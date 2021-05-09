« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 697722 times)

Offline princeoftherocks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • black sheep scouse
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16160 on: May 9, 2021, 09:37:53 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on May  8, 2021, 01:29:52 pm
Someone smoked in my living room last night (I didn't notice and was drunk!). I've opened the windows, cained the air freshner and lit one of those wax melts, but I can still smell it.

Any suggestions to get rid of the smell?

Take up smoking.  Give it a couple of weeks and your breath will smell like a dying hippy campfire and you won't even  notice.
Logged
dios esta buena

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,192
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16161 on: May 9, 2021, 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on May  9, 2021, 03:01:20 pm
Why was my post above with the scented candle deleted? It is a legit product  ;D

Was it one of Paltrows?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,064
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16162 on: May 9, 2021, 09:55:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  9, 2021, 09:49:36 pm
Was it one of Paltrows?

Who wants the living room to smell like Grimsby?
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16163 on: May 9, 2021, 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  9, 2021, 09:55:28 pm
Who wants the living room to smell like Grimsby?

I hear it was conceived in a doorway at Greggs.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,232
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16164 on: May 12, 2021, 09:29:45 pm »
QUESTION, When's fans allowed back inside stadiums here in England?
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,064
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16165 on: May 12, 2021, 09:45:45 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 12, 2021, 09:29:45 pm
QUESTION, When's fans allowed back inside stadiums here in England?

From Monday.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,421
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16166 on: May 13, 2021, 02:20:14 am »
I just told someone to fuck off as they quoted The Scottish S*n. It is the same as the The S*n, right?
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,881
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16167 on: May 13, 2021, 07:19:15 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May 13, 2021, 02:20:14 am
I just told someone to fuck off as they quoted The Scottish S*n. It is the same as the The S*n, right?

Essentially yes, it's the same owners but with a political slant that suits the electorate here - it is much less tory.

Still obviously would never touch it.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,232
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16168 on: May 13, 2021, 08:14:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2021, 09:45:45 pm
From Monday.
My Birthday, May 17th.

Thanks Rob.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,421
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16169 on: May 13, 2021, 03:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on May 13, 2021, 07:19:15 am
Essentially yes, it's the same owners but with a political slant that suits the electorate here - it is much less tory.

Still obviously would never touch it.

Thanks!
Logged

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16170 on: May 14, 2021, 11:12:07 am »
Any domestic appliance / refrigeration engineers about?

A few months ago, my fridge/freezer started to make a strange sound when I opened the fridge door.
Basically, when you opened the door, you'd get a loud clicking sound, and the fridge light would flicker on, and off unison with the sound.

I looked on line and an article I came across stated, dust on the compressor.  So I pulled  out the fridge, and vacuumed all the back components that i could reach.

It's still making the sound, now, even with the door shut.

Is it the compressor? Are the rubber seals compromised? Is the appliance too old, and not reaching maximum cooling capacity?

Your  thoughts and expertise will be welcome.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,771
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16171 on: May 14, 2021, 11:12:58 am »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on May 14, 2021, 11:12:07 am
Any domestic appliance / refrigeration engineers about?

A few months ago, my fridge/freezer started to make a strange sound when I opened the fridge door.
Basically, when you opened the door, you'd get a loud clicking sound, and the fridge light would flicker on, and off unison with the sound.

I looked on line and an article I came across stated, dust on the compressor.  So I pulled  out the fridge, and vacuumed all the back components that i could reach.

It's still making the sound, now, even with the door shut.

Is it the compressor? Are the rubber seals compromised? Is the appliance too old, and not reaching maximum cooling capacity?

Your  thoughts and expertise will be welcome.

How old is the fridge mate and what brand/model?
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,483
  • JFT96
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16172 on: May 14, 2021, 11:15:46 am »
Sounds like a question for Barney this
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,453
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16173 on: May 14, 2021, 11:27:54 am »
Quote from: Welshred on May 14, 2021, 11:15:46 am
Sounds like a question for Barney this

 :D
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,893
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16174 on: May 14, 2021, 12:07:11 pm »
No good at fixing their problems to be honest.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,192
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16175 on: May 14, 2021, 12:18:23 pm »
Yeah not one for Barney, he cant make his fridges moan in the first place.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,434
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16176 on: May 14, 2021, 12:52:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 14, 2021, 12:18:23 pm
Yeah not one for Barney, he cant make his fridges moan in the first place.

White Goods Moan...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,893
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16177 on: May 14, 2021, 01:43:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 14, 2021, 12:18:23 pm
Yeah not one for Barney, he cant make his fridges moan in the first place.

Making them moan is no hassle whatsoever. Stopping them moaning is a different kettle of fish altogether.
Logged

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16178 on: May 14, 2021, 05:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on May 14, 2021, 11:12:58 am
How old is the fridge mate and what brand/model?
5  - 10 years old.  Hotpoint. FFAA52
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,641
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16179 on: May 15, 2021, 09:44:22 am »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on May 14, 2021, 05:44:35 pm
5  - 10 years old.  Hotpoint. FFAA52
A fella HERE has much the same problem.
They go through a number of things to check to try to fix the problem  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16180 on: May 15, 2021, 03:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on May 15, 2021, 09:44:22 am
A fella HERE has much the same problem.
They go through a number of things to check to try to fix the problem  :wave
Just had a read of that forum. Ta.

None the wiser.

Anyone? 

Before I consider contacting a domestic engineer, or replacing the unit.
Logged

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16181 on: May 15, 2021, 04:41:37 pm »
Could the clicking sound be a relay rather than the compressor/motor - is it clicking continuously like something spinning or is it more like a periodic on/off click.

I imagine a relay might be able to be replaced reasonably easily whereas a compressor probably needs to be replaced by someone who knows what they are doing.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,421
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16182 on: Today at 06:19:53 am »
Not to sound like a complete perv, but does anyone have the link to cock and bollocks, the remix to someones weird unban request video.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Up
« previous next »
 