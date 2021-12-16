Ok, it is rare outside West London....
What makes you think I always lived in West London all my life, I could have been born and raised in Scotland for all you know? (Not that your wrong mind, I have always lived here
)
Our house in Kirkby was built in 1969 and had a water tank, but every house I've lived in since then, all pre war, has had a combi boiler at some point, so no need for the tank.
They have all been 1930s houses other then the one Im in now which is 1950s but been extended so many times its a bit all over the place. But Im sure the older ones had combi boilers as well as the cold water tanks in the loft, when we moved into the house were in now we put in a mega flow thing as there was 5 of us (now 6) so there would be times when more then one of us would be taking a shower and thats when we took the cold water tank out of the roof.