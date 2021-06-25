Anyone ever used Wren, Howdens, Wickes or a similar service where they design, build and fit your kitchen?
We're buying a house that needs some work - knocking a wall through to turn the kitchen into a kitchen diner then putting in an island, all new units etc. Already have all of the white goods we need.
What was your experience? Positive? The unit prices don't look too bad but the installation looks an insane mark up - has anyone bought from one of these services and done the work themselves or got an independent builder/ kitchen fitter to fit it?
Provisionally looking to keep the cost at under £12k - for cabinets, worktops, new sink, island unit that can house the oven and hob, tall unit with pull out storage and all installed. Fantasy or sounds reasonable?