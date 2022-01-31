Are pre flight PCR tests still a thing for the fully vaccinated?
Changes to international travel rules from 11 February 2022
If you arrive in England after 4am, 11 February, the following rules will apply.
Fully vaccinated from 11 February
If you qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, you:
will not need to take a COVID-19 test before you travel to England or after you arrive
will not need to quarantine when you arrive
You will need to complete a passenger locator form before you travel to England.