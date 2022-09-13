« previous next »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 13, 2022, 02:43:24 pm
I think you might be right Jimmy. Thats twice today. Just like buses  ;)
Twice today that you misunderstood something? Or twice today that I am right? Surely not the second one! ;D
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 13, 2022, 07:24:15 pm
Not been single for some time but it always used to grate me big style when a lady never would offer to at least pay for themselves. If Id invited them on the date and specifically said my treat or words to that effect I wouldnt be bothered, but I used to take it as a mark against their character if after a few meetings theyd not offered once to pay for anything.

Regardless of gender both parties should want to contribute and I used to appreciate it early days of dating when Id pay for a meal and my partner wouldnt be comfortable with it unless she could pay for the next one. And she would always do so.

tight bastard - remind never to go on a date with you - even if i was gay/straight/non binary/left-handed/bi/tri/pugh/pugh/barney-mcgrew/cuthbert/dibble/grubb  :wave
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

If you ask somebody out then you pay for the date,the trick is to always get them to ask you out (means you're fucked Barney ;D )
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Quote from: liverbloke on September 14, 2022, 07:56:28 am
tight bastard - remind never to go on a date with you - even if i was gay/straight/non binary/left-handed/bi/tri/pugh/pugh/barney-mcgrew/cuthbert/dibble/grubb  :wave
Ignore the private message I sent you a few days before then  ;)
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Apple (or other) watches

Ive been turned off by electronic watches as I like having a real watch and I like having one less thing I dont have to charge. Starting to wonder if there is a benefit to having one. Unless you are a fitness type person Im not sure I see the benefit.

For those RAWKites that have them what do you like about them ?
Quote from: AndyInVA on September 15, 2022, 02:06:28 am
Apple (or other) watches

Ive been turned off by electronic watches as I like having a real watch and I like having one less thing I dont have to charge. Starting to wonder if there is a benefit to having one. Unless you are a fitness type person Im not sure I see the benefit.

For those RAWKites that have them what do you like about them ?

I hadn't worn a watch for decades till I got mine so it was weird having one again.

I don't use it for messages or phone calls though I probably should for when I'm driving so I can check if I can ignore it.

What it has shown me though is things like my sleep pattern, resting heart rate and stress levels are a hell of a lot better than I thought they were.

I'm not a fitness fanatic but I do use the app to map walks especially if it's a new place we've visited.

I wouldn't gush about everyone should get one or omg I can't live without it but I'd probably replace it when it stops working.

Oh yeah it's handy at night if you need the loo and don't want to put the light on.  They make great torches 👍
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 13, 2022, 06:51:48 pm
And I thought the expression play date was weird.

yeah, come to think of it, it does sound weird. my youngest has been acting out, and being sad a lot of the time, he's 7, and the school have called us to ask whats wrong, we're divorcing, so its obviously having a bad effect on him. so we've been advised to start a gratitude journal. just more and more shit to do!
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

2 questions:

1) Do you think there's a British nuclear submarine that hasn't surfaced yet and still thinks the Queen is alive?

2) Do other countries have that facial expression where you purse your lips and raise your eyebrows to mean anything from "Sorry mate" to "Just one of them isn't it lad?" to "Wish they'd stop talking?"
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Quote from: bradders1011 on September 15, 2022, 06:30:39 pm
2 questions:

1) Do you think there's a British nuclear submarine that hasn't surfaced yet and still thinks the Queen is alive?

2) Do other countries have that facial expression where you purse your lips and raise your eyebrows to mean anything from "Sorry mate" to "Just one of them isn't it lad?" to "Wish they'd stop talking?"

I can answer question 1 as my niece's husband is a submariner.

He's only recently left on a 6mth tour but would have been part of the funeral party pulling the coffin on Monday had he been ashore so he'll be gutted at that.

They will have had a signal sent to the ship to inform them of her death and will be observing state mourning protocols where and when possible.
Quote from: reddebs on September 15, 2022, 09:13:44 am
I hadn't worn a watch for decades till I got mine so it was weird having one again.

I don't use it for messages or phone calls though I probably should for when I'm driving so I can check if I can ignore it.

What it has shown me though is things like my sleep pattern, resting heart rate and stress levels are a hell of a lot better than I thought they were.

I'm not a fitness fanatic but I do use the app to map walks especially if it's a new place we've visited.

I wouldn't gush about everyone should get one or omg I can't live without it but I'd probably replace it when it stops working.

