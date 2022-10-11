Do mortgages work out interest by years over a term? So for example, 200k over 25 years is the yearly interest worked on the balance divided by the number of years?



Gernerally the interest is calculated daily I think. Mine certainly is.So for a £100k balance at 2%, the interest on day 1 would be £2000/365 = £5.48 which will be added on to your balance. The next day they calculate 2% of £100,005.48 which is £2000.10, for a daily interest of £5.48 (due to rounding it is still the same but the exact amount will be fractionally higher). And so on.Wehn your monthly payment goes in, the daily interest will drop a bit. The amounts it changes daily are miniscule but technically the interest you are charged per day go up slight as the month goes on and then drop once your payment goes in so the overall trend is very slowly downwards.You can just check the balance daily and see how it is changing to figure it out.