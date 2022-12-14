I've had that gut feeling a few times, the most memorable though was when I was in Bali on a scuba dive. First dive of the day just everything leading up to it went wrong. Couldn't get the zipper properly closed on my wetsuit so had to redo it a couple times, burst a seal in my tank, had to get that redone, then dropped my mask and almost cracked it.



By the time we got to the first dive spot something just said "Do not go down for this dive" , now keep in mind I had paid a ton of money to be there, but just something convinced me not to go on that first dive, so I stayed up on the boat and everyone else went down. Rest of the day turned out fine, but who knows what would have happened had I gone.