Ask - RAWK replies

Online AlphaDelta

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #16760 on: Today at 12:03:38 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 10:42:07 am
Be prepared to spend £8 to £10k for Dubai, the prices are shocking right now. Place we were supposed to go to this year has gone from £4600 for a week in Oct for 4 of us is now £15000.

The Canaries are great this time of year, 23c to 25c

Balls to that! Didn't realise it would be that expensive, cheers for the tip off.....
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #16761 on: Today at 12:50:29 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:03:38 pm
Balls to that! Didn't realise it would be that expensive, cheers for the tip off.....

Yeah, its gone mental. Her brother has gone for 3 weeks, even using loads of points to upgrade to business and then first, its still cost him £10k for the holiday and I'd reckon at least another £3k in spends.

We're looking at Florida instead for Oct 2023.

Give Gran Canaria a look, we've got relatives out there right now on holiday and its lovely weather, loads of sun and they say its nice and hot.
Online stoa

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #16762 on: Today at 12:56:14 pm
Another vote for the Canary Islands. I've never been there for Christmas or New Year's, but I've been there in early December and other various points during winter and it has always been very nice. Another good thing is, that the islands are different in terms of what they offer. I think Gran Canaria and Tenerife are better, if you're looking to go out in the evenings (especially in the summer months, but also during winter I think), while Fuerteventura and Lanzarote are more for a kind of relaxed holiday where you want to go hiking and stuff. You can do all those things on all the islands, but depending on what you want to do, it could be an advantage to might the right choice beforehand...
Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #16763 on: Today at 01:24:24 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:56:14 pm
Another vote for the Canary Islands. I've never been there for Christmas or New Year's, but I've been there in early December and other various points during winter and it has always been very nice. Another good thing is, that the islands are different in terms of what they offer. I think Gran Canaria and Tenerife are better, if you're looking to go out in the evenings (especially in the summer months, but also during winter I think), while Fuerteventura and Lanzarote are more for a kind of relaxed holiday where you want to go hiking and stuff. You can do all those things on all the islands, but depending on what you want to do, it could be an advantage to might the right choice beforehand...

We do Tenerife every January, although it has shifted to February now the eldest is in senior school (used to take them out during term) and its always been brilliant. Weather normally great, although you can get cloudy days as its still winter, but everywhere is open, plenty of people about without being rammed, always come back with a decent tan and more importantly nice and relaxed. The Adeje coast, from Americas/Cristianos all the way up to Los Gigantes is the best weather, the area around the airport, Silencio/Gof De Sur is usually 3 or 4 c colder.
Online AlphaDelta

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Reply #16764 on: Today at 01:35:00 pm
Superb advice, cheers chaps.
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."
