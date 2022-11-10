« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 434 435 436 437 438 [439]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 848447 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17520 on: November 10, 2022, 02:37:49 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 10, 2022, 07:09:14 am
Thank you, mate... Always knew you are the one who is most of the kindest here. Lovely lad.

Appreciate your suggestion, will take a look.
I think you're on there, Ghost.  :)
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,070
  • JFT96
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17521 on: November 13, 2022, 05:21:22 pm »
Can anyone recommend me a good body torch, with four hours+ of battery life?

Or failing that, a decent standard torch with a similar battery. Would like to go for a night hike over Christmas, haven't done it since I was in the Scouts about twenty years ago.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17522 on: November 13, 2022, 05:27:22 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on November 13, 2022, 05:21:22 pm
Can anyone recommend me a good body torch, with four hours+ of battery life?

Or failing that, a decent standard torch with a similar battery. Would like to go for a night hike over Christmas, haven't done it since I was in the Scouts about twenty years ago.

Petzl head torches were always our goto when we were kayaking/camping mate.  Still use them now for walking the dogs at night.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,070
  • JFT96
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17523 on: November 13, 2022, 05:36:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 13, 2022, 05:27:22 pm
Petzl head torches were always our goto when we were kayaking/camping mate.  Still use them now for walking the dogs at night.
Cheers, my brother said he might be able to borrow some head torches from his work so I'll ask him about them. My dad's got a body one as well so I'll give that a go, read a few reviews that mention those being a bit annoying for not being able to control where the angle of the light.

Kayaking in the dark sounds like bliss, probably not in December though :D
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17524 on: November 13, 2022, 06:35:24 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on November 13, 2022, 05:36:37 pm
Cheers, my brother said he might be able to borrow some head torches from his work so I'll ask him about them. My dad's got a body one as well so I'll give that a go, read a few reviews that mention those being a bit annoying for not being able to control where the angle of the light.

Kayaking in the dark sounds like bliss, probably not in December though :D

December's not too bad, February on the other hand 🥶
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17525 on: November 14, 2022, 01:45:01 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on November 13, 2022, 05:36:37 pm
Cheers, my brother said he might be able to borrow some head torches from his work so I'll ask him about them. My dad's got a body one as well so I'll give that a go, read a few reviews that mention those being a bit annoying for not being able to control where the angle of the light.

Kayaking in the dark sounds like bliss, probably not in December though :D
I do a fair bit of hiking inc night hiking and I find head torches much better than body torches or hand held. Generally you want the light to shine in the direction you are looking.

I can't really give any recommendations as I just use bog standard LED head torches - nothing too bright. I want to see where I'm going and what's in front of me but don't want to flood the area with light and ruin the night ambience for others or wild creatures etc.

Most LED units usually last a fair few hours on even cheapo batteries. Obviously take extra batteries, like :)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17526 on: November 15, 2022, 08:59:07 pm »
Anyone recommend a sturdy wall bracket for a 65 inch TV? Just bought an LG C2 and I'd like something robust and strong to keep it up. Maybe something that can extend although not overly fussed about having that.
« Last Edit: November 15, 2022, 09:01:25 pm by F-T-9 »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17527 on: November 15, 2022, 09:15:06 pm »
Did anyone see the fire in Snowdonia last night?

We could see it on Anglesey but not sure if it was visible from Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17528 on: November 17, 2022, 09:21:57 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on November 15, 2022, 08:59:07 pm
Anyone recommend a sturdy wall bracket for a 65 inch TV? Just bought an LG C2 and I'd like something robust and strong to keep it up. Maybe something that can extend although not overly fussed about having that.
Try this:

https://www.boots-uk.com/newsroom/features/viagra-connect-available-without-a-prescription-from-today/
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,486
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17529 on: November 17, 2022, 09:30:16 am »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17530 on: Today at 10:58:07 am »
Flat owners are they liable for repair of lifts if they no longer work? The owners (including myself) are being quoted between £20k to £30k to repair it roughly £900 per person. It's been inactive for best part of the year.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17531 on: Today at 11:06:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:58:07 am
Flat owners are they liable for repair of lifts if they no longer work? The owners (including myself) are being quoted between £20k to £30k to repair it roughly £900 per person. It's been inactive for best part of the year.

