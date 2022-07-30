Bit of an odd one this, please bear with me.
Bought a new build property about 18 months ago. There is an older gentleman lives alone in the property opposite me, probably mid 60s and keeps himself to himself. Doesnt go out much and gets no visitors. Nothing wrong with any of that. What did strike mean as odd though, he was visited on 2 occasions a couple of months back by what I can be almost certain were plain clothed police officers. If anybody wants me to go into detail about how I can be sure Im happy to, but for arguments sake lets say Im correct.
It was at this point that I started to wonder why this was. If hes been a victim of a burglary etc then it would have been uniformed officers that visited. I want to be clear that Im not accusing the guy of anything whatsoever, my intention really is to rule him out of anything dodgy not to accuse him of it. Out of interest, I did a land registry search on his house, I was just looking for a name so I could allay my concerns, but that shed no light on the matter because the house is owned not by a person but by the Liverpool Roman Catholic Archdiocesan Trust. As far as Ive seen in 18 months this chap doesnt attend Church on a Sunday or any other day for that matter.
Am I being too suspicious and should just leave the guy alone? Im by no means a curtain twitcher but Id just be more comfortable knowing who Im living opposite but I cant even find a name