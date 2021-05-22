« previous next »
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16200 on: May 22, 2021, 11:32:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 22, 2021, 11:23:36 am
£2161 for a 16 year old going all inclusive for 2 weeks in Greece.

Does that sound like a reasonable price?

Is that your son Barney? Having an Inbetweeners style holiday with his mates or going with you?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16201 on: May 22, 2021, 11:40:34 am »
Yeah mate, 14 now but will be 16 at the time.

It's for his aunts wedding. Originally scheduled for last summer at a cost of £1060 for a week. His mum is now saying saying he wants to stay for 2 weeks with her mum and dad and has quoted me that.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16202 on: May 22, 2021, 01:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 22, 2021, 11:23:36 am
£2161 for a 16 year old going all inclusive for 2 weeks in Greece.

Does that sound like a reasonable price?

I mean it depends on the hotel, but yeah Ive paid that and more.

Although at 16 he wont be drinking alcohol (or much) so not like you can rinse that and really get your moneys worth!
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16203 on: May 23, 2021, 08:16:11 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 22, 2021, 11:23:36 am
£2161 for a 16 year old going all inclusive for 2 weeks in Greece.

Does that sound like a reasonable price?

Let me check with Prince Andrew.
Offline princeoftherocks

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16204 on: May 25, 2021, 09:27:54 pm »
Anyone seen the GREEN FLASH of light that is emitted by the sun just before it disappears beyond the horizon?

Online rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16205 on: May 25, 2021, 10:14:06 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on May 25, 2021, 09:27:54 pm
Anyone seen the GREEN FLASH of light that is emitted by the sun just before it disappears beyond the horizon?



Isn't that the Martians?
Offline princeoftherocks

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16206 on: May 25, 2021, 11:04:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 25, 2021, 10:14:06 pm
Isn't that the Martians?

No, it's a real thing.  I've seen it myself.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16207 on: May 26, 2021, 01:39:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 25, 2021, 10:14:06 pm
Isn't that the Martians?
Come off it. The chances of anything coming fom Mars are a million to one...
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16208 on: May 26, 2021, 02:59:14 am »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on May 25, 2021, 09:27:54 pm
Anyone seen the GREEN FLASH of light that is emitted by the sun just before it disappears beyond the horizon?

The only Green Flash I've seen were the Dunlop trainers I had as a kid.

This video captures what you are talking about though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lwus2nqU0SY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lwus2nqU0SY</a>

I'll certainly look out for it in future, but I've read that conditions have to be just right in order to see it.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16209 on: May 26, 2021, 04:14:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 26, 2021, 02:59:14 am
I'll certainly look out for it in future, but I've read that conditions have to be just right in order to see it.
Clear skies and a flat, unobstructed horizon are most important. If you're really lucky you might see a blue flash (very rare due to the way light refracts)
Online rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16210 on: May 26, 2021, 07:08:03 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 26, 2021, 01:39:15 am
Come off it. The chances of anything coming fom Mars are a million to one...

But still they come
Offline 24∗7

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16211 on: May 26, 2021, 09:20:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 26, 2021, 02:59:14 am
I'll certainly look out for it in future, but I've read that conditions have to be just right in order to see it.
I've seen more sunsets than I can ever accurately count but never once seen the green flash and it's a source of great frustration....
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16212 on: May 26, 2021, 02:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 26, 2021, 01:39:15 am
Come off it. The chances of anything coming fom Mars are a million to one...
Never tell me the odds.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline afc turkish

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16213 on: May 26, 2021, 03:01:52 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 26, 2021, 02:12:07 pm
Never tell me the odds.

So you're saying there's a chance...
Offline princeoftherocks

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16214 on: May 26, 2021, 07:31:04 pm »
Y'all gotta look with a telescope or binoculars, obviously waiting until the sun is sufficiently dim!  And yeah, no clouds. 
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16215 on: Today at 09:32:55 am »
If you made £15k profit on crypto trading, how do HMRC know if this if you don't report it?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16216 on: Today at 09:41:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:32:55 am
If you made £15k profit on crypto trading, how do HMRC know if this if you don't report it?

Its gonna go back into your bank at some point, no?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16217 on: Today at 09:53:51 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:41:37 am
Its gonna go back into your bank at some point, no?

Yeah.

So do the bank snitch on you?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16218 on: Today at 10:25:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:53:51 am
Yeah.

So do the bank snitch on you?

I think for large deposits they can report it.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16219 on: Today at 10:30:49 am »
Mother fuckers.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16220 on: Today at 10:38:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:30:49 am
Mother fuckers.

Stop making so much money then dickhead  ;D ;D
Offline 24∗7

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16221 on: Today at 11:06:07 am »
Can anyone explain to me the point of Kier Starmer? Not any particular point he appears to be trying to make, more what's the point of his being?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16222 on: Today at 12:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:38:48 am
Stop making so much money then dickhead  ;D ;D

I haven't made that much, just thinking ahead :D
Online rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16223 on: Today at 01:03:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:06:07 am
Can anyone explain to me the point of Kier Starmer? Not any particular point he appears to be trying to make, more what's the point of his being?

Errrrrrrrrrrrrr,


No.
Online liverbloke

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16224 on: Today at 02:59:49 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:06:07 am
Can anyone explain to me the point of Kier Starmer? Not any particular point he appears to be trying to make, more what's the point of his being?

apparently boris relies on him to stay in power
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16225 on: Today at 03:10:59 pm »
What evidence would you have to have submitted to apply for the SEISS grant?
If you were only self employed from January this year, would you have been eligible for the grant?
Online Chris~

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16226 on: Today at 03:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:10:59 pm
What evidence would you have to have submitted to apply for the SEISS grant?
If you were only self employed from January this year, would you have been eligible for the grant?
For 1-4 you'd need to have been self employed before Jan this year, but could have a gap between it due to covid. So say stopped Feb 2020 started Jan 2021 then you could apply for grants if you were still trying to be self employed between them.

Without a 19/20 tax return submitted not sure it'd even let you apply online now
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16227 on: Today at 03:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:23:17 pm
For 1-4 you'd need to have been self employed before Jan this year, but could have a gap between it due to covid. So say stopped Feb 2020 started Jan 2021 then you could apply for grants if you were still trying to be self employed between them.

Without a 19/20 tax return submitted not sure it'd even let you apply online now

Cheers, so just to clarify, if someone only started self employment for the first time in January 2021, there would be no possibility that they could have received a grant by now?

And would a projection of earnings be sufficient to have claimed one if they were self employed previously?
Offline 24∗7

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16228 on: Today at 03:41:33 pm »
Barney, if you need one, I can recommend a genius level accountant for help.
Online Chris~

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16229 on: Today at 03:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:30:18 pm
Cheers, so just to clarify, if someone only started self employment for the first time in January 2021, there would be no possibility that they could have received a grant by now?
I guess there's always a possibility of getting round things, but I'd be amazed if someone did as you needed to have an 18/19 tax return submitted for the first few by a certain date.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16230 on: Today at 03:54:10 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:41:33 pm
Barney, if you need one, I can recommend a genius level accountant for help.

Just a work related query mate. Can't really find much details on line as the guidance for claiming seems to have been removed in preparation for the 5th grant.