Oh yeah it's handy at night if you need the loo and don't want to put the light on.  They make great torches 👍

I appreciate the thought through answer

sounds like it doesn't really do much for you. They just seem impractical for me to bother with a tiny phone clock face instead of a real phone that is usually within arms length anyway. They just seem like a choice to have a slightly more fun phone and thats it. Even at night though I take my watch off and carry my phone when I exercise or run and can check my heart rate afterwards using the phone anyway

cheers
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 15, 2022, 06:30:39 pm
2 questions:

1) Do you think there's a British nuclear submarine that hasn't surfaced yet and still thinks the Queen is alive?

2) Do other countries have that facial expression where you purse your lips and raise your eyebrows to mean anything from "Sorry mate" to "Just one of them isn't it lad?" to "Wish they'd stop talking?"

1) as the Queen is the Head of all UK forces I would imagine that was tacked on the back of whatever the next operational message was
2) no idea, genuinely odd question
Is bradders1011's question the strangest submitted to this thread so far?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 15, 2022, 07:36:49 pm
Is bradders1011's question the strangest submitted to this thread so far?

Baldrick? Who the fuck is Baldrick?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: AndyInVA on September 15, 2022, 07:24:23 pm
I appreciate the thought through answer

sounds like it doesn't really do much for you. They just seem impractical for me to bother with a tiny phone clock face instead of a real phone that is usually within arms length anyway. They just seem like a choice to have a slightly more fun phone and thats it. Even at night though I take my watch off and carry my phone when I exercise or run and can check my heart rate afterwards using the phone anyway

cheers
If you run a fair bit thats the only time Id advocate them being really useful. The heart rate monitor in your phone will be next to useless. It will likely gauge what it thinks your heart rate will be based on the weight and height you input into the app. A smart watch wont be much better, its not a proper heart rate monitor. If youre a runner though it means you neednt take your phone - lighter, no need to faff with armbands or shorts with pockets. Thats the benefit for me, though I can understand why people would take their phone on a run for safety reasons.

If youre doing sessions when running, like tempos or trying to run to a specific time or pace, its way easier looking at your wrist than faffing with a phone on the move. Literally running and exercise are the only way theyre superior in my mind.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 15, 2022, 08:04:49 pm
If you run a fair bit thats the only time Id advocate them being really useful. The heart rate monitor in your phone will be next to useless. It will likely gauge what it thinks your heart rate will be based on the weight and height you input into the app. A smart watch wont be much better, its not a proper heart rate monitor. If youre a runner though it means you neednt take your phone - lighter, no need to faff with armbands or shorts with pockets. Thats the benefit for me, though I can understand why people would take their phone on a run for safety reasons.

If youre doing sessions when running, like tempos or trying to run to a specific time or pace, its way easier looking at your wrist than faffing with a phone on the move. Literally running and exercise are the only way theyre superior in my mind.

I listen to music or podcasts on my runs so just stick my phone in a pocket. Can you listen to everything via the watch?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 15, 2022, 08:23:40 pm
I listen to music or podcasts on my runs so just stick my phone in a pocket. Can you listen to everything via the watch?
I dont listen to anything on my runs. I dont trust the tractors and the cows.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 15, 2022, 09:12:38 pm
I dont listen to anything on my runs. I dont trust the tractors and the cows.

Less of an issue for me here. :D
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 15, 2022, 09:12:38 pm
I dont listen to anything on my runs. I dont trust the tractors and the cows.
Are you very likely to be mistaken for Effes?
Quote from: "Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: "Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: Ghost Town on September 15, 2022, 10:55:03 pm
Are you very likely to be mistaken for Effes?
Definitely not, though there's some weird country bumpkins round here that might share some commonalities with dear Effes.

I am however potentially most likely to be trampled out of the RAWK community. Cheaper funeral if I'm pancaked though, less wood need be used.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

What was the last game played at Anfield with the baggy nets?
Quote from: owens_2k on September 19, 2022, 05:03:18 pm
What was the last game played at Anfield with the baggy nets?

Possibly v Wimbledon in 1999.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 19, 2022, 11:47:26 pm
Possibly v Wimbledon in 1999.
Can't find any footage or images from that game so you could be correct. Previous home game was Man Utd and they were baggy then and the next home game was the following season against Watford which had the box nets.
Quote from: owens_2k on September 20, 2022, 09:28:47 am
Can't find any footage or images from that game so you could be correct. Previous home game was Man Utd and they were baggy then and the next home game was the following season against Watford which had the box nets.

