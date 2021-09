We had a Worcester Greenstar (27i I think is the model) fitted about 7 years ago and that cost us £1550 so yes £2k does sound about right. My stepdad has a Baxi and that is brilliant, the house, 1895 Victorian, stays so hot even when its been off for a few hours.



Cheers Rob, puts my mind at ease somewhat given he was talking about this Worcester Boiler he'd put in and how he'd only ever had call outs for ones damaged by the residents as opposed to defects or issues with the boilers themselves. Decided to go for it and we'll actually have hot water by Monday.It's a shame to take a bit out of the build work budget but these things happen and we intend to be in this house a while and probably would have had to replace it in the next few years anyway, as it is the original boiler from when the house was built in 1986.