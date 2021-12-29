« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 762835 times)

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,948
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16760 on: December 29, 2021, 12:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 29, 2021, 10:42:07 am
Be prepared to spend £8 to £10k for Dubai, the prices are shocking right now. Place we were supposed to go to this year has gone from £4600 for a week in Oct for 4 of us is now £15000.

The Canaries are great this time of year, 23c to 25c

Balls to that! Didn't realise it would be that expensive, cheers for the tip off.....
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,251
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16761 on: December 29, 2021, 12:50:29 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on December 29, 2021, 12:03:38 pm
Balls to that! Didn't realise it would be that expensive, cheers for the tip off.....

Yeah, its gone mental. Her brother has gone for 3 weeks, even using loads of points to upgrade to business and then first, its still cost him £10k for the holiday and I'd reckon at least another £3k in spends.

We're looking at Florida instead for Oct 2023.

Give Gran Canaria a look, we've got relatives out there right now on holiday and its lovely weather, loads of sun and they say its nice and hot.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,530
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16762 on: December 29, 2021, 12:56:14 pm »
Another vote for the Canary Islands. I've never been there for Christmas or New Year's, but I've been there in early December and other various points during winter and it has always been very nice. Another good thing is, that the islands are different in terms of what they offer. I think Gran Canaria and Tenerife are better, if you're looking to go out in the evenings (especially in the summer months, but also during winter I think), while Fuerteventura and Lanzarote are more for a kind of relaxed holiday where you want to go hiking and stuff. You can do all those things on all the islands, but depending on what you want to do, it could be an advantage to make the right choice beforehand...
« Last Edit: December 29, 2021, 01:47:20 pm by stoa »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,251
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16763 on: December 29, 2021, 01:24:24 pm »
Quote from: stoa on December 29, 2021, 12:56:14 pm
Another vote for the Canary Islands. I've never been there for Christmas or New Year's, but I've been there in early December and other various points during winter and it has always been very nice. Another good thing is, that the islands are different in terms of what they offer. I think Gran Canaria and Tenerife are better, if you're looking to go out in the evenings (especially in the summer months, but also during winter I think), while Fuerteventura and Lanzarote are more for a kind of relaxed holiday where you want to go hiking and stuff. You can do all those things on all the islands, but depending on what you want to do, it could be an advantage to might the right choice beforehand...

We do Tenerife every January, although it has shifted to February now the eldest is in senior school (used to take them out during term) and its always been brilliant. Weather normally great, although you can get cloudy days as its still winter, but everywhere is open, plenty of people about without being rammed, always come back with a decent tan and more importantly nice and relaxed. The Adeje coast, from Americas/Cristianos all the way up to Los Gigantes is the best weather, the area around the airport, Silencio/Gof De Sur is usually 3 or 4 c colder.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,948
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16764 on: December 29, 2021, 01:35:00 pm »
Superb advice, cheers chaps.
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,680
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16765 on: December 29, 2021, 01:42:25 pm »
I did Fuerta one Xmas/NY and it was pretty decent weather. Went to Corralejo and was loads of restaurants/bars open.

If you weren't so fussed about going out the hotel too much and wanted better weather then take a look at Cape Verde. I went in Nov a while back and got a friend there now and it's roasting.
Logged

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16766 on: December 29, 2021, 01:59:06 pm »
Would swerve Dubai, as has been mentioned it is very expensive and seemingly moreso now, plus the fact its shit and plastic. Always surprises me how anyone on here would recommend it whilst simultaneously slaughtering, quite rightly to me, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and now Saudi Arabia. footy fans eh. Hotel was boss but that was about it for me and wife wouldn't go back if you paid her.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16767 on: December 29, 2021, 02:04:13 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on December 29, 2021, 01:59:06 pm
Would swerve Dubai, as has been mentioned it is very expensive and seemingly moreso now, plus the fact its shit and plastic. Always surprises me how anyone on here would recommend it whilst simultaneously slaughtering, quite rightly to me, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and now Saudi Arabia. footy fans eh. Hotel was boss but that was about it for me and wife wouldn't go back if you paid her.

Also suprises me that people would go and pump money into those economies.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,573
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16768 on: December 29, 2021, 02:05:09 pm »
Would never even consider Dubai for the reasons stated above. And ethics aside, it just seems so fake.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,816
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16769 on: December 29, 2021, 02:55:19 pm »
What are the travel and testing rules for Malta right now?

