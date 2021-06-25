« previous next »
You guys should name and shame the sites that are scams so we know who to steer clear of
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 25, 2021, 01:56:51 pm
There's an element of internet education needed there I'd guess.

Clicking the first search result, you'll almost certainly be clicking an advert.

Anyone can bid on these, worth skipping down and looking for a "non ad" link.

This may not be news for you guys, but will hopefully reduce the chance of someone else falling victim to them in the future.

I know I nearly got stung by a similar company offering the USA esta form a few years back.

Work in IT so was annoyed to fuck I got caught. When I got caught, it wasn't an Ad link, it was about the third or fourth result and they had a url that was almost identical to the official, something like govuk and the page was almost identical to the real passport office website.

Can't find the site anymore, but this is one offering a renewal service, £160 plus VAT they charge ON TOP of the passport fee

https://www.britishpassportsuk.co.uk/UK-British-passport-renewal.html

This is the legit site

https://www.gov.uk/renew-adult-passport/renew
Do those speed cameras on "smart motorways" do you when the limit is normal (70) or are they only on when the limit is reduced?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 25, 2021, 11:31:32 pm
Do those speed cameras on "smart motorways" do you when the limit is normal (70) or are they only on when the limit is reduced?

I've been told they only work when they're lit up, so when they're restricting speed or signalling it's the national speed limit again.

No idea if that's right though.
I regularly cruise at 78-80 with no issues, (and that's nationwide) and people are overtaking me and not being flashed by the cameras on the gantries ( I drive early mornings when it's still dark)
But when the limit is displayed in a red circle, that's when the tolerance is reduced and the cameras are "live"
I don't think you will get a 100 percent definitive answer unless someone from highways England responds.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 25, 2021, 11:31:32 pm
Do those speed cameras on "smart motorways" do you when the limit is normal (70) or are they only on when the limit is reduced?

Yes is the short answer.

Quote from: gary75 on June 26, 2021, 08:38:51 am
I regularly cruise at 78-80 with no issues, (and that's nationwide) and people are overtaking me and not being flashed by the cameras on the gantries ( I drive early mornings when it's still dark)
But when the limit is displayed in a red circle, that's when the tolerance is reduced and the cameras are "live"
I don't think you will get a 100 percent definitive answer unless someone from highways England responds.

Hadecs 3, the smart motorway camera, are on all the time.. I've seen them flashing on the M1, M42, M6 and M25 while the signs are off. You're probably falling under the guidance from ACPO, which is 10% tolerance + 2mph, due to speedo overread. I use a GPS speed app on my phone and I know that 53mph on my speedo is actually 50mph 75mph is 70mph and 81mph is 75. To get done on the motorway, you need to be doing a "real" 79mph, so you'd be seeing almost 90mph on your speedo.

https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/motoring/strife-fast-lane-speed-camera-tech-examined

Hadecs 3 cameras are permanently active, even when the variable speed limit returns to 70mph. Its this feature that has caused concern among motoring groups. The Hadecs 3 cameras at Clacket Lane services on the M25 went operational on 22 October last year and, according to Kent Police, they had caught 1861 speeding motorists by 21 February.

https://www.norriewaite.co.uk/are-smart-motorway-speed-cameras-always-turned-on.html

What has not been given too much publicity is that the speed cameras on smart motorways are switched on all the time and that these cameras do not just operate to enforce speed limits below 70 miles an hour they also operate to enforce speed limits of 70 miles and over, even when there are no messages on the overhead gantry. You can therefore be clocked at a speed of over 70 miles an hour at any time of the day or night and regardless of whether there is an accident or road works.

On a traditional motorway in the UK, cameras are only used when there are road works or other ongoing difficulties and the norm is that there is no fixed camera enforcement of the 70 mph limit only enforcement of those speeds which are visually shown as a restriction.

On an ordinary motorway these restrictions are usually shown on a physical board or series of boards or on some motorways on an overhead gantry. And on those ordinary motorways there is no camera enforcement of the 70 mile an hour limit. The same is not true on smart motorways where the cameras are always in operation.

This pic was taken by a camera when the signs were off.

Ta Rob. I always slow down maintain my 70mph speed through them but always wondered.

Just another reason smart motorways are an utter load of shite.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 26, 2021, 10:23:28 am
Ta Rob. I always slow down maintain my 70mph speed through them but always wondered.

Just another reason smart motorways are an utter load of shite.

;D

When I'm working of a weekend, the M62 from the M60 to the M6 is part of my journey - I just set the cruise to 72mph (GPS speed) and let it flow. Spend most of my time undertaking fuckwits sat in lanes 4/3/2 :no
Quote from: rob1966 on June 26, 2021, 12:18:34 pm
;D

When I'm working of a weekend, the M62 from the M60 to the M6 is part of my journey - I just set the cruise to 72mph (GPS speed) and let it flow. Spend most of my time undertaking fuckwits sat in lanes 4/3/2 :no

Yeah it's that M62/M60 where I encounter them most when driving to the GF's family. Pain in the arse.
Didnt know they were on all the time, but Highways Agency told me they are not (on the M42 at least) based on average speeds, which is something.

