Another vote for the Canary Islands. I've never been there for Christmas or New Year's, but I've been there in early December and other various points during winter and it has always been very nice. Another good thing is, that the islands are different in terms of what they offer. I think Gran Canaria and Tenerife are better, if you're looking to go out in the evenings (especially in the summer months, but also during winter I think), while Fuerteventura and Lanzarote are more for a kind of relaxed holiday where you want to go hiking and stuff. You can do all those things on all the islands, but depending on what you want to do, it could be an advantage to might the right choice beforehand...