I've found a crazy cheap deal that looks too good to be true, wondering how much the tests bump it up by.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,254
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16770 on: December 29, 2021, 03:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 29, 2021, 01:24:24 pm
We do Tenerife every January, although it has shifted to February now the eldest is in senior school (used to take them out during term) and its always been brilliant. Weather normally great, although you can get cloudy days as its still winter, but everywhere is open, plenty of people about without being rammed, always come back with a decent tan and more importantly nice and relaxed. The Adeje coast, from Americas/Cristianos all the way up to Los Gigantes is the best weather, the area around the airport, Silencio/Gof De Sur is usually 3 or 4 c colder.

Adeje is nice. Thats where weve been a few times. That stretch up to a little town (La Caleta?) is very nice and not too hectic but still plenty of places to eat and drink.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,826
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16771 on: December 29, 2021, 08:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on December 29, 2021, 02:05:09 pm
Would never even consider Dubai for the reasons stated above. And ethics aside, it just seems so fake.

The thing is where do you draw the line? Most of African and Asian countries are run by some pretty unpleasant leaders, South America isnt much better, most of the Caribbean and large swathes of Africa and Asia still deem homosexuality a crime FFS, Eastern Europe is going backwards. Outside of Western Europe and North America theres probably not many places that are particularly ethical to visit for one reason or another.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,573
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16772 on: December 29, 2021, 09:03:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on December 29, 2021, 08:54:37 pm
The thing is where do you draw the line? Most of African and Asian countries are run by some pretty unpleasant leaders, South America isnt much better, most of the Caribbean and large swathes of Africa and Asia still deem homosexuality a crime FFS, Eastern Europe is going backwards. Outside of Western Europe and North America theres probably not many places that are particularly ethical to visit for one reason or another.

I haven't defined it exactly. I suppose a good place to start would be countries that have democratic elections. The only country I have visited in my life that didn't was Lesotho and that was just for a couple of days during a trip to South Africa.

As you say though, it's not black and white, but Dubai sits pretty comfortably on the wrong side of that line for me.

(I'm talking about holidays strictly here, rather than other reasons which might have other justifications).
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,196
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16773 on: December 29, 2021, 10:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on December 29, 2021, 09:03:18 pm
I haven't defined it exactly. I suppose a good place to start would be countries that have democratic elections. The only country I have visited in my life that didn't was Lesotho and that was just for a couple of days during a trip to South Africa.

As you say though, it's not black and white, but Dubai sits pretty comfortably on the wrong side of that line for me.

(I'm talking about holidays strictly here, rather than other reasons which might have other justifications).
I understand what you're saying but no. I want to see the whole world if I can and I happen to be alive now. I can't wait till some countries or parts of the world change for the better, which may or may not happen in my lifetime, if at all. I have to deal with the here and now.

And besides, the people in badly run countries are often much more likely to be victims of their governments than complicit.

Everywhere I've travelled to, no matter how 'unethical' or dislikeable the country might be, I've met great people, real, genuine people who don't represent any of the things I might disapprove of, or who are hungry for change and looking for hope. Or who may well represent certain dislikeable attitudes but only because they've never known any different. That's who I go for, not the governments.

And without sounding overbearing about it, wherever we go we can take a little of what is best about where we come from - ideas, attitudes etc - with us. God knows there's enough shite in our own western countries, but what good there is we can try and exemplify it. That's one way that good attitudes and ideas will spread, over time.

Bad places aren't going to get better if we turn our backs on them and let them fester. Be the change we want to see in the world, and take it with us as we engage and build bridges. And of course, there's plenty we can learn as well.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16774 on: December 30, 2021, 07:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 29, 2021, 10:25:53 pm
Everywhere I've travelled to, no matter how 'unethical' or dislikeable the country might be, I've met great people, real, genuine people who don't represent any of the things I might disapprove of, or who are hungry for change and looking for hope. Or who may well represent certain dislikeable attitudes but only because they've never known any different. That's who I go for, not the governments.

And without sounding overbearing about it, wherever we go we can take a little of what is best about where we come from - ideas, attitudes etc - with us. God knows there's enough shite in our own western countries, but what good there is we can try and exemplify it. That's one way that good attitudes and ideas will spread, over time.

Bad places aren't going to get better if we turn our backs on them and let them fester. Be the change we want to see in the world, and take it with us as we engage and build bridges. And of course, there's plenty we can learn as well.
Agree with this.  my wife and I have visited a number of places with bad governments (eg Myanmar, Cambodia).  each time we've met lovely people who are often very desperate and hugely grateful for whatever money they can make from tourists.

staying away doesn't help them one iota.
 
the bastards ripping off their countries will never feel the pain of you not visiting, but the poor people in the market stalls, restaurants, hotels etc sure as hell do. and making even small personal connections might - might - help them hang in.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16775 on: January 1, 2022, 10:58:00 pm »
Has anyone got any tips or decent products for cleaning washing machines please?
An getting a bit of a smell and dont know if its linked but quite often the cycle wont finish.

