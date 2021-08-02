« previous next »
Ask - RAWK replies

rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 12:24:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  2, 2021, 10:24:41 am
There's no chance she'd have been sacked in the Civil Service mate. At least not in NI anyway.


What do you have to do to get sacked from the civil service, kill someone?

Where I work you'd be out on your ear for shit like that.
Welshred

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 12:29:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August  2, 2021, 12:24:31 pm
What do you have to do to get sacked from the civil service, kill someone?

Where I work you'd be out on your ear for shit like that.

You'd probably get a written warning...
Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 01:07:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August  2, 2021, 12:24:31 pm
What do you have to do to get sacked from the civil service, kill someone?


Pretty much  :D

Had a post typed out with things I'm aware of that happened in the past but I'm sure there is some social media policy that would get me in bother if it was found, and given I'm on a work computer I'm not taking the risk. Wouldn't get sacked for it though  :D

Actually can't think of a single instance off the top of my head where a permanent member of staff has been sacked from our place and I've worked here since 2009.
AlphaDelta

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 01:58:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  2, 2021, 01:07:33 pm
Pretty much  :D

Had a post typed out with things I'm aware of that happened in the past but I'm sure there is some social media policy that would get me in bother if it was found, and given I'm on a work computer I'm not taking the risk. Wouldn't get sacked for it though  :D

Actually can't think of a single instance off the top of my head where a permanent member of staff has been sacked from our place and I've worked here since 2009.

Same Barney, I've spent most of my working life in the civil service and I tend to find the sackings I've heard of have been consistently sickness related.
Ghost Town

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 02:01:08 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August  2, 2021, 08:40:46 am
Just an update on that woman from work who was telling all kinds that I was some stalking weirdo/Ted Bundy type.

I got my bosses involved who naturally hit the roof, they got her boss involved who pulled her in. She wanted to apologise in person but I swerved that (I'm too much of a soft touch and if she'd started crying I'd have felt bad), so I just asked for her to tell her team she had the wrong person and then asked for an apology off her by email which I got both.

I made sure I didn't want her to be sorry she was caught out, I wanted her to know she had the wrong person.

I'm sure it will be awkward as hell next time in the lift, but I couldn't let that go.
Your solution is simple. Take the stairs







(glad it's all sorted, and you come out of it well :thumbup )
moondog

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 04:52:56 pm
Definitely better than the clown shoes option previously suggested.
rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 05:00:32 pm
Quote from: moondog on August  2, 2021, 04:52:56 pm
Definitely better than the clown shoes option previously suggested.

There was a time when wearing her sisters skin would have been the choice on here.
24∗7

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 05:09:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August  2, 2021, 05:00:32 pm
There was a time when wearing her sisters skin would have been the choice on here.
Eeeeh by eck them were the days, eh? ;D
Red Raw

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 06:33:31 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  1, 2021, 09:51:51 pm
Thanks both. I've got all my files now backed up onto an external storage but it's more my programs I'm wary about, especially Chrome which holds some vital information. Last PC I sold I logged out of it but it still remembered my login details and all my bookmarks and passwords which I wasn't expecting.
Your programs will need to be reinstalled once you have installed the OS on the new SSD i.e. you can't just copy them over.

Not sure what you are looking to keep in Chrome, but when you reinstall and log in (either to the browser or gmail) all of the personal stuff (mail, cloud-based docs etc.) should be there. Bookmarks/favourites might be stored locally so you would need to use the export option in Chrome to save them as an html file somewhere on your external hard drive and import them when you have installed Chrome on the new SSD.

If you have things like templates and settings that you want to preserve from other programs, most will give you the option to export to a separate file from where they can be imported.

If you dont want Chrome to 'remember' you on a given computer you need to sign out and choose the 'Remove an account option' and then click on the account you want to remove. This doesn't delete your account or any of your stuff, it just forgets the login details in that browser. You might also want to check that you have turned off the option to let it remember passwords. If you use Chrome in 'incognito mode' it will remember the account name but not your password.

