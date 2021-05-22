« previous next »
Reply #16200
May 22, 2021, 11:32:18 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 22, 2021, 11:23:36 am
£2161 for a 16 year old going all inclusive for 2 weeks in Greece.

Does that sound like a reasonable price?

Is that your son Barney? Having an Inbetweeners style holiday with his mates or going with you?
Reply #16201
May 22, 2021, 11:40:34 am
Yeah mate, 14 now but will be 16 at the time.

It's for his aunts wedding. Originally scheduled for last summer at a cost of £1060 for a week. His mum is now saying saying he wants to stay for 2 weeks with her mum and dad and has quoted me that.
Reply #16202
May 22, 2021, 01:33:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 22, 2021, 11:23:36 am
£2161 for a 16 year old going all inclusive for 2 weeks in Greece.

Does that sound like a reasonable price?

I mean it depends on the hotel, but yeah Ive paid that and more.

Although at 16 he wont be drinking alcohol (or much) so not like you can rinse that and really get your moneys worth!
Reply #16203
May 23, 2021, 08:16:11 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 22, 2021, 11:23:36 am
£2161 for a 16 year old going all inclusive for 2 weeks in Greece.

Does that sound like a reasonable price?

Let me check with Prince Andrew.
Reply #16204
Yesterday at 09:27:54 pm
Anyone seen the GREEN FLASH of light that is emitted by the sun just before it disappears beyond the horizon?

Reply #16205
Yesterday at 10:14:06 pm
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 09:27:54 pm
Anyone seen the GREEN FLASH of light that is emitted by the sun just before it disappears beyond the horizon?



Isn't that the Martians?
Reply #16206
Yesterday at 11:04:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:14:06 pm
Isn't that the Martians?

No, it's a real thing.  I've seen it myself.
Reply #16207
Today at 01:39:15 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:14:06 pm
Isn't that the Martians?
Come off it. The chances of anything coming fom Mars are a million to one...
Reply #16208
Today at 02:59:14 am
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 09:27:54 pm
Anyone seen the GREEN FLASH of light that is emitted by the sun just before it disappears beyond the horizon?

The only Green Flash I've seen were the Dunlop trainers I had as a kid.

This video captures what you are talking about though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lwus2nqU0SY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lwus2nqU0SY</a>

I'll certainly look out for it in future, but I've read that conditions have to be just right in order to see it.
Reply #16209
Today at 04:14:26 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:59:14 am
I'll certainly look out for it in future, but I've read that conditions have to be just right in order to see it.
Clear skies and a flat, unobstructed horizon are most important. If you're really lucky you might see a blue flash (very rare due to the way light refracts)
