Quote from: AndyInVA on November 19, 2021, 11:00:07 am
I remember going to Orlando in 2007 on honeymoon and thinking how backwards it was card wise. I'd worked in Berlin in 2002 and seen chip and pin for the first time, we got it in the UK in 2006 and when I went to the states it was still signing bits of paper. I really expected Orlando to be well ahead of the UK on that score.
I know fuck all about cars

But went for a look round some today as I fancy an upgrade from the old, cold 58 plate mini

Fell for this one - https://usedcars.bmw.co.uk/vehicle/202111019099916?quoteref=7ff663cc-a789-43f8-b302-f95b4b4d0ad2 but I know nothing of cars so have come home to do my reseach

Is it a good 'un RAWK?
Quote from: Jake on November 20, 2021, 10:26:05 pm
I know fuck all about cars

But went for a look round some today as I fancy an upgrade from the old, cold 58 plate mini

Fell for this one - https://usedcars.bmw.co.uk/vehicle/202111019099916?quoteref=7ff663cc-a789-43f8-b302-f95b4b4d0ad2 but I know nothing of cars so have come home to do my reseach

Is it a good 'un RAWK?

With the BMW hate on RAWK I can only assume you will be the butt of many a joke if you go with that  :D

What about going electric?
Quote from: Jake on November 20, 2021, 10:26:05 pm
I know fuck all about cars

But went for a look round some today as I fancy an upgrade from the old, cold 58 plate mini

Fell for this one - https://usedcars.bmw.co.uk/vehicle/202111019099916?quoteref=7ff663cc-a789-43f8-b302-f95b4b4d0ad2 but I know nothing of cars so have come home to do my reseach

Is it a good 'un RAWK?

Yeah, for all the shit we give their drivers, BMW's are still good cars. Nice choice.

No Hybrids available? My boss has a 530e which is a nice car, or are they just stupidly overpriced?
Quote from: Crimson on November 21, 2021, 12:09:02 am
With the BMW hate on RAWK I can only assume you will be the butt of many a joke if you go with that  :D

What about going electric?

Will be going electric after this one, but not currently in my price range unless I want some shite 70 mile ranger.

Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2021, 04:46:37 am
Yeah, for all the shit we give their drivers, BMW's are still good cars. Nice choice.

As in, its good cos its a BMW, or as in it seems a fair price, this is a good model etc?

Whatcar seemed to rate the 2017 5 series highly, but I've never had a good car and I hate spending money ;D so I am hesitant

There is a petrol hybrid, same price, in York, but with an extra 50k on the clock https://usedcars.bmw.co.uk/vehicle/202110048099176?quoteref=90308acf-ecca-4cff-bbd5-6a1b3ffacbad
The 5 series are great cars, price wise, used car prices are through the roof at the minute, so it's all down to comparing on auto trader.

With the added miles, I'd stick to the diesel
Does anyone remember a video or have a link of a scouse woman who walks into a social club in Liverpool and gives her husband loadsa grief and tells him to get home in front of all his mates?

Think it was in Seaforth
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 23, 2021, 01:26:11 pm
Does anyone remember a video or have a link of a scouse woman who walks into a social club in Liverpool and gives her husband loadsa grief and tells him to get home in front of all his mates?

Think it was in Seaforth
I'll check Choppers home movie collection mate.
Quote from: John C on November 23, 2021, 08:07:08 pm
I'll check Choppers home movie collection mate.
haha ta ;D
Anyone know what happened to the Rafatollah or where it is now?
Question for anyone who's into space and the solar system. Was looking into the sky tonight admiring the stars and I remember someone once saying the stars we see, the way we see them at that very moment is how they looked several millions of years ago as that's how long it takes for the light from that star to travel to us. How true is that?
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  1, 2021, 09:49:04 pm
Anyone know what happened to the Rafatollah or where it is now?

Mike Parry has it on his bedroom wall. He shares it every six months with Richard Keys.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on December  1, 2021, 10:02:49 pm
Question for anyone who's into space and the solar system. Was looking into the sky tonight admiring the stars and I remember someone once saying the stars we see, the way we see them at that very moment is how they looked several millions of years ago as that's how long it takes for the light from that star to travel to us. How true is that?