Yeah that was my thinking. Checked youtube last night for the games you mentioned and as you say, couldn't find any footage of the Wimbledon game, but they wouldn't have been changed with 1 game to go
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 20, 2022, 11:07:51 am
Yeah that was my thinking. Checked youtube last night for the games you mentioned and as you say, couldn't find any footage of the Wimbledon game, but they wouldn't have been changed with 1 game to go
Just need to dig out a copy of match of the day from May 1999!

edit: Found some footage 14:27 into this video  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Td0c_imaZ_U which confirms baggy nets against Wimbledon.

Did I answer my own question?
I was at that game, McManamans farewell. Even Oyvind Leonhardsen scored I think!
Truly sorry, maybe a dumb / simple question where I don't have to open a thread for it.

What is a recommended SIM card to buy when I reach UK (Heathrow)? This is going to be my first time in England and my first holy pilgrimage to Anfield with heavy spiritual significance religiously, from another side of the globe.

Is it expensive to buy in airport? Or do I just need to buy at the normal (outside) retail convenience stores for a cheaper price in the middle of London?

I learned that both famous providers in UK are Vodafone and O2 and I'm not sure which one to choose.

Convenience stores above I mean... Something like Tesco Express, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury's Local...

Again, sorry I have no idea how is it in UK or Liverpool. Better if I ask the natives here. Thank you, thank you.

p/s: I'm coming to Aannnfffiiieeellldddd, hahahahhahah!!!!! Yeaayyy!!!! First time in my whole life.  ;D  ;D  ;D -- With love.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Quote from: NarutoReds on September 30, 2022, 11:40:15 am
Truly sorry, maybe a dumb / simple question where I don't have to open a thread for it.

What is a recommended SIM card to buy when I reach UK (Heathrow)? This is going to be my first time in England and my first holy pilgrimage to Anfield with heavy spiritual significance religiously, from another side of the globe.

Is it expensive to buy in airport? Or do I just need to buy at the normal (outside) retail convenience stores for a cheaper price in the middle of London?

I learned that both famous providers in UK are Vodafone and O2 and I'm not sure which one to choose.

Convenience stores above I mean... Something like Tesco Express, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury's Local...

Again, sorry I have no idea how is it in UK or Liverpool. Better if I ask the natives here. Thank you, thank you.

p/s: I'm coming to Aannnfffiiieeellldddd, hahahahhahah!!!!! Yeaayyy!!!! First time in my whole life.  ;D  ;D  ;D -- With love.

is this what you're looking for (tesco here) - a no contract sim?

https://www.tescomobile.com/no-contract-sim
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Quote from: NarutoReds on September 30, 2022, 11:40:15 am
Truly sorry, maybe a dumb / simple question where I don't have to open a thread for it.

What is a recommended SIM card to buy when I reach UK (Heathrow)? This is going to be my first time in England and my first holy pilgrimage to Anfield with heavy spiritual significance religiously, from another side of the globe.

Is it expensive to buy in airport? Or do I just need to buy at the normal (outside) retail convenience stores for a cheaper price in the middle of London?

I learned that both famous providers in UK are Vodafone and O2 and I'm not sure which one to choose.

Convenience stores above I mean... Something like Tesco Express, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury's Local...

Again, sorry I have no idea how is it in UK or Liverpool. Better if I ask the natives here. Thank you, thank you.

p/s: I'm coming to Aannnfffiiieeellldddd, hahahahhahah!!!!! Yeaayyy!!!! First time in my whole life.  ;D  ;D  ;D -- With love.

Im on vodafone and it works fine in Liverpool/Anfield
Is it the Brighton game?
Quote from: liverbloke on September 30, 2022, 11:46:42 am
is this what you're looking for (tesco here) - a no contract sim?

https://www.tescomobile.com/no-contract-sim

Tesco mobile runs off o2 infrastructure,very reliable and everywhere has a Tesco.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

I've been a piss-poor poster but have been a RAWKITE since Nov 4, 2001. Shouldn't I get a free t-shirt by now?
Quote from: American_Kopite on May 19, 2012, 09:49:40 pm
Seriously, how fucking stupid can this get. Chelsea could not be more lucky. Those stupid fuckers. And Gary Neville who's been making sweet love to them all night and GOD DAMMIT I HATE EVERYTHING. FUCK CHELSEA. GOD FUCKING DAMMIT I HATE THEM SO GODDAM MUCH!!!!
