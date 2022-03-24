« previous next »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March 24, 2022, 05:42:33 pm
Is that John's alter ego name?

Haha whoops! All these Ukraine flags as profile pictures is confusing.  ;D
Quote from: Elmo! on March 24, 2022, 05:43:53 pm
Haha whoops! All these Ukraine flags as profile pictures is confusing.  ;D
;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Ta guys, I've used the uninstall tool and its worked a treat. I recall all this from about 10 years ago - Norton is a bastard and caused a PC to slow right down. It's flying now  :)
Quote from: John C on March 24, 2022, 06:06:29 pm
Ta guys, I've used the uninstall tool and its worked a treat. I recall all this from about 10 years ago - Norton is a bastard and caused a PC to slow right down. It's flying now  :)


Glad it worked. Antivirus software can be a right pain. It embeds itself deep into the OS. That's why they all tend to provide specific cleanup tools like that.

(And sorry for calling you Debs.  ;D)
I didn't notice El :)
Quote from: John C on March 24, 2022, 05:02:01 pm
It is mate, but will that rid the PC of it?

Yes, if you can roll back to a restore point before the installation it will reset the pc to the state it was in, so the Norton won't be on it
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Is vinyl click flooring usually reasonable quality?

Were renovating the downstairs of our house and need to choose flooring. Were going for a wood effect double herringbone pattern, just cant settle on type etc. Ordered a few samples but its difficult to gauge overall look and quality. Saw some engineered wood which looks a bit snazzier - has anyone got this and could recommend over others despite the additional cost, or are the cheaper options almost as good?

The space is about 35m squared.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

My flight is at 8am tomorrow, taxi is here at 4.45am despite only being 20ish mins from Manc Airport. In part down to the M56 being closed (I'll miss it, but it might make traffic busier) and the dickheads not being able to employ enough staff so queues are huge. Plus I'm gonna lose an hour of sleep due to the clocks changing. I'm not gonna sleep if I go to bed now as I'm a late sleeping naturally.

So... do I try and get a few hours sleep or just drink on through...?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 26, 2022, 10:43:08 pm
Is vinyl click flooring usually reasonable quality?

Were renovating the downstairs of our house and need to choose flooring. Were going for a wood effect double herringbone pattern, just cant settle on type etc. Ordered a few samples but its difficult to gauge overall look and quality. Saw some engineered wood which looks a bit snazzier - has anyone got this and could recommend over others despite the additional cost, or are the cheaper options almost as good?

The space is about 35m squared.

Our landlady has had it put in the new kitchen and new bathroom and it looks pretty decent quality (tbf she let us pick out of a load of different ones). We have proper American oak hardwood floors through the hall/lounge/dining area and it's obv not a patch on that but it doesn't look out of place next to it if that makes sense.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 26, 2022, 10:43:08 pm
Is vinyl click flooring usually reasonable quality?

Were renovating the downstairs of our house and need to choose flooring. Were going for a wood effect double herringbone pattern, just cant settle on type etc. Ordered a few samples but its difficult to gauge overall look and quality. Saw some engineered wood which looks a bit snazzier - has anyone got this and could recommend over others despite the additional cost, or are the cheaper options almost as good?

The space is about 35m squared.

We put engineered oak in my mum's and considering the price it wasn't particularly hard wearing.

We all have dogs and their claws marked it easily and so did anyone wearing heels or pulling out dining chairs rather than lifting them.

I've no idea on the click vinyl quality or wearability though.
Quote from: reddebs on March 26, 2022, 11:00:22 pm
We put engineered oak in my mum's and considering the price it wasn't particularly hard wearing.

We all have dogs and their claws marked it easily and so did anyone wearing heels or pulling out dining chairs rather than lifting them.

I've no idea on the click vinyl quality or wearability though.
That doesnt sound great at £57 a square metre. Weve only a cat but would like a dog in the future and would rather it didnt scuff so easily.

Quote from: CraigDS on March 26, 2022, 10:50:52 pm
Our landlady has had it put in the new kitchen and new bathroom and it looks pretty decent quality (tbf she let us pick out of a load of different ones). We have proper American oak hardwood floors through the hall/lounge/dining area and it's obv not a patch on that but it doesn't look out of place next to it if that makes sense.
As long as it looks decent and is good quality I can love with it. Would love proper oak floors and did the calculations on price, but with the cost of the build overall and having just spent a few thousand on a new front door and 12 internal doors, were having to cut costs somewhere and the flooring in the kitchen and extension is where well look to spend a little less.

Been a right week on that front, had to order radiators, extractor fans, packs of tiles, a shower enclosure. Neighbours must wonder whats going on.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Anyone know how to replace the lock on a door like this if the door is locked and no keys to open it?

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:41:48 am
Anyone know how to replace the lock on a door like this if the door is locked and no keys to open it?



You'll either need to drill the lock out, so you'll need decent drill and drill bits and a replacement cylinder to hand or ideally, even though it's more expensive, get a locksmith - they'll either pick or drill the lock and then fit a new cylinder.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:41:48 am
Anyone know how to replace the lock on a door like this if the door is locked and no keys to open it?



The keys right there in the door mate.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:23:15 pm
The keys right there in the door mate.

 ;D

Generic internet pic that.

My mate has lost her door keys and can't get out the back. Just told her to get a locksmith. Fuck all the arsing about.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:58:30 pm
;D

Generic internet pic that.

My mate has lost her door keys and can't get out the back. Just told her to get a locksmith. Fuck all the arsing about.

Does she not have a cat flap?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:03:54 pm
Does she not have a cat flap?

hard to get white goods through the cat flap...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 26, 2022, 10:43:08 pm
Is vinyl click flooring usually reasonable quality?

Were renovating the downstairs of our house and need to choose flooring. Were going for a wood effect double herringbone pattern, just cant settle on type etc. Ordered a few samples but its difficult to gauge overall look and quality. Saw some engineered wood which looks a bit snazzier - has anyone got this and could recommend over others despite the additional cost, or are the cheaper options almost as good?

The space is about 35m squared.

From my experience vinyl can be a reasonable and significantly cheaper option than having a wooden floor fitted. I did it in a kitchen when I wanted a cheeper option. Looked good and was reasonably hardwearing. I don't have any pets though.

Alternatives are generally going to be more expensive. Hardwood flooring isn't cheap. Nether are things like Amtico.

One approach I've done before is sanding down floorboards and then staining them. Can be quite hard work and depends on existing quality of current floorboards. But it's cheaper than hardwood flooring and can look ace. Just don't let anyone walk on the floor in high heels.

I've got parquet flooring in my current hallway. It was already there when we bought it. Did an extension and had to get reclaimed teak flooring pieces to match in the additional floor area. Wanted to do it in the living room but it was hugely expensive. Not worth the money despite it looking the best option and being the best option for durability and cleaning (in my opinion).
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:19:54 pm
You'll either need to drill the lock out, so you'll need decent drill and drill bits and a replacement cylinder to hand or ideally, even though it's more expensive, get a locksmith - they'll either pick or drill the lock and then fit a new cylinder.

Agree with this.

I'd just get a locksmith in.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