Well the Milky Way is about 100,000 light years wide so takes that long for light to cross it and that is just one galaxy and is a relatively small one I think.

HAving said that I'm no astronomer and I've no idea how far away the furthest star is that you can see with the naked eye.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on December  1, 2021, 10:02:49 pm
Question for anyone who's into space and the solar system. Was looking into the sky tonight admiring the stars and I remember someone once saying the stars we see, the way we see them at that very moment is how they looked several millions of years ago as that's how long it takes for the light from that star to travel to us. How true is that?
It's 100% true. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second; that seems fast but when you're talking distances of billions and trillions of miles it means light can take a lot of time to get from one point to another over large distances. 

Our nearest star is the Sun, and that is at a distance by which it takes 8 minutes for the light to reach us. So when you look at the sun (but don't ever look directly at it!) you are seeing it as it was 8 minutes ago. If It suddenly stops shining we wouldn't know for 8 minutes.

The next nearest star after the sun is the Alpha/Proxima Centurai system which is so far away that it take 4.3 years for the light from there to reach us.So If you look at that star system you're seeing it as it was 4.3 years ago.

After that all the objects in space are much, much further away, the light from some of them taking thousands or in some cases millions of years to reach us. The furthest star you can see with the naked eye is V762 Cassiopeiae which is about 16,308 light-years away, i.e it has taken 16,308 years for the light to reach us, so you're looking at it as it was 16,308 years ago. It may not even exist anymore but we won't know because the light image of whatever happened to it hasn't reached us yet.

The furthest thing you can see in the sky with the naked eye is the Andromeda Galaxy which is approx. 2.5 million light years away - so we're seeing what it looked like 2.5 million years ago. again it could have ceased to exist but we can't know. With powerful telescopes we can see things much further away even than that. Recently the Hubble telescope saw a star called Icarus which is 9 billion light years away - i.e what the Hubble saw was what Icarus looked like 9 billion years ago.

Looking up at the night sky is literally looking back in time.
Quote from: Ghost Town on December  1, 2021, 10:34:22 pm
snip
Appreciate that answer. It is truly mind-boggling what is out there and the sheer size of the universe.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on December  1, 2021, 11:24:02 pm
Appreciate that answer. It is truly mind-boggling what is out there and the sheer size of the universe.

Some of the stars you are seeing arent there anymore either. They blew up many years ago. Like longer ago than when Everton were a tiny bit good.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December  2, 2021, 06:17:09 am
They blew up many years ago. Like longer ago than when Everton were a tiny bit good.

y'know I was actually buying what you said until that last bit.
Quote from: Ghost Town on December  1, 2021, 10:34:22 pm
It's 100% true. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second; that seems fast but when you're talking distances of billions and trillions of miles it means light can take a lot of time to get from one point to another over large distances. 

Our nearest star is the Sun, and that is at a distance by which it takes 8 minutes for the light to reach us. So when you look at the sun (but don't ever look directly at it!) you are seeing it as it was 8 minutes ago. If It suddenly stops shining we wouldn't know for 8 minutes.

The next nearest star after the sun is the Alpha/Proxima Centurai system which is so far away that it take 4.3 years for the light from there to reach us.So If you look at that star system you're seeing it as it was 4.3 years ago.

After that all the objects in space are much, much further away, the light from some of them taking thousands or in some cases millions of years to reach us. The furthest star you can see with the naked eye is V762 Cassiopeiae which is about 16,308 light-years away, i.e it has taken 16,308 years for the light to reach us, so you're looking at it as it was 16,308 years ago. It may not even exist anymore but we won't know because the light image of whatever happened to it hasn't reached us yet.

The furthest thing you can see in the sky with the naked eye is the Andromeda Galaxy which is approx. 2.5 million light years away - so we're seeing what it looked like 2.5 million years ago. again it could have ceased to exist but we can't know. With powerful telescopes we can see things much further away even than that. Recently the Hubble telescope saw a star called Icarus which is 9 billion light years away - i.e what the Hubble saw was what Icarus looked like 9 billion years ago.

