It's all based on how fast tickets are selling compared to how they expect. If they're selling too fast, they jack up the price. If they're selling too slow and they risk not selling all seats, they drop prices. There is apparently an optimum time to book flights in terms of how many days/weeks/months in advance but can't remember what time it is (but it isn't as far in advance as is possible, as you might expect).



Did hear one of the staff in a TUI shop tell someone not long ago that they no longer sell the last remaining seats dead cheap, if its unsold, so be it. Something to do with them having made the profit they need on the flight so happy to leave the seat empty.Missus likes to get things booked early and she's found with package holidays lately that they do go up just before we go, she's yet to see one sell for less than we paid. We were looking at Cyprus with Jet2 while we were away in Turkey, when we got back it had gone up over £500. EasyJet were later flights but it was £700 cheaper, so booked with them. She'll now monitor the Jet2 price and if it drops back again, we will book with them, cancel the EasyJet one and transfer the deposit to our Crete holiday.