If you a flogging a PC in future and leaving the hard drive in, it is probably prudent to do a secure erase - W10 Recovery has an option to reinstall the OS with a secure erase option which will delete/overwrite all your personal data.
Cormack Snr

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 07:43:26 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August  1, 2021, 08:11:09 pm
If that doesn't help then this thread on WiFi extenders has been really helpful for me recently. Got one of the devices recommended and haven't had an issue in any of the bedrooms in my house since.

Thank you Welshred, I will have a little look now..
princeoftherocks

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 2, 2021, 11:28:36 pm
I want a bass guitar and i want it to be as close in tone to an upright bass as possible.  ANY BASS PLAYERS in here? 

Wow.  That was a real thread killer.  I shouldn't be asking complete strangers anyway.  I think I will buy one, I could die tomorrow.
Capon Debaser

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 7, 2021, 02:59:22 pm
Good afternoon Chuffers and Chuffettes. I hope youre doing well?

Does anyone know why on IMDB after a film title the year says 2018/1 on certain fleems

could be any year but whats the /1 all aboot
Dr. Beaker

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
August 7, 2021, 03:02:38 pm
Quote from: princeoftherocks on August  2, 2021, 11:28:36 pm
I want a bass guitar and i want it to be as close in tone to an upright bass as possible.  ANY BASS PLAYERS in here? 

Wow.  That was a real thread killer.  I shouldn't be asking complete strangers anyway.  I think I will buy one, I could die tomorrow.
Maybe a harp would be a better choice then.
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 04:55:46 pm
I got my new phone through Vodafone in January this year and it's developed a yellow/green vertical line on the screen.

I know it's still under warranty but do I speak to Vodafone or Google to get it repaired/replaced.

Ghost Town

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:04:32 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:55:46 pm
I got my new phone through Vodafone in January this year and it's developed a yellow/green vertical line on the screen.

I know it's still under warranty but do I speak to Vodafone or Google to get it repaired/replaced.
Why would you speak to google? It'll be whoever sold you the phone; Vodaphone if you got it direct from them, or else the shop or website or company you purchased it from/got the contract from
Just Elmo?

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:13:54 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:55:46 pm
I got my new phone through Vodafone in January this year and it's developed a yellow/green vertical line on the screen.

I know it's still under warranty but do I speak to Vodafone or Google to get it repaired/replaced.

The retailer is legally responsible, though they often will try to shift the responsibility onto the manufacturer. Go to Vodafone (if you got it from a Vodafone shop or Vodafone website).
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:17:25 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:04:32 pm
Why would you speak to google? It'll be whoever sold you the phone; Vodaphone if you got it direct from them, or else the shop or website or company you purchased it from/got the contract from

It's a Google phone and yes I got it directly from Vodafone.

I've checked my app but there's absolutely nothing on there that tells you what to do and apart from a stupid bot thing that doesn't understand what I'm saying there's no means of contacting anyone apart from phoning them.
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:18:32 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:13:54 pm
The retailer is legally responsible, though they often will try to shift the responsibility onto the manufacturer. Go to Vodafone (if you got it from a Vodafone shop or Vodafone website).

Would you phone them or go to a shop?
Just Elmo?

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:20:29 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:18:32 pm
Would you phone them or go to a shop?

If you bought it from a shop, I would probably take it back to the same shop but you should be able to do either.

HAving said all that, while it is Vodafones legal responsibility to sort it, it might actually be easier to cut out the middleman and go direct to Google (I have no experience dealing with either for this sort of issue).
rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:21:44 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:18:32 pm
Would you phone them or go to a shop?

Unless the shop is local, I'd ring them. The website says ring 191
reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
Today at 05:26:46 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:20:29 pm
If you bought it from a shop, I would probably take it back to the same shop but you should be able to do either.

HAving said all that, while it is Vodafones legal responsibility to sort it, it might actually be easier to cut out the middleman and go direct to Google (I have no experience dealing with either for this sort of issue).

I bought it online mate.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:21:44 pm
Unless the shop is local, I'd ring them. The website says ring 191

It's kind of local, it's at Bangor and I've got to go there to pick a laptop up that I've ordered so may as well call in whilst I'm there.

Looks like I can book the tech team in advance though I'm not sure what they can do.

It is a known fault but I've tried all the suggestions to sort it but nothings worked so far.