Looking up at the night sky is literally looking back in time.

I've told my kids the shorthand version of that.

It is mad to think we are seeing stars that ceased to exist millions of years ago in our night sky.
Quote from: rob1966 on December  2, 2021, 06:17:34 pm
I've told my kids the shorthand version of that.

It is mad to think we are seeing stars that ceased to exist millions of years ago in our night sky.
It's absolute insane to think about. I often watch videos on Youtube where they compare the size of the Sun to other stars and a galaxy called IC 1101, and I find it hard to fathom at times.

There are Lenticular galaxies out there that contain so many stars that if you were on a planet, orbiting a star somewhere near the centre of the galaxy, you wouldn't know the rest of the Universe existed.
All you would be able to see were the stars in your own galaxy.
Been sent a message that has a link to a YouTube video and when I try and open it it asks for age verification, asking for a credit card (don't have one) or an image (drivers licence etc.).
Its footy related so nothing dodgy and I have never seen this message before, mind you don't use YouTube much, is there any way around this ?
Never had to do that for a YouTube video, and never would.
I've been prompted a lot, but will never do it.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 12, 2021, 12:20:58 pm
Never had to do that for a YouTube video, and never would.
Maybe location based as you are in NI, the annoying thing is some work some don't, its a Paddy Power fan denial video from my nephew from our 0-5 win at Old Trafford. I can watch other ones so its a bit annoying but there you go.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 12, 2021, 12:20:58 pm
Never had to do that for a YouTube video, and never would.

Had that pop up a couple of times, its an age verification thing. Kids "shouldn't" have access to credit cards, so it in theory proves you are 18.

BTW it wasn't porn I was looking at before anyone starts, it was a horror film.
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 12, 2021, 01:24:16 pm
Had that pop up a couple of times, its an age verification thing. Kids "shouldn't" have access to credit cards, so it in theory proves you are 18.

BTW it wasn't porn I was looking at before anyone starts, it was a horror film.
It wasn't 'Nude nuns with big guns' was it?  ;D
Quote from: WhoHe on December 12, 2021, 12:02:40 pm
Been sent a message that has a link to a YouTube video and when I try and open it it asks for age verification, asking for a credit card (don't have one) or an image (drivers licence etc.).
Its footy related so nothing dodgy and I have never seen this message before, mind you don't use YouTube much, is there any way around this ?
It's the uploaders themselves who have the option to set the age verification thing (as opposed to YouTube), usually to protect themselves from accusations of corrupting kids by letting them see/hear inappropriate stuff. Individual uploaders will have their own views on what they feel they don't want under 18s to see/hear. Most don't bother but some are extra cautious to protect their rep/good name or avoid accusations/complaints/litigation.

But I agree that I would never take up that verification option when it involves sending personal info. There's nothing I want to see that badly!
I've a fused switch which has a wire which runs to a security light on the front of the house.

I've another 2 security lights I want to wire up at the back of the house, can I simply run another wire from this fused switch heading to the first light at the back of the house, then a wire from this light to the next one?
How do you become a (trainee) train driver especially down South / London area?
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 10:03:17 am
How do you become a (trainee) train driver especially down South / London area?

If its the Underground I would suggest applying for a job as a Customer Services Agent first, they tend to offer the training roles to internal candidates first and only go externally if they dont get enough people which I dont think happens often if at all.

The other companies like South Western etc are easier as they do recruit externally
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 04:24:56 pm
If its the Underground I would suggest applying for a job as a Customer Services Agent first, they tend to offer the training roles to internal candidates first and only go externally if they dont get enough people which I dont think happens often if at all.

The other companies like South Western etc are easier as they do recruit externally
Very difficult to get a job with TFL so I've been led to believe.

Other rail companies rarely advertise positions either from what I've seen.
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 06:01:29 pm
Very difficult to get a job with TFL so I've been led to believe.

Other rail companies rarely advertise positions either from what I've seen.