Should do that car above for bad lane discipline too. Thats getting worse and worse and in my view contributes to congestion. If the cameras are on they should be using them to punish lane hogging as well as speeding.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on June 26, 2021, 01:24:39 pm
Didnt know they were on all the time, but Highways Agency told me they are not (on the M42 at least) based on average speeds, which is something.

Should do that car above for bad lane discipline too. Thats getting worse and worse and in my view contributes to congestion. If the cameras are on they should be using them to punish lane hogging as well as speeding.

You couldn't use them for average speeds as the limits can change, I've seen a sign drop from 60 to 40, its probably too complicated to work out. I first heard about them being on all the time when the M25 ones went live and people were saying they were flashing away all day.

Lane hogging is one of my real bugbears - Craig going to/from Manchester will have seen what I see, a car in lane 3 or 4 go from the Croft Interchange all the way to the M60 and not move out of the lane. Its the same over Thelwall.

One thing they are upgrading to is cameras on the red 'X'. I've seen some scary shit due to people ignoring them. Worst was on the M1 near Luton, an HGV and a Merc had collided in lanes 2/3 and the 'X' were up closing lanes 2, 3 and 4 and every c*nt ignored them. When we got to the accident, the truck driver and the Merc occupants were stood on the Motorway with cars and vans driving around them.
Anyone ever used Wren, Howdens, Wickes or a similar service where they design, build and fit your kitchen?

We're buying a house that needs some work - knocking a wall through to turn the kitchen into a kitchen diner then putting in an island, all new units etc. Already have all of the white goods we need.

What was your experience? Positive? The unit prices don't look too bad but the installation looks an insane mark up - has anyone bought from one of these services and done the work themselves or got an independent builder/ kitchen fitter to fit it?

Provisionally looking to keep the cost at under £12k - for cabinets, worktops, new sink, island unit that can house the oven and hob, tall unit with pull out storage and all installed. Fantasy or sounds reasonable?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:22:09 pm
Anyone ever used Wren, Howdens, Wickes or a similar service where they design, build and fit your kitchen?

We're buying a house that needs some work - knocking a wall through to turn the kitchen into a kitchen diner then putting in an island, all new units etc. Already have all of the white goods we need.

What was your experience? Positive? The unit prices don't look too bad but the installation looks an insane mark up - has anyone bought from one of these services and done the work themselves or got an independent builder/ kitchen fitter to fit it?

Provisionally looking to keep the cost at under £12k - for cabinets, worktops, new sink, island unit that can house the oven and hob, tall unit with pull out storage and all installed. Fantasy or sounds reasonable?

Ikea.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:27:49 pm
Ikea.
Is the quality of the units the same standard of a Wren?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:37:56 pm
Is the quality of the units the same standard of a Wren?

No idea, but nobody in my family has ever managed to break one.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:22:09 pm
Anyone ever used Wren, Howdens, Wickes or a similar service where they design, build and fit your kitchen?

We're buying a house that needs some work - knocking a wall through to turn the kitchen into a kitchen diner then putting in an island, all new units etc. Already have all of the white goods we need.

What was your experience? Positive? The unit prices don't look too bad but the installation looks an insane mark up - has anyone bought from one of these services and done the work themselves or got an independent builder/ kitchen fitter to fit it?

Provisionally looking to keep the cost at under £12k - for cabinets, worktops, new sink, island unit that can house the oven and hob, tall unit with pull out storage and all installed. Fantasy or sounds reasonable?

DO NOT use Wren, they are SHITE. Sister in law had a kitchen done 2 years ago and its awful, they fucked up all kinds, it looked like an amateur designed it, doors wouldn't open as there wasn't enough space, things were missing/didn't fit, shit aftersales service, absolute joke. She kept it, I'd have lashed it back at them.

Our kitchen is from Howdens and is going strong over 12 years later. Get a kitchen fitter sorted and get them to open an account. We got something stupid like 55-60% discount on ours, priced up it was over £6k and final price was just over £2k. All the units came pre built, all the worktops were pre cut, all Tony had to do was secure the units to the walls/floor then fit the doors and worktops, sink, ovens etc.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:02:27 pm
DO NOT use Wren, they are SHITE. Sister in law had a kitchen done 2 years ago and its awful, they fucked up all kinds, it looked like an amateur designed it, doors wouldn't open as there wasn't enough space, things were missing/didn't fit, shit aftersales service, absolute joke. She kept it, I'd have lashed it back at them.

Our kitchen is from Howdens and is going strong over 12 years later. Get a kitchen fitter sorted and get them to open an account. We got something stupid like 55-60% discount on ours, priced up it was over £6k and final price was just over £2k. All the units came pre built, all the worktops were pre cut, all Tony had to do was secure the units to the walls/floor then fit the doors and worktops, sink, ovens etc.
Cheers Rob, I'll talk to a lad I know who's business builds houses from the ground up, he should know a fitter. Essentially all we need is what you had, with the addition of an island fixing to the floor. I want a gas hob (the house currently has an induction cooker) but that might make it too expensive so I'll cope with an electric one/induction. If we could get it all done for anywhere near £5k that would be amazing. Will take a look at Howdens.

