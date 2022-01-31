« previous next »
Are pre flight PCR tests still a thing for the fully vaccinated?
Are pre flight PCR tests still a thing for the fully vaccinated?


Changes to international travel rules from 11 February 2022
If you arrive in England after 4am, 11 February, the following rules will apply.

Fully vaccinated  from 11 February
If you qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, you:

will not need to take a COVID-19 test before you travel to England or after you arrive
will not need to quarantine when you arrive
You will need to complete a passenger locator form before you travel to England.
Are pre flight PCR tests still a thing for the fully vaccinated?

Depends on where you are going. Cyrpus for example are requiring all travellers over 12 to take a pre departure and on arrival PCR test, no matter what your status. Missus was looking at Dubai as we had to cancel Tenerife and that is also a Pre Flight PCR, regardless of vaccine status.

Spain is no PCR's but must be fully vaccinated, if your 2nd jab was more than 270 days before arrival, you have to have had a booster and must be 14 days before travel. No vaccination means no entry.
Here's a question, how far from the 2 stadiums Anfield and Goodison and is it an easy walking route?
Here's a question, how far from the 2 stadiums Anfield and Goodison and is it an easy walking route?

Put it this way Paul, you wouldnt need to speed up your video when you put it on YouTube.

Cant be more than half a mile and youd only need to go down two roads (or through the park).
Put it this way Paul, you wouldnt need to speed up your video when you put it on YouTube.

Cant be more than half a mile and youd only need to go down two roads (or through the park).
A'hh ok, champion.  Well I'm going to Liverpool for a few days soon and just trying to work out some places to go when i'm there.
Here's a question, how far from the 2 stadiums Anfield and Goodison and is it an easy walking route?

10-15 min walk through the park.
10-15 min walk through the park.
Nice one, thanks Craig.
A'hh ok, champion.  Well I'm going to Liverpool for a few days soon and just trying to work out some places to go when i'm there.

Will look for your posting of that video, Paolo... :D
I think I heard once that it was 1200 yards between the two stadiums
A'hh ok, champion.  Well I'm going to Liverpool for a few days soon and just trying to work out some places to go when i'm there.

Do the LFC tour and from the windows in the Main Stand, you can see across the Park to the Pit, save yourself the walk and disappointment of seeing the shithole close up ;)
Do the LFC tour and from the windows in the Main Stand, you can see across the Park to the Pit, save yourself the walk and disappointment of seeing the shithole close up ;)
it is really, really not worth the walk.
Thanks for the replies above!
All righty then, thank you for the replies and the advice.  I'm into walking and walk miles and miles so a little stroll across the park will be nothing and saying as I will be in the area I want to go there and have a look around the place for myself, o'hh and I'm used to going to shitholes, i'm not too far from Sunderland and Middlesborough   ;)
All righty then, thank you for the replies and the advice.  I'm into walking and walk miles and miles so a little stroll across the park will be nothing and saying as I will be in the area I want to go there and have a look around the place for myself, o'hh and I'm used to going to shitholes, i'm not too far from Sunderland and Middlesborough   ;)

Compared to those, the pit will be posh ;D

All righty then, thank you for the replies and the advice.  I'm into walking and walk miles and miles so a little stroll across the park will be nothing and saying as I will be in the area I want to go there and have a look around the place for myself, o'hh and I'm used to going to shitholes, i'm not too far from Sunderland and Middlesborough   ;)

With any luck you'll get to see the famous cuckoo clock at Goodison, unless Frank's lost a few games and the rabid mob is out in force blocking the entrance to the ground.

Actually, do Everton have a museum - rather than Goodison being a museum. An interesting point.
Compared to those, the pit will be posh ;D


Middlesborough has to be the biggest dump in the country, by a mile and the locals haven't got a dozen brain cells between them.  Seriously, steer clear of that place.
Middlesborough has to be the biggest dump in the country, by a mile and the locals haven't got a dozen brain cells between them.  Seriously, steer clear of that place.

Went there to collect a return load from a Tesco near the Stadium, I'd been up near Sunderland and drove in down the A19, as you get near you just think wtf is this place, its horrible.

Mate from work went to the races at Redcar a few years back, load of them went. I said do not go into Boro, the fella who owned the guest house they were staying at said the same. He comes into work on the Monday with a shiner, gone into Boro and got punched by a woman. his brother got battered by a load of lads.

While in Liverpool, go and look at both Cathedrals, the Anglican one is obviously better than Paddys Wigwam, but both worth a visit.
Middlesborough has to be the biggest dump in the country, by a mile and the locals haven't got a dozen brain cells between them.  Seriously, steer clear of that place.

