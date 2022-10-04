« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 836692 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,534
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17400 on: October 4, 2022, 01:20:13 pm »
I haven't fucked it off. Like I already said, I cannot bring him home because he just goes back there again. Now I can't just keep going into someone else's property can I?
« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 01:22:15 pm by I've been a good boy. »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,122
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17401 on: October 4, 2022, 01:38:18 pm »
It sounds like you traded in your old cat for a newer model.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,874
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17402 on: October 4, 2022, 01:45:17 pm »
He's the Brendan Rodgers of cat owners.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,808
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17403 on: October 4, 2022, 02:20:05 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on October  4, 2022, 01:20:13 pm
I haven't fucked it off. Like I already said, I cannot bring him home because he just goes back there again. Now I can't just keep going into someone else's property can I?

None of this adds up. Why did you get a new cat if you already had one, and your wife didn't want two?

You'll have to have two cats. Keep the first one in until he's learned he's moved to a new place now.


If you do want to rehome one of the cats, ask a local shelter to help. They'll make sure the cat goes to decwnt owners etc. They won't have any space, so you'll have to keep the cat until you've found a new owner.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17404 on: October 4, 2022, 02:24:59 pm »
Cats always keep going back to their old territory when owners move but he's still your responsibility until someone in the area decides they'll keep him.

Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,010
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17405 on: October 4, 2022, 03:21:28 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on October  4, 2022, 01:20:13 pm
I haven't fucked it off. Like I already said, I cannot bring him home because he just goes back there again. Now I can't just keep going into someone else's property can I?

If its your cat then yeah...you probably should.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17406 on: October 4, 2022, 03:46:26 pm »
Shoot the damn thing.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17407 on: October 4, 2022, 03:47:00 pm »
Or just tie it up in your garden.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17408 on: October 5, 2022, 12:04:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  4, 2022, 03:46:26 pm
Shoot the damn thing.
Quote from: SamLad on October  4, 2022, 03:47:00 pm
Or just tie it up in your garden.
Hye Kurt Zouma.  :)  Nice to meet you.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17409 on: October 5, 2022, 01:44:12 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on October  5, 2022, 12:04:25 pm
Hye Kurt Zouma.  :)  Nice to meet you.

:)

I really hate cats.

but not serious about the shooting thing.  :)
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17410 on: Today at 11:43:50 am »
Re: the cat

The cat seems to like your Mum more than you and your wife - can your Mum take it in?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,339
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17411 on: Today at 11:48:43 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on October  3, 2022, 02:46:47 pm
I would take him back but my wife wouldn't allow two cats in the house. Just one is a handful at the moment. Also whenever I bring him back home, he walks back to our old house for some reason, so can't keep going back and forth.

Get a divorce
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,945
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17412 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:48:43 am
Get a divorce
Can you divorce a cat? I guess once you've got the Decree Micei...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,619
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17413 on: Today at 05:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:12:58 pm
Can you divorce a cat? I guess once you've got the Decree Micei...

that's a purrfect suggestion
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17414 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm »
I need some Runcorn advice please kopites.

Bastard roadworks on the M56 coming home today they'd closed the motorway completely taking us off at J11 and back on again at J12.

So the first part of the diversion there's a sign up about charges for merseyflow and I've got till midnight tomorrow to pay it but then nothing afterwards and I'm sure that's for going over Runcorn bridge which I'm pretty sure we didn't.

Does anyone know the route I mean and whether I need to pay it or not please?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,384
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17415 on: Today at 06:43:51 pm »
I presume you didnt go over either bridge? I assume the signs are just up because its close to the crossings and therefore warning people they do have to pay to cross the river. If you didnt cross it Id be 99% sure you wont have any toll to pay (and 1% likely to pay your fine if you do get charged :D ).
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17416 on: Today at 06:47:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:35:51 pm
I need some Runcorn advice please kopites.

Bastard roadworks on the M56 coming home today they'd closed the motorway completely taking us off at J11 and back on again at J12.

So the first part of the diversion there's a sign up about charges for merseyflow and I've got till midnight tomorrow to pay it but then nothing afterwards and I'm sure that's for going over Runcorn bridge which I'm pretty sure we didn't.

Does anyone know the route I mean and whether I need to pay it or not please?
https://www.google.com/maps/@53.3529168,-2.7835006,12z


Unless you have took a wrong turning you would not have gone over the bridge,
However to be 100%  Put your car reg in here and it should come up blank
https://www.merseyflow.co.uk/pay-for-crossing

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17417 on: Today at 06:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:43:51 pm
I presume you didnt go over either bridge? I assume the signs are just up because its close to the crossings and therefore warning people they do have to pay to cross the river. If you didnt cross it Id be 99% sure you wont have any toll to pay (and 1% likely to pay your fine if you do get charged :D ).

There is a river but no idea if we went over the toll bit 🤷

If it helps after the signs our carriageway went left but there were lanes that went right 🤦
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17418 on: Today at 06:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:47:52 pm
https://www.google.com/maps/@53.3529168,-2.7835006,12z


Unless you have took a wrong turning you would not have gone over the bridge,
However to be 100%  Put your car reg in here and it should come up blank
https://www.merseyflow.co.uk/pay-for-crossing

It's asking for payment so I must have done 🤷
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17419 on: Today at 06:53:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:52:21 pm
It's asking for payment so I must have done 🤷

Thats a helluva detour Debs.

Glad you wont get fined though.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17420 on: Today at 07:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:53:34 pm
Thats a helluva detour Debs.

Glad you wont get fined though.

I have no idea mate I just followed the diversion signs they'd put out. 

Off at J11 back on at J12 took 3 bastard hours and now I've gotta pay for the fucking privilege too.

Cheeky twats!!
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17421 on: Today at 07:02:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:00:04 pm
I have no idea mate I just followed the diversion signs they'd put out. 

Off at J11 back on at J12 took 3 bastard hours and now I've gotta pay for the fucking privilege too.

Cheeky twats!!

just sent you a PM

May have given you duff advice

I just put my reg in at it still accepted me.



Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,945
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17422 on: Today at 07:02:23 pm »
Bad luck Debs if that's the case, but hard to see how you could accidentally go over the bridge(s) merely while being diverted from 11 to 12.

IMO you should be exempt if it was part of an offical diversion
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17423 on: Today at 07:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:02:09 pm
just sent you a PM

May have given you duff advice

I just put my reg in at it still accepted me.

Thanks mate I've not paid it and I don't think I did go over it but if I get a fine I'm definitely challenging it seeing as it was a diversion.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17424 on: Today at 07:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:02:23 pm
Bad luck Debs if that's the case, but hard to see how you could accidentally go over the bridge(s) merely while being diverted from 11 to 12.

IMO you should be exempt if it was part of an offical diversion

I don't think I did but I just wanted to check with those who know that area 👍
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17425 on: Today at 07:07:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:05:48 pm
Thanks mate I've not paid it and I don't think I did go over it but if I get a fine I'm definitely challenging it seeing as it was a diversion.

ok Cool. 

Soz about that
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,384
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17426 on: Today at 07:08:01 pm »
You would know if you drove over the river Mersey. You must have come back over/under it for one thing!

But as Ghost Town said, if you were diverted in a route that then made you pay the toll Id appeal it in some way.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Up
« previous next »
 