I've had a series of spam phone calles today - most have hung up as soon as I answered which suggests there auto dialler was dialling more people than they could handly which is illegal on it's own - but one was an automated message for a National Insurance emergency, whateber the fuck that is.



Nothing particularly unusual about that apart from the number in a single day. The strange thing is that they have come from a series of mobile numbers that are almost identical to each other - and my own number. Only the last 3 digits have varied.



Is this just a mad coincidence, where they have bought a batch of numbers that happen to be similar to mine, or is there something more to it?