« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 821263 times)

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,495
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17240 on: July 30, 2022, 09:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 30, 2022, 09:51:21 pm
When putting a car up for sale on social media or whatever, I see people that hide their number plate.
This is visible to hundreds if not thousands of people every single day.

Why cover it when you're selling it?

Maybe they don't want you to do an MOT check?

 ???
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,321
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17241 on: July 30, 2022, 09:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 30, 2022, 09:54:42 pm
Maybe they don't want you to do an MOT check?

 ???

They dont take the plate off if you're going to see the car though. Makes no sense at all
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,719
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17242 on: July 30, 2022, 09:58:50 pm »
It is bizarre. I swear people think if you put the reg in itll tell you where the owner lives and who they bank with.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17243 on: July 31, 2022, 09:02:21 am »
I think its a genuine attempt often to block the MOT history and hope that if someone comes, they love the car and talk themselves into it.

I went and saw a car several months ago when I was looking where theyd blocked the plates out. Had no reservations of checking the MOT history whilst I was there and what do you know, it was awful. Loads of problems. It was quite car though with an immaculate high-end interior and I think they were hoping to get people there and blind them with the cars luxury so that theyd not check or ignore the history.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,386
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17244 on: August 3, 2022, 01:13:25 pm »
Is that Troy Hawke guy from Liverpool?

What is his connection to Jan Molby?
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,014
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17245 on: August 3, 2022, 01:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August  3, 2022, 01:13:25 pm
Is that Troy Hawke guy from Liverpool?

What is his connection to Jan Molby?

Hes from Kingston in Surrey but went to uni in Liverpool I think, hence a load of sometimes fairly niche Liverpool references.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,370
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17246 on: August 3, 2022, 04:43:48 pm »
Bit of an odd one this, please bear with me.

Bought a new build property about 18 months ago. There is an older gentleman lives alone in the property opposite me, probably mid 60s and keeps himself to himself. Doesnt go out much and gets no visitors. Nothing wrong with any of that. What did strike mean as odd though, he was visited on 2 occasions a couple of months back by what I can be almost certain were plain clothed police officers. If anybody wants me to go into detail about how I can be sure Im happy to, but for arguments sake lets say Im correct.

It was at this point that I started to wonder why this was. If hes been a victim of a burglary etc then it would have been uniformed officers that visited. I want to be clear that Im not accusing the guy of anything whatsoever, my intention really is to rule him out of anything dodgy not to accuse him of it. Out of interest, I did a land registry search on his house, I was just looking for a name so I could allay my concerns, but that shed no light on the matter because the house is owned not by a person but by the Liverpool Roman Catholic Archdiocesan Trust. As far as Ive seen in 18 months this chap doesnt attend Church on a Sunday or any other day for that matter.

Am I being too suspicious and should just leave the guy alone? Im by no means a curtain twitcher but Id just be more comfortable knowing who Im living opposite but I cant even find a name :D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17247 on: August 3, 2022, 05:38:00 pm »
seems to me you have way too much time on your hands.

if he's a senior guy and keeps himself to himself ... what are you concerned about?

the cops may be visiting him for a hundred reasons, none of which = he's a bad guy.

or ... he is a bad guy.  what would you do if you found out he was?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,703
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17248 on: August 3, 2022, 05:49:00 pm »
As a single male who lives on my own, and largely keeps myself to myself, I'd hate to think the neighbours across the street are trying to find out my name because they are suspicious. There are loads of reasons the police could have visited.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,370
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17249 on: August 3, 2022, 06:02:50 pm »
I wish I had a spare 5 minutes to myself! Probably doesnt read back very well to be honest. Theres a few other oddities as well that I didnt go into in my post because it already looked long enough of a post.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,370
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17250 on: August 3, 2022, 06:05:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August  3, 2022, 05:38:00 pm
or ... he is a bad guy.  what would you do if you found out he was?

Not say hello to him if we were both outside gardening etc. Left his car boot open a few months back one evening so I bobbed over and told him, wouldnt do that again etc.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,370
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17251 on: August 3, 2022, 06:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August  3, 2022, 05:49:00 pm
As a single male who lives on my own, and largely keeps myself to myself, I'd hate to think the neighbours across the street are trying to find out my name because they are suspicious. There are loads of reasons the police could have visited.

Yeah but I already know youre a weirdo and so do your neighbours :D :D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17252 on: August 3, 2022, 06:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on August  3, 2022, 06:05:14 pm
Not say hello to him if we were both outside gardening etc. Left his car boot open a few months back one evening so I bobbed over and told him, wouldnt do that again etc.

that'll learn him!!  :)
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17253 on: August 3, 2022, 07:53:12 pm »
Is his surname Radley, first name Boo?

Live and let live, I say
« Last Edit: August 3, 2022, 08:48:29 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,404
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17254 on: August 3, 2022, 08:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on August  3, 2022, 06:06:18 pm
Yeah but I already know youre a weirdo and so do your neighbours :D :D

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,703
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17255 on: August 3, 2022, 08:37:12 pm »
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,404
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17256 on: August 3, 2022, 08:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August  3, 2022, 08:37:12 pm
He's right to be fair.  ;D

Self-knowledge is an admirable trait... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17257 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 am »
Does anyone know how to contact the BBC. about programme content? 
My mate called me , he said there was a show on bbc1 this morning about trials in Eaat London to use new technology to promote movement in your arm.?  Ive no other details

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17258 on: Yesterday at 11:36:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
Does anyone know how to contact the BBC. about programme content? 
My mate called me , he said there was a show on bbc1 this morning about trials in Eaat London to use new technology to promote movement in your arm.?  Ive no other details


Tweet them mate and also keep an eye on the tech and also keep an eye on their Health,Tech and science pages.

The problem with some stories they run is that they often run older stories at the weekend as filler.

Have you checked that it wasn't on Click ? Sounds like their sort of thing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006m9ry
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,360
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #17259 on: Today at 12:52:39 pm »
It was on Click, I just saw it now being repeated on BBC News and remembered this post.

You should be able to download from iPlayer
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Up
« previous next »
 