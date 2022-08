Bit of an odd one this, please bear with me.Bought a new build property about 18 months ago. There is an older gentleman lives alone in the property opposite me, probably mid 60ís and keeps himself to himself. Doesnít go out much and gets no visitors. Nothing wrong with any of that. What did strike mean as odd though, he was visited on 2 occasions a couple of months back by what I can be almost certain were plain clothed police officers. If anybody wants me to go into detail about how I can be sure Iím happy to, but for arguments sake letís say Iím correct.It was at this point that I started to wonder why this was. If heís been a victim of a burglary etc then it would have been uniformed officers that visited. I want to be clear that Iím not accusing the guy of anything whatsoever, my intention really is to rule him out of anything dodgy not to accuse him of it. Out of interest, I did a land registry search on his house, I was just looking for a name so I could allay my concerns, but that shed no light on the matter because the house is owned not by a person but by the Liverpool Roman Catholic Archdiocesan Trust. As far as Iíve seen in 18 months this chap doesnít attend Church on a Sunday or any other day for that matter.Am I being too suspicious and should just leave the guy alone? Iím by no means a curtain twitcher but Iíd just be more comfortable knowing who Iím living opposite but I canít even find a name