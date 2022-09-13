Truly sorry, maybe a dumb / simple question where I don't have to open a thread for it.
What is a recommended SIM card to buy when I reach UK (Heathrow)? This is going to be my first time in England and my first holy pilgrimage to Anfield with heavy spiritual significance religiously, from another side of the globe.
Is it expensive to buy in airport? Or do I just need to buy at the normal (outside) retail convenience stores for a cheaper price in the middle of London?
I learned that both famous providers in UK are Vodafone and O2 and I'm not sure which one to choose.
Convenience stores above I mean... Something like Tesco Express, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury's Local...
Again, sorry I have no idea how is it in UK or Liverpool. Better if I ask the natives here. Thank you, thank you.
p/s: I'm coming to Aannnfffiiieeellldddd, hahahahhahah!!!!! Yeaayyy!!!! First time in my whole life.
-- With love.