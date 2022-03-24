We put engineered oak in my mum's and considering the price it wasn't particularly hard wearing.
We all have dogs and their claws marked it easily and so did anyone wearing heels or pulling out dining chairs rather than lifting them.
I've no idea on the click vinyl quality or wearability though.
That doesnt sound great at £57 a square metre. Weve only a cat but would like a dog in the future and would rather it didnt scuff so easily.
Our landlady has had it put in the new kitchen and new bathroom and it looks pretty decent quality (tbf she let us pick out of a load of different ones). We have proper American oak hardwood floors through the hall/lounge/dining area and it's obv not a patch on that but it doesn't look out of place next to it if that makes sense.
As long as it looks decent and is good quality I can love with it. Would love proper oak floors and did the calculations on price, but with the cost of the build overall and having just spent a few thousand on a new front door and 12 internal doors, were having to cut costs somewhere and the flooring in the kitchen and extension is where well look to spend a little less.
Been a right week on that front, had to order radiators, extractor fans, packs of tiles, a shower enclosure. Neighbours must wonder whats going on.