I appreciate the thought through answer



sounds like it doesn't really do much for you. They just seem impractical for me to bother with a tiny phone clock face instead of a real phone that is usually within arms length anyway. They just seem like a choice to have a slightly more fun phone and thats it. Even at night though I take my watch off and carry my phone when I exercise or run and can check my heart rate afterwards using the phone anyway



cheers



If you run a fair bit thats the only time Id advocate them being really useful. The heart rate monitor in your phone will be next to useless. It will likely gauge what it thinks your heart rate will be based on the weight and height you input into the app. A smart watch wont be much better, its not a proper heart rate monitor. If youre a runner though it means you neednt take your phone - lighter, no need to faff with armbands or shorts with pockets. Thats the benefit for me, though I can understand why people would take their phone on a run for safety reasons.If youre doing sessions when running, like tempos or trying to run to a specific time or pace, its way easier looking at your wrist than faffing with a phone on the move. Literally running and exercise are the only way theyre superior in my mind.