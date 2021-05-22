£2161 for a 16 year old going all inclusive for 2 weeks in Greece. Does that sound like a reasonable price?
people like big dick nick.
Anyone seen the GREEN FLASH of light that is emitted by the sun just before it disappears beyond the horizon?
Isn't that the Martians?
I'll certainly look out for it in future, but I've read that conditions have to be just right in order to see it.
Come off it. The chances of anything coming fom Mars are a million to one...
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Never tell me the odds.
If you made £15k profit on crypto trading, how do HMRC know if this if you don't report it?
Its gonna go back into your bank at some point, no?
Yeah. So do the bank snitch on you?
Mother fuckers.
Stop making so much money then dickhead
Can anyone explain to me the point of Kier Starmer? Not any particular point he appears to be trying to make, more what's the point of his being?
What evidence would you have to have submitted to apply for the SEISS grant? If you were only self employed from January this year, would you have been eligible for the grant?
For 1-4 you'd need to have been self employed before Jan this year, but could have a gap between it due to covid. So say stopped Feb 2020 started Jan 2021 then you could apply for grants if you were still trying to be self employed between them.Without a 19/20 tax return submitted not sure it'd even let you apply online now
Cheers, so just to clarify, if someone only started self employment for the first time in January 2021, there would be no possibility that they could have received a grant by now?
Barney, if you need one, I can recommend a genius level accountant for help.
