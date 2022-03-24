Is vinyl click flooring usually reasonable quality?



Were renovating the downstairs of our house and need to choose flooring. Were going for a wood effect double herringbone pattern, just cant settle on type etc. Ordered a few samples but its difficult to gauge overall look and quality. Saw some engineered wood which looks a bit snazzier - has anyone got this and could recommend over others despite the additional cost, or are the cheaper options almost as good?



The space is about 35m squared.



From my experience vinyl can be a reasonable and significantly cheaper option than having a wooden floor fitted. I did it in a kitchen when I wanted a cheeper option. Looked good and was reasonably hardwearing. I don't have any pets though.Alternatives are generally going to be more expensive. Hardwood flooring isn't cheap. Nether are things like Amtico.One approach I've done before is sanding down floorboards and then staining them. Can be quite hard work and depends on existing quality of current floorboards. But it's cheaper than hardwood flooring and can look ace. Just don't let anyone walk on the floor in high heels.I've got parquet flooring in my current hallway. It was already there when we bought it. Did an extension and had to get reclaimed teak flooring pieces to match in the additional floor area. Wanted to do it in the living room but it was hugely expensive. Not worth the money despite it looking the best option and being the best option for durability and cleaning (in my opinion).