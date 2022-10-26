I don't travel much.
Is there any pattern to the price of booking flights? We're all travelling on the same flight to a friend's wedding in April. I couldn't book mine at the weekend, so having to do it now. I start looking, the prices are around £150. I carry on looking and get told they've gone up.
I'm on incognito mode etc as I heard this helps, but are they likely to go down at all? If I randomly check back tonight or later in the week will I get it cheaper, or should I just get one now before it goes up again?