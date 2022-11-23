« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 849985 times)

Online reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17560 on: November 23, 2022, 07:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 23, 2022, 06:50:06 pm
Soz - was an open goal - couldn't miss......more serious responses will be along presently.

I asked for it really mate I should remember that people aren't mind readers 😂😂

Quote from: SamLad on November 23, 2022, 06:48:25 pm
Tremclad.  In can or spray.

I've had a quick online search but it doesn't look like it's available in the UK but thanks anyway mate 👍
Online SamLad

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17561 on: November 23, 2022, 07:06:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 23, 2022, 07:02:51 pm
I've had a quick online search but it doesn't look like it's available in the UK but thanks anyway mate 👍

shame, it's a v good product.  use it all the time for outdoor stuff.
Online reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17562 on: November 23, 2022, 07:32:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 23, 2022, 07:06:50 pm
shame, it's a v good product.  use it all the time for outdoor stuff.

It looks like there's a UK version called rustoleum but I can't find anything for metal yet.

It needs to be something that stops the rust constantly coming back as all these items are only 12mths old.
Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17563 on: November 23, 2022, 07:35:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 23, 2022, 07:32:07 pm
It looks like there's a UK version called rustoleum but I can't find anything for metal yet.

It needs to be something that stops the rust constantly coming back as all these items are only 12mths old.
Okay seriously now - what about Hammerite? Will that work?
Online rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17564 on: November 23, 2022, 07:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 23, 2022, 07:35:27 pm
Okay seriously now - what about Hammerite? Will that work?

I was going to suggest that, or car spray paint. I resprayed our garden chairs with black gloss from the local motor factors.
Online reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17565 on: November 23, 2022, 07:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 23, 2022, 07:35:27 pm
Okay seriously now - what about Hammerite? Will that work?

Yes mate it will if I can't find anything better but there are paints that when used on rusty metal will 'repair' the rusty bits whereas hammerite just paints over it.
Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17566 on: November 23, 2022, 07:41:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 23, 2022, 07:40:45 pm
Yes mate it will if I can't find anything better but there are paints that when used on rusty metal will 'repair' the rusty bits whereas hammerite just paints over it.
Ah #didnotknowthat
Online reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17567 on: November 23, 2022, 07:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 23, 2022, 07:41:22 pm
Ah #didnotknowthat

The stuff that Samlad suggested is one that does.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17568 on: November 23, 2022, 08:25:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 23, 2022, 07:40:45 pm
Yes mate it will if I can't find anything better but there are paints that when used on rusty metal will 'repair' the rusty bits whereas hammerite just paints over it.
Hammerite have paints that do that, I'm pretty sure I've seen them. Alternatively, there's also a solution that'll stabilise rust  so it can be painted over. Maybe also from Hammerite.
Online reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17569 on: November 23, 2022, 08:38:46 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 23, 2022, 08:25:09 pm
Hammerite have paints that do that, I'm pretty sure I've seen them. Alternatively, there's also a solution that'll stabilise rust  so it can be painted over. Maybe also from Hammerite.

Interesting thanks for that I'll check it out 👍
Offline Red Raw

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17570 on: November 23, 2022, 08:39:29 pm »
Depending on the weight of the steel/iron I imagine what you are seeing is surface rust which will probably not compromise the integrity of the furniture.

The problem with powder coating is that it can crack and blister so you end up with water ingress and things can continue to oxidise underneath the coating. Whatever treatment you opt for it is important to get all the loose material off first.

This can be a pain in the ass (especially if the ironwork is decorative with scrolls and mouldings etc.) and where I have had to restore more expensive/elaborate pieces I have got them finely shot blasted to get back to bare metal.

If you are looking to do a touch up job you might be to find that a decent wire brush is sufficient (maybe try some paint stripper to a small area if you have some, though personally I have not had much luck with it on powder coatings).

Painting over existing powder coat can be problematic as some paints can have trouble with adherence unless the powder coat is old and /or well prepared. A circular wire bush in a cordless drill might help to rough it up if it can't be stripped or sanded easily.

I tend to avoid Hammerite because I find it too viscous which can lead to poor coverage on intricate or pitted surfaces (pinholes can appear if you are not careful). You also need to use special Hammerite thinners to clean brushes or thin the paint.

In my opinion you are always better using a decent primer and topcoat rather than a 'one coat' product. I have always had excellent results with Teamac who produce paints for agricultural and marine applications. I use their zinc phosphate primer with their Metalcote enamel as a top coat - one or two coats of each can last for decades. It can be thinned with ordinary white sprit and even if applied by brush it can give a super smooth finish (almost as good as a spray finish). There are also loads of colours available.

If there isn't a nearby stockist (e.g. Brewers) it can generally be found online in the UK.
https://www.teamacagricultural.co.uk/products/category/plant-machinery-enamel/metalcote-machinery-enamel
https://www.teamacagricultural.co.uk/products/category/primers/zinc-phosphate-metal-primer
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17571 on: November 23, 2022, 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 23, 2022, 07:32:07 pm
It looks like there's a UK version called rustoleum but I can't find anything for metal yet.

