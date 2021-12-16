Ok, it is rare outside West London....



Our house in Kirkby was built in 1969 and had a water tank, but every house I've lived in since then, all pre war, has had a combi boiler at some point, so no need for the tank.



What makes you think I always lived in West London all my life, I could have been born and raised in Scotland for all you know? (Not that your wrong mind, I have always lived hereThey have all been 1930s houses other then the one Im in now which is 1950s but been extended so many times its a bit all over the place. But Im sure the older ones had combi boilers as well as the cold water tanks in the loft, when we moved into the house were in now we put in a mega flow thing as there was 5 of us (now 6) so there would be times when more then one of us would be taking a shower and thats when we took the cold water tank out of the roof.