Thank you.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,251
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16776 on: January 1, 2022, 11:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  1, 2022, 10:58:00 pm
Has anyone got any tips or decent products for cleaning washing machines please?
An getting a bit of a smell and dont know if its linked but quite often the cycle wont finish.

Thank you.

I use the Dr Beckmann washing machine cleaner, throw it in the machine and run a full hot wash through, always works on ours. You can get it in Home Bargains and places like that or off Amazon

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dr-Beckmann-Service-Washing-Machine-Treatment/dp/B0080ZSQKS?ref_=ast_sto_dp
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16777 on: January 1, 2022, 11:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on January  1, 2022, 11:18:49 pm
I use the Dr Beckmann washing machine cleaner, throw it in the machine and run a full hot wash through, always works on ours. You can get it in Home Bargains and places like that or off Amazon

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dr-Beckmann-Service-Washing-Machine-Treatment/dp/B0080ZSQKS?ref_=ast_sto_dp

Thanks my friend  :thumbup
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16778 on: Yesterday at 06:27:44 pm »
are there any sites that will help me reconnect with my school mates in the UK?

I emigrated from the UK 40-odd years ago and completely lost track of my mates apart from random get togethers a long time back.  would love to touch base and see how they're doing

eons ago here was a site called friends unlimited (I think that was the name?) that looked interesting at first, but I believe it got closed down to some kind of bad crap going on.

any ideas / recommendations? (apart from Facebook - I have zero interest in using it).  thanks in advance.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,680
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16779 on: Yesterday at 07:06:07 pm »
You're pretty much describing one of the few decent uses for Facebook.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,251
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16780 on: Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:27:44 pm
are there any sites that will help me reconnect with my school mates in the UK?

I emigrated from the UK 40-odd years ago and completely lost track of my mates apart from random get togethers a long time back.  would love to touch base and see how they're doing

eons ago here was a site called friends unlimited (I think that was the name?) that looked interesting at first, but I believe it got closed down to some kind of bad crap going on.

any ideas / recommendations? (apart from Facebook - I have zero interest in using it).  thanks in advance.

Deffo try facebook - you'll find at least one person you went to school on it, you might even find a page dedicated to your old school. Its how I got contacted by old mates, both from Tower Hill and school.
Logged

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 464
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16781 on: Yesterday at 08:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  1, 2022, 10:58:00 pm
Has anyone got any tips or decent products for cleaning washing machines please?
An getting a bit of a smell and dont know if its linked but quite often the cycle wont finish.

Thank you.

Also, check your filters, theres usually one at the front that screws out (you may get a bit of water when you remove it so be prepared)
You get thread and debris from your clothes that can create a pong if the filter isn't cleaned and rinsed.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16782 on: Yesterday at 11:09:49 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on Yesterday at 08:12:55 pm
Also, check your filters, theres usually one at the front that screws out (you may get a bit of water when you remove it so be prepared)
You get thread and debris from your clothes that can create a pong if the filter isn't cleaned and rinsed.

Thanks buddy
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,939
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16783 on: Yesterday at 11:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on December 29, 2021, 02:05:09 pm
Would never even consider Dubai for the reasons stated above. And ethics aside, it just seems so fake.

Discussed this with Mrs P today as our dentist flys out there to botixise some if the aging ex-pat wannabe wags who live there.

Wholly plastic and no history, not somewhere I'd consider visiting.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16784 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm »
a live in a ditch below a lane, the view into my property is/was covered by trees in the lane (public land)
at the top of the lane is a 3 storey nursing home.

The owners of the nursing home have now cut down the trees leaving my garden exposed, plus the fact its not great for the environment

Im ultra pissed off is there anything I can do about it apart from moan on RAWK?

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16785 on: Today at 07:36:47 pm »
you live in a ditch?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16786 on: Today at 07:39:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:36:47 pm
you live in a ditch?
;D

below the level of the lane might be a better explanation
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,995
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16787 on: Today at 07:51:38 pm »
Every square inch of land in this country is owned by someone.
Check with the council if the trees were protected, and that they had permission to cut the trees down.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,254
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16788 on: Today at 08:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:39:55 pm
;D

below the level of the lane might be a better explanation


We can only accept your first answer.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16789 on: Today at 08:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 07:51:38 pm
Every square inch of land in this country is owned by someone.
Check with the council if the trees were protected, and that they had permission to cut the trees down.

cheers TT will get onto them in the morning
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16790 on: Today at 08:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:03:48 pm
We can only accept your first answer.

 :lmao


I should be better at trolling then

https://storiestogrowby.org/story/trolls-ride/
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420]   Go Up
« previous next »
 