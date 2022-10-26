« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17480 on: October 26, 2022, 09:02:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 26, 2022, 05:42:21 pm
Whats the deal with roaming charges on mobiles these days? Do I need to do anything before I go/when I land to avoid being stung for anything?

And as long as youre on the hotel wifi are you ok?

There is a fair usage cap on most networks, but unless you go mad you'll be OK, just use the free WiFi

We're in Turkey so switched everyone's data off but WiFi in the hotel and in the pub we are watching the Ajax game in is ace, so kids are happy
rob1966:

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17481 on: October 26, 2022, 10:13:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 26, 2022, 09:02:11 pm
There is a fair usage cap on most networks, but unless you go mad you'll be OK, just use the free WiFi

We're in Turkey so switched everyone's data off but WiFi in the hotel and in the pub we are watching the Ajax game in is ace, so kids are happy

Crosby Nick:
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17482 on: October 27, 2022, 01:58:33 pm
redbyrdz:
afc turkish:

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17483 on: October 27, 2022, 02:00:31 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 27, 2022, 01:58:33 pm
Any Americans (or anyone who's recently been) know if its easy to get a pre-paid sim card for your phone once there? Anything to look out for?

Generally not a good idea to wait...

https://thesavvybackpacker.com/best-usa-prepaid-sim-card-data-plan/
redbyrdz:

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17484 on: October 27, 2022, 02:40:24 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on October 27, 2022, 02:00:31 pm
Generally not a good idea to wait...

https://thesavvybackpacker.com/best-usa-prepaid-sim-card-data-plan/

Thanks, that is good to know! I thought it was like here, where you just walk into any shop and buy a sim...  seems not!
Ghost Town:

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17485 on: October 27, 2022, 02:54:09 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on October 27, 2022, 02:00:31 pm
Generally not a good idea to wait...

https://thesavvybackpacker.com/best-usa-prepaid-sim-card-data-plan/
Reading that it seems these are all just for data only. What about for making calls? And how do you switch between them?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17486 on: October 31, 2022, 09:33:21 pm
The G in Gerrard:
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17487 on: October 31, 2022, 09:50:03 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 31, 2022, 09:33:21 pm
Looking for an electric blanket for my Mum. One that she can use when on sofa rather than bed. What's the best out there?

redbyrdz:

Otherwise, I'd look for safety certificates (Lidl's should have CE marks), because there have been fires started from those things.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17488 on: October 31, 2022, 09:53:54 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 31, 2022, 09:33:21 pm
Looking for an electric blanket for my Mum. One that she can use when on sofa rather than bed. What's the best out there?

WhereAngelsPlay:
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17489 on: October 31, 2022, 11:34:26 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 27, 2022, 02:54:09 pm
Reading that it seems these are all just for data only. What about for making calls? And how do you switch between them?

west_london_red:
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17490 on: November 1, 2022, 07:27:20 am
Quote from: west_london_red on October 31, 2022, 11:34:26 pm
Recent iPhones (would imagine Android phones are the same) allow you to run two sims at the same time, one physical sim and one esim and you can use both at the same time so you can receive calls on both numbers and when your making a call chose which one to use or you can set a default.

rob1966:
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17491 on: November 1, 2022, 06:09:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on October 31, 2022, 11:34:26 pm
Recent iPhones (would imagine Android phones are the same) allow you to run two sims at the same time, one physical sim and one esim and you can use both at the same time so you can receive calls on both numbers and when your making a call chose which one to use or you can set a default.
Thanks.

Right that explains the switching, but still, all those US sim deals linked to above seemed to be data only. So do you need to get two sim cards when you visit the US? One for calls/texts and one for data?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17492 on: November 1, 2022, 10:31:32 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  1, 2022, 06:09:37 pm
Thanks.

Right that explains the switching, but still, all those US sim deals linked to above seemed to be data only. So do you need to get two sim cards when you visit the US? One for calls/texts and one for data?

west_london_red:
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17493 on: November 1, 2022, 11:06:09 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  1, 2022, 06:09:37 pm
Thanks.

