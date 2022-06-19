« previous next »
Reply #17160 on: June 19, 2022, 08:48:51 pm
have you been feeding it?

that will be why hes stalking you
Reply #17161 on: June 19, 2022, 08:51:59 pm
Contender for the rawk comedy thread. I eagerly (see what I did there?) await progress reports.
Reply #17162 on: June 19, 2022, 08:55:12 pm
Quote from: cormorant on June 19, 2022, 08:51:59 pm
Contender for the rawk comedy thread. I eagerly (see what I did there?) await progress reports.

You egretly await progress reports?
Reply #17163 on: June 19, 2022, 08:55:19 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 19, 2022, 08:48:51 pm
have you been feeding it?

only the last few days getting rid of the seed the pigeon fella gave me but loads of neighbours have bird tables out so he has a steady stream of food probably why he's sticking around to be honest just seems to like it in me yard
Reply #17164 on: June 19, 2022, 09:02:24 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on June 19, 2022, 08:55:12 pm
You egretly await progress reports?

Tickle me with a feather.
Reply #17165 on: June 19, 2022, 09:09:16 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on June 19, 2022, 08:55:19 pm
only the last few days getting rid of the seed the pigeon fella gave me but loads of neighbours have bird tables out so he has a steady stream of food probably why he's sticking around to be honest just seems to like it in me yard

Try and catch it, and if there is no stamp on the flights on the wing then you can report it to RPRA, via the detail on the metal ring.
Reply #17166 on: June 24, 2022, 10:16:31 pm
How unsafe is it to put diesel in a car while it's running?
Reply #17167 on: June 24, 2022, 11:13:16 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 24, 2022, 10:16:31 pm
How unsafe is it to put diesel in a car while it's running?


If its a petrol engine, it's deadly 😂

Diesel is very hard to get to burn, so if you are just filling it up via the tank while it's running its not going to burst into flames.
Reply #17168 on: June 24, 2022, 11:38:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 24, 2022, 10:16:31 pm
How unsafe is it to put diesel in a car while it's running?

Fine,you could wear your rubber suit for protection against sparks.
Reply #17169 on: June 25, 2022, 09:04:10 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June 24, 2022, 11:13:16 pm

If its a petrol engine, it's deadly 😂

Diesel is very hard to get to burn, so if you are just filling it up via the tank while it's running its not going to burst into flames.

I can get my car going, but when I switch it off it won't restart without a jump. I may need to go out today and I've very little diesel, so I need to get it filled as I can't switch it off at the pump or it won't restart  :D

I'll maybe borrow a few jerry cans just to be safe
Reply #17170 on: June 25, 2022, 09:45:11 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 25, 2022, 09:04:10 am
I can get my car going, but when I switch it off it won't restart without a jump. I may need to go out today and I've very little diesel, so I need to get it filled as I can't switch it off at the pump or it won't restart  :D

I'll maybe borrow a few jerry cans just to be safe

Sounds like your battery is knackered then.

While it's OK to do, the garage won't like it and I doubt they'll let you leave it running, so best get someone to run you down and get some diesel before you set off.
Reply #17171 on: June 25, 2022, 12:58:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 25, 2022, 09:04:10 am
I can get my car going, but when I switch it off it won't restart without a jump. I may need to go out today and I've very little diesel, so I need to get it filled as I can't switch it off at the pump or it won't restart  :D

I'll maybe borrow a few jerry cans just to be safe
Just go and do it mate, it will be absolutely fine.
Ignore anyone that says anything :) not that anyone will be really arsed.
Reply #17172 on: June 25, 2022, 01:14:05 pm
Quote from: John C on June 25, 2022, 12:58:40 pm
Just go and do it mate, it will be absolutely fine.
Ignore anyone that says anything :) not that anyone will be really arsed.

Exactly the advice I was waiting on. Nice one John  :D

Replaced the battery and all good now. Struck lucky and got MOT appointment for this afternoon. Everywhere was showing November as the earliest but a wee bit of F5ing done the trick.
Reply #17173 on: June 25, 2022, 02:46:10 pm
On the subject of diesel, are those diesel engine cleaners, injector cleaners etc like Redex and STP, worth using? Do they make a difference?

And the STP bottle says that one whole bottle's worth should be added to a full tank of diesel. Problem is that at current prices I literally cannot afford to buy a full tank of fuel. Can I add a whole bottle STP to a quarter full tank without causing any issues?