If the building is leasehold and you pay to a management company for maintenance then I'd have thought they were responsible?

All communal areas and the building itself where my flat is is covered by the freeholder.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17532 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:06:42 am
If the building is leasehold and you pay to a management company for maintenance then I'd have thought they were responsible?

All communal areas and the building itself where my flat is is covered by the freeholder.
Management company are passing on the cost to ourselves. Just started renting place out so abit annoying that the service charge is nearly doubling next year (first payment due in Jan) only told this month.

It is leasehold but apparently any repairs like lift fall on ourselves. Freeholder only responsible for external issues.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17533 on: Today at 11:36:56 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:16:00 am
Management company are passing on the cost to ourselves. Just started renting place out so abit annoying that the service charge is nearly doubling next year (first payment due in Jan) only told this month.

It is leasehold but apparently any repairs like lift fall on ourselves. Freeholder only responsible for external issues.

Who organised the quote for the repairs?  Was it the residents/owners or the management company?

If it was the management company why would they do that if they're not responsible? 

Have you checked the lease to make sure it's down to the residents as it's not unheard of for them to get out of spending money.

Who is responsible for internal decoration to communal areas?  Or for cleaning, lighting, plumbing etc?

I'd have thought if those aren't covered in the management fees somebody needs to set up a residents/leaseholders agreement for them or nothing will ever get resolved.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17534 on: Today at 12:07:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:36:56 am
Who organised the quote for the repairs?  Was it the residents/owners or the management company?

If it was the management company why would they do that if they're not responsible? 

Have you checked the lease to make sure it's down to the residents as it's not unheard of for them to get out of spending money.

Who is responsible for internal decoration to communal areas?  Or for cleaning, lighting, plumbing etc?

I'd have thought if those aren't covered in the management fees somebody needs to set up a residents/leaseholders agreement for them or nothing will ever get resolved.
Management company initially obtained quotes. They were so slow I took it upon myself to get some organised even though they had to go via management company.

The cleaning etc (who subcontracts them) is by mgt also. We just pay that as part of service charge. Do need to check contract when I get home tomorrow.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17535 on: Today at 01:16:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:07:38 pm
Management company initially obtained quotes. They were so slow I took it upon myself to get some organised even though they had to go via management company.

The cleaning etc (who subcontracts them) is by mgt also. We just pay that as part of service charge. Do need to check contract when I get home tomorrow.

If it is the leaseholders responsibility maybe the insurance would pay? 

Although having thought about it my insurance only covers my actual property and any damage caused to the rest of the building from things like leaks, fires etc.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17536 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:16:57 pm
If it is the leaseholders responsibility maybe the insurance would pay? 

Although having thought about it my insurance only covers my actual property and any damage caused to the rest of the building from things like leaks, fires etc.
Yeah lift isn't part of the insurance cover. Just annoying that circa service charge and lift repair will come in at under 4k.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17537 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:34:13 pm
Yeah lift isn't part of the insurance cover. Just annoying that circa service charge and lift repair will come in at under 4k.

 :o
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17538 on: Today at 02:04:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:36:15 pm
:o
Haha annoying right. They want to increase service charge from £1300 to £2200 and want first payment in January. Way to tell us in advance.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17539 on: Today at 02:49:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:04:59 pm
Haha annoying right. They want to increase service charge from £1300 to £2200 and want first payment in January. Way to tell us in advance.
Have you not read the leasehold agreement? What does it state about increases to the service charge?

Did you get the quotes directly from the lift servicing companies? Or have they come through the management company?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17540 on: Today at 08:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:49:34 pm
Have you not read the leasehold agreement? What does it state about increases to the service charge?

Did you get the quotes directly from the lift servicing companies? Or have they come through the management company?
Service charge changes is something that was told this month. There is no contract which suggests they will change yearly or whatever. There is no contract signed between owners of flats and management company. They weren't put in charge by owners of the building.

I provided different lift companies that could quote. They had to go via management company and provide quote to them not me directly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 434 435 436 437 438 [439]   Go Up
« previous next »
 