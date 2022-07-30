Bit of an odd one this, please bear with me.Bought a new build property about 18 months ago. There is an older gentleman lives alone in the property opposite me, probably mid 60s and keeps himself to himself. Doesnt go out much and gets no visitors. Nothing wrong with any of that. What did strike mean as odd though, he was visited on 2 occasions a couple of months back by what I can be almost certain were plain clothed police officers. If anybody wants me to go into detail about how I can be sure Im happy to, but for arguments sake lets say Im correct.It was at this point that I started to wonder why this was. If hes been a victim of a burglary etc then it would have been uniformed officers that visited. I want to be clear that Im not accusing the guy of anything whatsoever, my intention really is to rule him out of anything dodgy not to accuse him of it. Out of interest, I did a land registry search on his house, I was just looking for a name so I could allay my concerns, but that shed no light on the matter because the house is owned not by a person but by the Liverpool Roman Catholic Archdiocesan Trust. As far as Ive seen in 18 months this chap doesnt attend Church on a Sunday or any other day for that matter.Am I being too suspicious and should just leave the guy alone? Im by no means a curtain twitcher but Id just be more comfortable knowing who Im living opposite but I cant even find a name