On Wren, we popped over to the Aintree one a few nights ago, they looked alright but you don't know until you buy. They come with 10 year's guarantee now so your sister should have been on at them.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:47:36 pm
Cheers Rob, I'll talk to a lad I know who's business builds houses from the ground up, he should know a fitter. Essentially all we need is what you had, with the addition of an island fixing to the floor. I want a gas hob (the house currently has an induction cooker) but that might make it too expensive so I'll cope with an electric one/induction. If we could get it all done for anywhere near £5k that would be amazing. Will take a look at Howdens.

On Wren, we popped over to the Aintree one a few nights ago, they looked alright but you don't know until you buy. They come with 10 year's guarantee now so your sister should have been on at them.

Have you tried the induction hob yet? I'd never go back to gas after getting ours fitted, they are brilliant.

She did but the customer service was rubbish. It was Mancs though, so that doesn't help. ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:17:45 pm
Have you tried the induction hob yet? I'd never go back to gas after getting ours fitted, they are brilliant.

She did but the customer service was rubbish. It was Mancs though, so that doesn't help. ;D
No mate, my parents have one and I've never got on with it, my reasoning for not going with induction is a bit pathetic - I cook a lot and spent a lot on some really nice pans last year that won't work on an induction stove  ;D But yet, changing pans is preferable to the cost of adding a gas line into the kitchen.

I'd be on at them personally til they sorted it. Nothing worse than service being so bad that you feel completely blocked from a resolution.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:23:42 pm
No mate, my parents have one and I've never got on with it, my reasoning for not going with induction is a bit pathetic - I cook a lot and spent a lot on some really nice pans last year that won't work on an induction stove  ;D But yet, changing pans is preferable to the cost of adding a gas line into the kitchen.

I'd be on at them personally til they sorted it. Nothing worse than service being so bad that you feel completely blocked from a resolution.

Ha yes, I had to spend about £70 on new pans when we got ours and it's a bit of a pain having to check. I recently got some great frying pans from Asda for between £10 and £15 and my old Ken Hom Wok works perfectly on it.

Their family are a bit shy on kicking off, sure it's because their Ma was a bully who shut them up all the time.
Ooh, check out DS with his island.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:39:57 pm
Ooh, check out DS with his island.

Transfer island?

Island of Misfit Joys?
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:39:57 pm
Ooh, check out DS with his island.
Until I win a RAWK draft it will be the only status symbol I've had in my entire life.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:39:11 pm
my old Ken Hom Wok works perfectly on it.

Ken Hom Wok Set
Dead Sea bath salts
Jog-proof iPod
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 05:52:28 pm
Ken Hom Wok Set
Dead Sea bath salts
Jog-proof iPod
Kinell mate that's the worst haiku I've seen on RAWK!

Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 05:52:28 pm
Ken Hom Wok Set
Dead Sea bath salts
Jog-proof iPod

Bit early to be writing to Santa.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:22:09 pm
Anyone ever used Wren, Howdens, Wickes or a similar service where they design, build and fit your kitchen?

We're buying a house that needs some work - knocking a wall through to turn the kitchen into a kitchen diner then putting in an island, all new units etc. Already have all of the white goods we need.

What was your experience? Positive? The unit prices don't look too bad but the installation looks an insane mark up - has anyone bought from one of these services and done the work themselves or got an independent builder/ kitchen fitter to fit it?

Provisionally looking to keep the cost at under £12k - for cabinets, worktops, new sink, island unit that can house the oven and hob, tall unit with pull out storage and all installed. Fantasy or sounds reasonable?

We had a wren kitchen designed and installed at our old place in 2004 and the cupboards and appliances we're still going strong when we sold the house last month.

It was when they were still a husband and wife local, Doncaster company, not the fancy, glossy, marketed place you see on tv.  I'm not sure they even had a showroom as Mr Wren came out to house, measured up and spent a good couple of hours discussing what we wanted. 

They weren't the cheapest but the design was exactly what we wanted.

The fitting was shocking though as although they were their recommended fitters they were sub contractors rather than employed by them
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:17:45 pm
Have you tried the induction hob yet? I'd never go back to gas after getting ours fitted, they are brilliant.

She did but the customer service was rubbish. It was Mancs though, so that doesn't help. ;D

Irlam?
Over what period of time is it appropriate to claim "money owed" from a housemate on household items (loo roll, dishwasher tablets, handwash, sponges, etc) that have been treated as shared but not paid for as such?  Long-term gripe.
Quote from: jackh on Today at 03:17:14 pm
Over what period of time is it appropriate to claim "money owed" from a housemate on household items (loo roll, dishwasher tablets, handwash, sponges, etc) that have been treated as shared but not paid for as such?  Long-term gripe.

Since it started. If I remember rightly theyve been a dick since the beginning so dont let them off.
