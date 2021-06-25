Do those speed cameras on "smart motorways" do you when the limit is normal (70) or are they only on when the limit is reduced?



I regularly cruise at 78-80 with no issues, (and that's nationwide) and people are overtaking me and not being flashed by the cameras on the gantries ( I drive early mornings when it's still dark)

But when the limit is displayed in a red circle, that's when the tolerance is reduced and the cameras are "live"

I don't think you will get a 100 percent definitive answer unless someone from highways England responds.



Yes is the short answer.Hadecs 3, the smart motorway camera, are on all the time.. I've seen them flashing on the M1, M42, M6 and M25 while the signs are off. You're probably falling under the guidance from ACPO, which is 10% tolerance + 2mph, due to speedo overread. I use a GPS speed app on my phone and I know that 53mph on my speedo is actually 50mph 75mph is 70mph and 81mph is 75. To get done on the motorway, you need to be doing a "real" 79mph, so you'd be seeing almost 90mph on your speedo.Hadecs 3 cameras are permanently active, even when the variable speed limit returns to 70mph. Its this feature that has caused concern among motoring groups. The Hadecs 3 cameras at Clacket Lane services on the M25 went operational on 22 October last year and, according to Kent Police, they had caught 1861 speeding motorists by 21 February.What has not been given too much publicity is that the speed cameras on smart motorways are switched on all the time and that these cameras do not just operate to enforce speed limits below 70 miles an hour they also operate to enforce speed limits of 70 miles and over, even when there are no messages on the overhead gantry. You can therefore be clocked at a speed of over 70 miles an hour at any time of the day or night and regardless of whether there is an accident or road works.On a traditional motorway in the UK, cameras are only used when there are road works or other ongoing difficulties and the norm is that there is no fixed camera enforcement of the 70 mph limit only enforcement of those speeds which are visually shown as a restriction.On an ordinary motorway these restrictions are usually shown on a physical board or series of boards or on some motorways on an overhead gantry. And on those ordinary motorways there is no camera enforcement of the 70 mile an hour limit. The same is not true on smart motorways where the cameras are always in operation.This pic was taken by a camera when the signs were off.