Yes, they are very selective at TfL. God knows how I got in! (Dont worry, they dont let me anywhere near the actual trains unless Im sitting in one as a passenger)

You have to remember where the rail industry is right now, Covid has absolutely decimated us, everyone is relying on the Department for Transport grants as no ones using our services in anywhere near the numbers they were pre-Covid and so no ones recruiting.
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 07:18:35 pm
Yes, they are very selective at TfL. God knows how I got in! (Dont worry, they dont let me anywhere near the actual trains unless Im sitting in one as a passenger)

You have to remember where the rail industry is right now, Covid has absolutely decimated us, everyone is relying on the Department for Transport grants as no ones using our services in anywhere near the numbers they were pre-Covid and so no ones recruiting.
You've never considered doing it then? ;D

Prior to pandemic was it easier to become a train driver? My friend is passing bus driving licence until he sees an opportunity in this field.
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 08:03:54 pm
You've never considered doing it then? ;D

Prior to pandemic was it easier to become a train driver? My friend is passing bus driving licence until he sees an opportunity in this field.

No, I work in IT and while I quite like getting involved in the operational side of things I find the idea of being a train driver (or Train Operator to use the correct term!) quite boring, spending hour upon hour in a little cabin with no one to talk to and not doing very much other then opening the doors sounds like my idea of torture and Id be lucky to last a day without falling asleep at the wheel, definitely not for me!

Its never been easy becoming a Tube driver because we almost never recruited externally, and the number of roles that become available every year are very limited because people dont leave very often, and they only recruit in large number if something big happens like Night Tube. Even when they advertise the roles internally its very competitive in terms of the numbers applying against the number of roles available.

I have met a fair few CSAs over the years who have joined the company in that role with the sole reason being to use it as a stepping stone to becoming a driver, but what I can say is that I have worked there for 15 odd years and its a great place to work regardless of what your doing.

Outside of TfL, theres a girl who drinks at the same pub as me who trained, qualified and started as a driver I think for GNER literally just before the pandemic started so they were recruiting not long ago, and she came in from outside the company so it is possible.
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm
No, I work in IT and while I quite like getting involved in the operational side of things I find the idea of being a train driver (or Train Operator to use the correct term!) quite boring, spending hour upon hour in a little cabin with no one to talk to and not doing very much other then opening the doors sounds like my idea of torture and Id be lucky to last a day without falling asleep at the wheel, definitely not for me!

Its never been easy becoming a Tube driver because we almost never recruited externally, and the number of roles that become available every year are very limited because people dont leave very often, and they only recruit in large number if something big happens like Night Tube. Even when they advertise the roles internally its very competitive in terms of the numbers applying against the number of roles available.

I have met a fair few CSAs over the years who have joined the company in that role with the sole reason being to use it as a stepping stone to becoming a driver, but what I can say is that I have worked there for 15 odd years and its a great place to work regardless of what your doing.

Outside of TfL, theres a girl who drinks at the same pub as me who trained, qualified and started as a driver I think for GNER literally just before the pandemic started so they were recruiting not long ago, and she came in from outside the company so it is possible.
Ahaha being alone in cabin is dream scenario for some! Me personally I love working from home now & don't see the need to return to office unless it's important.

Cheers for the heads up. I think looking at external railway companies like GNER is the better option then. TFL will be much more difficult to get into.
I work in IT as well. Sometimes I dream of spending hour upon hour in a little cabin with no one to talk to and not doing very much other than opening the doors.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
I work in IT as well. Sometimes I dream of spending hour upon hour in a little cabin with no one to talk to and not doing very much other than opening the doors.

You should get a job where I work then. Impossible to find a number to call someone!
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
I work in IT as well. Sometimes I dream of spending hour upon hour in a little cabin with no one to talk to and not doing very much other than opening the doors.

That's why I also drive trucks.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
I work in IT as well. Sometimes I dream of spending hour upon hour in a little cabin with no one to talk to and not doing very much other than opening the doors.

I cant sit in on a train for more then about 15 minutes without passing out, Im literally that bad, the rocking motion just puts me to sleep!
