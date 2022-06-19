I implore you good, wise and knowledgeable folk of RAWK to help me figure out how to fill in a form online. I've just spent the last hour tearing my hair out trying to fill in my name and address (4 bloody lines of a 40 page application form!) and I'm about to cry.There's an "Add Text" button that won't turn from blue to black and when I hover over the blank square sometimes the letter will land in the middle and sometimes it looks like I just closed my eyes and threw it like a dart. It's so slow and painstaking. Alternatively there's a "Draw" option that makes it look like it was written by a drunk monkey.I used to be able to fill out these stupid things online but I can't figure this one out. Perhaps I had Adobe or similar in the past but I don't have that anymore and I don't really want to have to buy it just to fill out this poxy thing. The form is downloaded and opens in Microsoft Edge as Google is being a pain in the hoop for me lately. I was told that filling it out online is quicker than paper copy but obviously that person has never actually tried this themselves.Can anyone here help or advise me on what to do? I might be better off just sending it by post as there'll be lots of documents and statements and the like to accompany it? I might just keep the little bit of hair that's left on my head!