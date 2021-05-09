« previous next »
Offline princeoftherocks

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16160 on: May 9, 2021, 09:37:53 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on May  8, 2021, 01:29:52 pm
Someone smoked in my living room last night (I didn't notice and was drunk!). I've opened the windows, cained the air freshner and lit one of those wax melts, but I can still smell it.

Any suggestions to get rid of the smell?

Take up smoking.  Give it a couple of weeks and your breath will smell like a dying hippy campfire and you won't even  notice.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16161 on: May 9, 2021, 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on May  9, 2021, 03:01:20 pm
Why was my post above with the scented candle deleted? It is a legit product  ;D

Was it one of Paltrows?
Online rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16162 on: May 9, 2021, 09:55:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  9, 2021, 09:49:36 pm
Was it one of Paltrows?

Who wants the living room to smell like Grimsby?
Offline Crimson

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16163 on: May 9, 2021, 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  9, 2021, 09:55:28 pm
Who wants the living room to smell like Grimsby?

I hear it was conceived in a doorway at Greggs.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16164 on: May 12, 2021, 09:29:45 pm »
QUESTION, When's fans allowed back inside stadiums here in England?
Online rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16165 on: May 12, 2021, 09:45:45 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 12, 2021, 09:29:45 pm
QUESTION, When's fans allowed back inside stadiums here in England?

From Monday.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16166 on: Yesterday at 02:20:14 am »
I just told someone to fuck off as they quoted The Scottish S*n. It is the same as the The S*n, right?
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16167 on: Yesterday at 07:19:15 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:20:14 am
I just told someone to fuck off as they quoted The Scottish S*n. It is the same as the The S*n, right?

Essentially yes, it's the same owners but with a political slant that suits the electorate here - it is much less tory.

Still obviously would never touch it.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16168 on: Yesterday at 08:14:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2021, 09:45:45 pm
From Monday.
My Birthday, May 17th.

Thanks Rob.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16169 on: Yesterday at 03:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:19:15 am
Essentially yes, it's the same owners but with a political slant that suits the electorate here - it is much less tory.

Still obviously would never touch it.

Thanks!
Offline Big Red Richie

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16170 on: Today at 11:12:07 am »
Any domestic appliance / refrigeration engineers about?

A few months ago, my fridge/freezer started to make a strange sound when I opened the fridge door.
Basically, when you opened the door, you'd get a loud clicking sound, and the fridge light would flicker on, and off unison with the sound.

I looked on line and an article I came across stated, dust on the compressor.  So I pulled  out the fridge, and vacuumed all the back components that i could reach.

It's still making the sound, now, even with the door shut.

Is it the compressor? Are the rubber seals compromised? Is the appliance too old, and not reaching maximum cooling capacity?

Your  thoughts and expertise will be welcome.
Offline Phil M

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16171 on: Today at 11:12:58 am »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Today at 11:12:07 am
Any domestic appliance / refrigeration engineers about?

A few months ago, my fridge/freezer started to make a strange sound when I opened the fridge door.
Basically, when you opened the door, you'd get a loud clicking sound, and the fridge light would flicker on, and off unison with the sound.

I looked on line and an article I came across stated, dust on the compressor.  So I pulled  out the fridge, and vacuumed all the back components that i could reach.

It's still making the sound, now, even with the door shut.

Is it the compressor? Are the rubber seals compromised? Is the appliance too old, and not reaching maximum cooling capacity?

Your  thoughts and expertise will be welcome.

How old is the fridge mate and what brand/model?
Online Welshred

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16172 on: Today at 11:15:46 am »
Sounds like a question for Barney this
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16173 on: Today at 11:27:54 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:15:46 am
Sounds like a question for Barney this

 :D
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16174 on: Today at 12:07:11 pm »
No good at fixing their problems to be honest.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16175 on: Today at 12:18:23 pm »
Yeah not one for Barney, he cant make his fridges moan in the first place.
Online afc turkish

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16176 on: Today at 12:52:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:18:23 pm
Yeah not one for Barney, he cant make his fridges moan in the first place.

White Goods Moan...