I don't have much experience with diesel!
Reply #17174 on: June 25, 2022, 02:57:09 pm
I implore you good, wise and knowledgeable folk of RAWK to help me figure out how to fill in a form online. I've just spent the last hour tearing my hair out trying to fill in my name and address (4 bloody lines of a 40 page application form!) and I'm about to cry.  :(

There's an "Add Text" button that won't turn from blue to black and when I hover over the blank square sometimes the letter will land in the middle and sometimes it looks like I just closed my eyes and threw it like a dart. It's so slow and painstaking. Alternatively there's a "Draw" option that makes it look like it was written by a drunk monkey.  :butt

I used to be able to fill out these stupid things online but I can't figure this one out. Perhaps I had Adobe or similar in the past but I don't have that anymore and I don't really want to have to buy it just to fill out this poxy thing. The form is downloaded and opens in Microsoft Edge as Google is being a pain in the hoop for me lately. I was told that filling it out online is quicker than paper copy but obviously that person has never actually tried this themselves.

Can anyone here help or advise me on what to do? I might be better off just sending it by post as there'll be lots of documents and statements and the like to accompany it? I might just keep the little bit of hair that's left on my head!
Reply #17175 on: June 25, 2022, 03:01:01 pm
Edge? good lord

maybe try Firefox that's my go to

Sounds like a scripting problem, so my guess it is indeed the browser. Firefox!!

But that form sounds MASSIVE. If it's the kind of thing you can't make mistakes on (which is all forms basically) take the option that causes you the least hassle. Paper is underrated
Reply #17176 on: June 26, 2022, 01:26:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 25, 2022, 02:46:10 pm
On the subject of diesel, are those diesel engine cleaners, injector cleaners etc like Redex and STP, worth using? Do they make a difference?

And the STP bottle says that one whole bottle's worth should be added to a full tank of diesel. Problem is that at current prices I literally cannot afford to buy a full tank of fuel. Can I add a whole bottle STP to a quarter full tank without causing any issues?

I don't have much experience with diesel!

Yes they do work. I had some issues when I got mine with it running a bit rough, full bottle of cleaner in a tank and it deffo improved it. If you've only got 1/4 of a tank of fuel, I'd personally only add 1/4 bottle of the treatment, it's at the same ratio as they expect then.

After cleaning it, I was told to give the car the good old "Italian tune-up" now and again. To di this, you basically get the engine warm, then take it onto a dual carriageway, bang it to the redline in each gear and then and hold it in a lower gear than top so that the car is running at higher revs but not redlining and run it like that for about 5 minutes, that'll help clear the shit out.

Reply #17177 on: June 26, 2022, 02:24:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 26, 2022, 01:26:43 pm
Yes they do work. I had some issues when I got mine with it running a bit rough, full bottle of cleaner in a tank and it deffo improved it. If you've only got 1/4 of a tank of fuel, I'd personally only add 1/4 bottle of the treatment, it's at the same ratio as they expect then.

After cleaning it, I was told to give the car the good old "Italian tune-up" now and again. To di this, you basically get the engine warm, then take it onto a dual carriageway, bang it to the redline in each gear and then and hold it in a lower gear than top so that the car is running at higher revs but not redlining and run it like that for about 5 minutes, that'll help clear the shit out.


Thanks Rob, knew I could count on you for anything to do with cogs and pistons :thumbup

Now to delicately pour only a quarter bottle of STP in the tank. It's a weird shaped bottle as well, so not easy to judge. They don't make it easy!
Reply #17178 on: June 26, 2022, 04:52:31 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 26, 2022, 02:24:56 pm
Thanks Rob, knew I could count on you for anything to do with cogs and pistons :thumbup

Now to delicately pour only a quarter bottle of STP in the tank. It's a weird shaped bottle as well, so not easy to judge. They don't make it easy!


Syringe or use the Mrs gravy jug
Reply #17179 on: Today at 09:26:10 pm
Is there a popular site that people can post on when they've lost cash?

Found £30 earlier but didn't have time to stand around waiting for it's owner, and it was in the middle of the street so I couldn't leave a note.

Hate to think that I might have pilfered it off someone who really needs it and turned up straight after I left.
Reply #17180 on: Today at 09:28:34 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 09:26:10 pm
Is there a popular site that people can post on when they've lost cash?

Found £30 earlier but didn't have time to stand around waiting for it's owner, and it was in the middle of the street so I couldn't leave a note.

Hate to think that I might have pilfered it off someone who really needs it and turned up straight after I left.

Have you got a local FB group? I got a bank card back after my sister in law saw it posted on the local FB page.
Reply #17181 on: Today at 09:39:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:28:34 pm
Have you got a local FB group? I got a bank card back after my sister in law saw it posted on the local FB page.
Cheers

Gone to Maidenhead's one through my brother's account, is there any way to sort posts by most recent instead of most relevant?
Reply #17182 on: Today at 09:43:33 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 09:39:37 pm
Cheers

Gone to Maidenhead's one through my brother's account, is there any way to sort posts by most recent instead of most relevant?

There should be 3 options, Most Relevant, Newest and All, just select newest
Reply #17183 on: Today at 09:49:09 pm
Had to join the group to do it, sorted now
