is sitting in a bar paying expensive prices.

I've gone and cancelled this morning, will probably take a hit on the air ticket or maybe get something back, but I've always followed my gut instinct.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17670 on: Today at 12:16:21 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:08:11 pm
Happy New Year folks, welcome to 2023.

Random one, but do you believe in 'gut instinct' or 'Intuition'? I booked a few days in Reykjavik for next week to travel alone, but for weeks I've this feeling of something isn't right, not to go, I wouldn't enjoy it. Something I can't put my finger on. I've had gut feelings like this before, mostly over meeting someone for the first time, applying for jobs or other changes but this is a first.

Yes, I badly want to see the Northern Lights, but at the moment due to my fitness, all I would spend the four days doing is sitting in a bar paying expensive prices.

I've gone and cancelled this morning, will probably take a hit on the air ticket or maybe get something back, but I've always followed my gut instinct.

Always trust your gut mate 👍
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17671 on: Today at 02:04:29 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:08:11 pm
Happy New Year folks, welcome to 2023.

Random one, but do you believe in 'gut instinct' or 'Intuition'? I booked a few days in Reykjavik for next week to travel alone, but for weeks I've this feeling of something isn't right, not to go, I wouldn't enjoy it. Something I can't put my finger on. I've had gut feelings like this before, mostly over meeting someone for the first time, applying for jobs or other changes but this is a first.

Yes, I badly want to see the Northern Lights, but at the moment due to my fitness, all I would spend the four days doing is sitting in a bar paying expensive prices.

I've gone and cancelled this morning, will probably take a hit on the air ticket or maybe get something back, but I've always followed my gut instinct.

Yep, usually right before something goes to shit. Had it just before a huge car crash, before a motorbike crash and plenty of other occasions. As Deb says, always trust your gut
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17672 on: Today at 02:17:23 pm »
Suspect gut instinct is subject to a lot of confirmation bias. When your gut instinct turns out to be correct, you'll credit it to gut instinct being a real thing, but not vice versa when it turns out to be incorrect, leading to a belief that it is more valuable than it really is.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17673 on: Today at 02:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 02:17:23 pm
Suspect gut instinct is subject to a lot of confirmation bias. When your gut instinct turns out to be correct, you'll credit it to gut instinct being a real thing, but not vice versa when it turns out to be incorrect, leading to a belief that it is more valuable than it really is.

With my car crash, I heard a voice in my head that said "don't overtake, you won't make the end of the road", I ignored it, as I was 22 and a bit of a loon and about 10 seconds later I destroyed a taxi that pulled out of a side road and wrote my Capri off. It was 11:30pm and the road that the taxi came out of was the way into Moss Side mental hozzy (now know as Ashworth) and there was no way I could see the car, so it wasn't that I'd subconciously been aware of it.

With the bike, I bought it in August 1996, my then G/F hated it on first sight, she said it was evil, was going to hurt me and to take it back. She wanted to get my ZZR1100 back. I had loads of near misses on that bike and they day I got knocked off it, I had a strange feeling for a long time before the crash that something was going to go worng, which I never used to have on bikes. The bike then got stolen a month later.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17674 on: Today at 02:48:27 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:41:41 pm
With my car crash, I heard a voice in my head that said "don't overtake, you won't make the end of the road", I ignored it, as I was 22 and a bit of a loon and about 10 seconds later I destroyed a taxi that pulled out of a side road and wrote my Capri off. It was 11:30pm and the road that the taxi came out of was the way into Moss Side mental hozzy (now know as Ashworth) and there was no way I could see the car, so it wasn't that I'd subconciously been aware of it.

With the bike, I bought it in August 1996, my then G/F hated it on first sight, she said it was evil, was going to hurt me and to take it back. She wanted to get my ZZR1100 back. I had loads of near misses on that bike and they day I got knocked off it, I had a strange feeling for a long time before the crash that something was going to go worng, which I never used to have on bikes. The bike then got stolen a month later.
Yeah I knew something was wrong the night I had my bike crash. I felt it on the edge of my consciousness, but because it was nothing clear I went out anyway...

I suspect there is some confirmation bias in the idea of 'gut instinct' but I think there's also a component whereby your brain is gathering little clues and bits of information - about the situation, the context and also about you and your mental and emotional state - which it can't put a clear label on but which register as 'not right' to it in some way. You mind can't tell you exactly what is wrong but it knows that things aren't right somehow and so manifests a feeling which we call gut instinct.

I guess it can happen the other way, too; about something positive
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,312
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17675 on: Today at 02:54:17 pm »
I've had that gut feeling a few times, the most memorable though was when I was in Bali on a scuba dive. First dive of the day just everything leading up to it went wrong. Couldn't get the zipper properly closed on my wetsuit so had to redo it a couple times, burst a seal in my tank, had to get that redone, then dropped my mask and almost cracked it.

By the time we got to the first dive spot something just said "Do not go down for this dive" , now keep in mind I had paid a ton of money to be there, but just something convinced me not to go on that first dive, so I stayed up on the boat and everyone else went down. Rest of the day turned out fine, but who knows what would have happened had I gone.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17676 on: Today at 03:05:37 pm »
ages ago a bunch of ppl I worked with planned a weekend "try parachuting" day.  I was signed up but as the day got closer I decided not to go, just didn't feel right.

on the Monday morning one of the guys arrived back in work on crutches.  he and I were similar size (i.e. bigger than all others going on the trip) and he was told - after he broke his leg in several places of course - that the parachutes weren't strong enough for people his weight.

dodged a big bullet there.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17677 on: Today at 03:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 02:48:27 pm
Yeah I knew something was wrong the night I had my bike crash. I felt it on the edge of my consciousness, but because it was nothing clear I went out anyway...

I suspect there is some confirmation bias in the idea of 'gut instinct' but I think there's also a component whereby your brain is gathering little clues and bits of information - about the situation, the context and also about you and your mental and emotional state - which it can't put a clear label on but which register as 'not right' to it in some way. You mind can't tell you exactly what is wrong but it knows that things aren't right somehow and so manifests a feeling which we call gut instinct.

I guess it can happen the other way, too; about something positive

I believe its because we aren't an apex predator, I mean we get battered by domestics cats ffs, so we still have that survival instinct that prey animals have and for whatever reason, we can "sense" danger.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Up
« previous next »
 