Right that explains the switching, but still, all those US sim deals linked to above seemed to be data only. So do you need to get two sim cards when you visit the US? One for calls/texts and one for data?

redbyrdz:
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17494 on: November 2, 2022, 12:23:24 am
Ghost Town:

Wasn't this hard when you just stuck a nickel in call box slot
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17495 on: November 2, 2022, 01:08:59 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  2, 2022, 12:23:24 am
Thanks chaps. I'd honestly just assumed that you could rock up there and buy some dirt cheap sim only deal, so I'm glad I saw this

Wasn't this hard when you just stuck a nickel in call box slot

afc turkish:
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17496 on: November 2, 2022, 04:12:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  2, 2022, 12:23:24 am
Thanks chaps. I'd honestly just assumed that you could rock up there and buy some dirt cheap sim only deal, so I'm glad I saw this

Wasn't this hard when you just stuck a nickel in call box slot

west_london_red:
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17497 on: November 2, 2022, 06:27:18 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 31, 2022, 09:50:03 pm
No idea what's the best, but randomly saw some in  Lidl today. They'll at least be cheap!

Otherwise, I'd look for safety certificates (Lidl's should have CE marks), because there have been fires started from those things.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 31, 2022, 09:53:54 pm
They're all pretty much the same,the more you pay,the nicer the cover really.I'd get one from Lidl or Aldis because you get a 3yr warranty with most of their electricals.
The G in Gerrard:
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17498 on: November 3, 2022, 03:14:41 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on July 20, 2022, 03:04:19 pm
Anyone recommend a good Radio Show

I have been listening to Scott Mills on demand for years and just have it on during the day when working. I like the chit chat and like the music selections. Most of the presenters I've liked at R1 in the past years have all left and Scott was the last I cared for. I want to keep up with current popular music and am pretty sure I won't be happy with the R2 music list

Any recommendations of either Radio 1 people or other on demand shows that will be something similar to Scott.

Cheers.

AndyInVA:

I do really like Arielle Free though. She does the early breakfast show but as I listen on demand it makes no odds. She does the simple job of being nice and funny and informative between songs well and not hamming it up or dumbing it down.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17499 on: November 3, 2022, 05:21:13 pm
owens_2k:

Like if Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was getting Gas and Leccy bills addressed to him then surely the address would get leaked and he'd be receiving turds in the post on a daily basis.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17500 on: November 3, 2022, 05:25:49 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on November  3, 2022, 05:21:13 pm
Always wondered if famous/well known people use alter egos on their utility bills etc for their private homes.

Like if Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was getting Gas and Leccy bills addressed to him then surely the address would get leaked and he'd be receiving turds in the post on a daily basis.


Ghost Town:

But I know what you mean. Does Mo Salah phone up to wrangle about his mobile phone bill? I guess a lot of rich pople have PAs and management companies dealing with all those things.

And I think most famous people's addresses are known anyway - except to Everton fans, of course.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #17501 on: November 3, 2022, 06:47:44 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on November  3, 2022, 03:14:41 pm
I've checked out most of the current Radio 1 DJ's and find that I really can't stand almost all of them. Even Greg James who is clearly an interesting guy, I find a bit juvenile. His daily game is to call people and see if they are standing up or sitting down. WTF is that about, its not even funny.

I do really like Arielle Free though. She does the early breakfast show but as I listen on demand it makes no odds. She does the simple job of being nice and funny and informative between songs well and not hamming it up or dumbing it down.



WhereAngelsPlay:

Absolute has a no repeat guarantee as well which makes for a decent day.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17502 on: November 4, 2022, 09:45:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November  3, 2022, 06:47:44 pm


6 Music is hands down the best station,Riley aside it's full of top DJs as well.

Absolute has a no repeat guarantee as well which makes for a decent day.

Would have to agree that the DJ's are really good and I did like Mary Ann Hobbs the other day. I find the music on 6 can be a bit esoteric, but overall, yes it is the best BBC station if you like music and over 30.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17503 on: November 4, 2022, 10:02:23 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  3, 2022, 05:25:49 pm
These days i'd rather get a turd through the post than a leccy bill!  :o

But I know what you mean. Does Mo Salah phone up to wrangle about his mobile phone bill? I guess a lot of rich pople have PAs and management companies dealing with all those things.