Why dont you go full Everton and visit the water tower?
All righty then, thank you for the replies and the advice.  I'm into walking and walk miles and miles so a little stroll across the park will be nothing and saying as I will be in the area I want to go there and have a look around the place for myself, o'hh and I'm used to going to shitholes, i'm not too far from Sunderland and Middlesborough   ;)
Beware of the woodworm at Goodison; they're as vicious as the fans  ;D
 
Went to Middlesborough, got a black eye off a woman.  Par for the course Rob, the local females there are like Russian Shot Putters or Hammer Throwers or summat.  You definitely wouldn't want a back hander off one of the c*nts.

Ohh and I will be visiting just about everywhere, Matthew St, I like that place, the Docks, Albert Dock, erm where the Liver Building is.  I'll be there 3 days / 2 nights so time to take plenty in.    :)

Paul, see if they are still doing the Tower experience at the Anglican; it's brilliant  8)

Tower Experience
Paul, see if they are still doing the Tower experience at the Anglican; it's brilliant  8)

Tower Experience
WOWZA, magnificent views from up there.
Maybe should go to the mods with this, but why do some posts show up (for me anyhow, no matter what device I'm using) in much smaller font than others? Does it vary by the poster's device or OS or browser or something?
WOWZA, magnificent views from up there.
Definitely worth it Paul - I do it almost every time I get back.
Definitely worth it Paul - I do it almost every time I get back.
Arrrgggggg Jim Lad, git over here and give me a cuddle you handsome brute.

In the mean time here's what I've got written down so far.

Matthew Street
Albert Dock
The Beatles Story
Anfield then walk over the Park to the Shithole
Anglican Tower Experience
Maritime Museum
China Town
A ride on the Ferry, this - https://www.getyourguide.co.uk/liverpool-l210/liverpool-river-cruise-on-mersey-river-t48033/


Arrrgggggg Jim Lad, git over here and give me a cuddle you handsome brute.

In the mean time here's what I've got written down so far.

Matthew Street
Albert Dock
The Beatles Story
Anfield then walk over the Park to the Shithole
Anglican Tower Experience
Maritime Museum
China Town
A ride on the Ferry, this - https://www.getyourguide.co.uk/liverpool-l210/liverpool-river-cruise-on-mersey-river-t48033/



O'hh, and how does one get to New Brighton, a train from Lime Street?
O'hh, and how does one get to New Brighton, a train from Lime Street?


Yes, or Central, Moorfields or James St, if you're closer to any of them. (It's a Merseyrail train, so not in Lime St main station, but there's an elevator/tunnel leading to the Merseyrail station )
Yes, or Central, Moorfields or James St, if you're closer to any of them. (It's a Merseyrail train, so not in Lime St main station, but there's an elevator/tunnel leading to the Merseyrail station )
OK many thanks.  I will be staying at The Marriot which I think I read is about 350 yards from Lime Street station so will that be the nearest station?
OK many thanks.  I will be staying at The Marriot which I think I read is about 350 yards from Lime Street station so will that be the nearest station?

Yeah, its halfway between Lime St and Moorfields. All four station are easily walkable. The "Wirral line" trains come through the tunnel and do a loop in the city centre before going back through the tunnel - James St, Moorefields, Lime St, Central, James St. The "northern line" trains cut accross and stop at Moorfields and Central. You might want to get one when you go look at the stadiums (get off at Sandhills, then walk) or you can just walk from.the city centre, takes about half an hour.

Oh, you can also get the ferry over to the Wirral and then get a train to New Brighton.
Yes, or Central, Moorfields or James St, if you're closer to any of them. (It's a Merseyrail train, so not in Lime St main station, but there's an elevator/tunnel leading to the Merseyrail station )
or just follow the locals and swim over.  good exercise and you save a bit of money.
Yeah, its halfway between Lime St and Moorfields. All four station are easily walkable. The "Wirral line" trains come through the tunnel and do a loop in the city centre before going back through the tunnel - James St, Moorefields, Lime St, Central, James St. The "northern line" trains cut accross and stop at Moorfields and Central. You might want to get one when you go look at the stadiums (get off at Sandhills, then walk) or you can just walk from.the city centre, takes about half an hour.

Oh, you can also get the ferry over to the Wirral and then get a train to New Brighton.
It's going to be quite an adventure and I'm looking forward to it.  I've been to Liverpool 3 times before but each time there and back in the same day, i'm into walking and plan to put in quite a few miles.
or just follow the locals and swim over.  good exercise and you save a bit of money.
From memory the Mersey is really wide unlike the Tyne . . . . a hop, skip and a jump gets you over the Tyne.
From memory the Mersey is really wide unlike the Tyne . . . . a hop, skip and a jump gets you over the Tyne.
what TF do you have floating in there?
