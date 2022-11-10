Management company are passing on the cost to ourselves. Just started renting place out so abit annoying that the service charge is nearly doubling next year (first payment due in Jan) only told this month.



It is leasehold but apparently any repairs like lift fall on ourselves. Freeholder only responsible for external issues.



Who organised the quote for the repairs? Was it the residents/owners or the management company?If it was the management company why would they do that if they're not responsible?Have you checked the lease to make sure it's down to the residents as it's not unheard of for them to get out of spending money.Who is responsible for internal decoration to communal areas? Or for cleaning, lighting, plumbing etc?I'd have thought if those aren't covered in the management fees somebody needs to set up a residents/leaseholders agreement for them or nothing will ever get resolved.