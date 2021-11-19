Question for anyone who's into space and the solar system. Was looking into the sky tonight admiring the stars and I remember someone once saying the stars we see, the way we see them at that very moment is how they looked several millions of years ago as that's how long it takes for the light from that star to travel to us. How true is that?



It's 100% true. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second; that seems fast but when you're talking distances of billions and trillions of miles it means light can take a lot of time to get from one point to another over large distances.Our nearest star is the Sun, and that is at a distance by which it takes 8 minutes for the light to reach us. So when you look at the sun (but don't ever look directly at it!) you are seeing it as it was 8 minutes ago. If It suddenly stops shining we wouldn't know for 8 minutes.The next nearest star after the sun is the Alpha/Proxima Centurai system which is so far away that it take 4.3 years for the light from there to reach us.So If you look at that star system you're seeing it as it was 4.3 years ago.After that all the objects in space are much, much further away, the light from some of them taking thousands or in some cases millions of years to reach us. The furthest star you can see with the naked eye is V762 Cassiopeiae which is about 16,308 light-years away, i.e it has taken 16,308 years for the light to reach us, so you're looking at it as it was 16,308 years ago. It may not even exist anymore but we won't know because the light image of whatever happened to it hasn't reached us yet.The furthest thing you can see in the sky with the naked eye is the Andromeda Galaxy which is approx. 2.5 million light years away - so we're seeing what it looked like 2.5 million years ago. again it could have ceased to exist but we can't know. With powerful telescopes we can see things much further away even than that. Recently the Hubble telescope saw a star called Icarus which is 9 billion light years away - i.e what the Hubble saw was what Icarus looked like 9 billion years ago.Looking up at the night sky is literally looking back in time.