It needs to be something that stops the rust constantly coming back as all these items are only 12mths old.

We use rust-oleum on the exterior handrails,ya have to wire brush,sand paper the rusty areas first.They also have something called rust reformer but not used it.
Online reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17572 on: November 23, 2022, 08:48:02 pm »
^^

That's superb info mate thank you.

I've got all the tools and equipment you've suggested as I dabble a bit at furniture restoration but usually wood not metal.
Online reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17573 on: November 23, 2022, 08:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 23, 2022, 08:44:15 pm

We use rust-oleum on the exterior handrails,ya have to wire brush,sand paper the rusty areas first.They also have something called rust reformer but not used it.

That's good to know too.  Thanks 👍
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17574 on: November 23, 2022, 11:18:39 pm »
You can use some stuff like Rust Remedy or Kurust if the rusty area is not too big, which will chemically react with the rust and stabilise it. Then you can paint over it.

Or you can try removing it with some oxalic acid product or even white vinegar or other acidic product but that might be tricky on a big bit of furniture as you ideally need to soak the rusted part for some hours.

Then paint with Hammerite or similar metal paint

Personally I'd take an angle grinder and remove the main rust buildup, if there's a lot of it, but you may not have that option handy
Online reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17575 on: November 23, 2022, 11:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 23, 2022, 11:18:39 pm
You can use some stuff like Rust Remedy or Kurust if the rusty area is not too big, which will chemically react with the rust and stabilise it. Then you can paint over it.

Or you can try removing it with some oxalic acid product or even white vinegar or other acidic product but that might be tricky on a big bit of furniture as you ideally need to soak the rusted part for some hours.

Then paint with Hammerite or similar metal paint

Personally I'd take an angle grinder and remove the main rust buildup, if there's a lot of it, but you may not have that option handy

Thanks for that.  It's mainly lots of small areas round the joints really so I don't think an angle grinder is necessary but I'll have a look for those products as that's the type of thing I was thinking of.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17576 on: November 24, 2022, 12:01:15 am »
Quote from: reddebs on November 23, 2022, 11:42:30 pm
Thanks for that.  It's mainly lots of small areas round the joints really so I don't think an angle grinder is necessary but I'll have a look for those products as that's the type of thing I was thinking of.
If you can't find them via Wilko or a DIY store check out a car parts store or Halfords or similar
Online reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17577 on: Today at 10:34:27 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 24, 2022, 12:01:15 am
If you can't find them via Wilko or a DIY store check out a car parts store or Halfords or similar

Thanks again mate 👍
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17578 on: Today at 02:04:49 pm »
Is there a governing body or Ombudsman who can answer questions relating to misuse of data,data confidentiality and data protection.
I have found the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) but I dont think they can help.
Online rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17579 on: Today at 02:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:04:49 pm
Is there a governing body or Ombudsman who can answer questions relating to misuse of data,data confidentiality and data protection.
I have found the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) but I dont think they can help.

Is this in relation to hwo you keep data secure or has it been misused already?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17580 on: Today at 02:38:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:19:22 pm
Is this in relation to hwo you keep data secure or has it been misused already?

Its to do with me being paranoid and wanting to know if my infomation that I have provided in confidence could be used
to my detriment.

Nothing has happened yet.

When you say keep data secure, do you mean in an IT sense, that not the issue, it would be more along the lines of human interaction, "can I see those files please?"
Online rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17581 on: Today at 02:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:38:35 pm
Its to do with me being paranoid and wanting to know if my infomation that I have provided in confidence could be used
to my detriment.

Nothing has happened yet.

When you say keep data secure, do you mean in an IT sense, that not the issue, it would be more along the lines of human interaction, "can I see those files please?"

You can put in a request to every company that you have data stored with and request for it to be deleted and they have to do it. Decent companies should have your personal data encrytped and only people who require access to it should see it.

I'm currently doing a piece of work for applications to open an account with our company. I've got to encrypt all personal data and then we are controlling, via passwords/pin no's who can access the data and we monitor who does access the data. We take GDPR and security very seriously as a company, plus our auditors are all over it.

Of course, if you fill in any of those Facebook Quizzes, you may as well just post all your personal info on here ;)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17582 on: Today at 03:14:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:57:39 pm
You can put in a request to every company that you have data stored with and request for it to be deleted and they have to do it. Decent companies should have your personal data encrytped and only people who require access to it should see it.

I'm currently doing a piece of work for applications to open an account with our company. I've got to encrypt all personal data and then we are controlling, via passwords/pin no's who can access the data and we monitor who does access the data. We take GDPR and security very seriously as a company, plus our auditors are all over it.

Of course, if you fill in any of those Facebook Quizzes, you may as well just post all your personal info on here ;)

When I said its info I provided, I dont mean social media.  I might post some absolute crap in here, but Im not that daft. :D

people who require access to it should see it.

Thats the crux of it, I need to find out what constitutes required access