And I think most famous people's addresses are known anyway - except to Everton fans, of course.
I more meant paper mail to be honest. Surely it requires their actual name on any correspondence so they can use it for ID purposes etc. You need to verify your address even for a bank account. I always thought they get given some kind of special permission to use a different name or a PA though like you say.

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17504 on: November 7, 2022, 01:18:43 pm »
Has anyone got experience with those heated clothes hangers.

Are they useful? Expensive to run?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17505 on: November 7, 2022, 03:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November  7, 2022, 01:18:43 pm
Has anyone got experience with those heated clothes hangers.

Are they useful? Expensive to run?

Reviews I read said they are shite - only dry the bits they touch
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17506 on: November 7, 2022, 03:40:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  7, 2022, 03:03:12 pm
Reviews I read said they are shite - only dry the bits they touch

Well, less material to dry in toto on the shorts, so, maybe...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17507 on: Yesterday at 02:47:36 pm »
I don't travel much.

Is there any pattern to the price of booking flights? We're all travelling on the same flight to a friend's wedding in April. I couldn't book mine at the weekend, so having to do it now. I start looking, the prices are around £150. I carry on looking and get told they've gone up.

I'm on incognito mode etc as I heard this helps, but are they likely to go down at all? If I randomly check back tonight or later in the week will I get it cheaper, or should I just get one now before it goes up again?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17508 on: Yesterday at 03:08:36 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 02:47:36 pm
I don't travel much.

Is there any pattern to the price of booking flights? We're all travelling on the same flight to a friend's wedding in April. I couldn't book mine at the weekend, so having to do it now. I start looking, the prices are around £150. I carry on looking and get told they've gone up.

I'm on incognito mode etc as I heard this helps, but are they likely to go down at all? If I randomly check back tonight or later in the week will I get it cheaper, or should I just get one now before it goes up again?

I use Skyscanner when checking flight prices.
Something like the airlines use an algorithm that increases the price according to demand, so the more checks on a certain route, the more in demand it appears to be. Skyscanner apparently bypasses this.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17509 on: Yesterday at 03:35:10 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 02:47:36 pm
I don't travel much.

Is there any pattern to the price of booking flights? We're all travelling on the same flight to a friend's wedding in April. I couldn't book mine at the weekend, so having to do it now. I start looking, the prices are around £150. I carry on looking and get told they've gone up.

I'm on incognito mode etc as I heard this helps, but are they likely to go down at all? If I randomly check back tonight or later in the week will I get it cheaper, or should I just get one now before it goes up again?

It's all based on how fast tickets are selling compared to how they expect. If they're selling too fast, they jack up the price. If they're selling too slow and they risk not selling all seats, they drop prices. There is apparently an optimum time to book flights in terms of how many days/weeks/months in advance but can't remember what time it is (but it isn't as far in advance as is possible, as you might expect).
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17510 on: Yesterday at 03:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:35:10 pm
It's all based on how fast tickets are selling compared to how they expect. If they're selling too fast, they jack up the price. If they're selling too slow and they risk not selling all seats, they drop prices. There is apparently an optimum time to book flights in terms of how many days/weeks/months in advance but can't remember what time it is (but it isn't as far in advance as is possible, as you might expect).

Did hear one of the staff in a TUI shop tell someone not long ago that they no longer sell the last remaining seats dead cheap, if its unsold, so be it. Something to do with them having made the profit they need on the flight so happy to leave the seat empty.

Missus likes to get things booked early and she's found with package holidays lately that they do go up just before we go, she's yet to see one sell for less than we paid. We were looking at Cyprus with Jet2 while we were away in Turkey, when we got back it had gone up over £500. EasyJet were later flights but it was £700 cheaper, so booked with them. She'll now monitor the Jet2 price and if it drops back again, we will book with them, cancel the EasyJet one and transfer the deposit to our Crete holiday.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17511 on: Today at 10:21:55 am »
Has anyone here retruned an item to Argos that has been bought in part with gift vouchers? Is it easy enough?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17512 on: Today at 02:03:10 pm »
Whats more economical, boiling enough water in a 3kw kettle to fill a flask and then using that to make drinks during the day, or boiling the min level in the kettle each time I have a brew? .
