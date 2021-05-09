Any domestic appliance / refrigeration engineers about?



A few months ago, my fridge/freezer started to make a strange sound when I opened the fridge door.

Basically, when you opened the door, you'd get a loud clicking sound, and the fridge light would flicker on, and off unison with the sound.



I looked on line and an article I came across stated, dust on the compressor. So I pulled out the fridge, and vacuumed all the back components that i could reach.



It's still making the sound, now, even with the door shut.



Is it the compressor? Are the rubber seals compromised? Is the appliance too old, and not reaching maximum cooling capacity?



Your thoughts and expertise will be welcome.