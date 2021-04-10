So yeah, anyone around Penistone and the area, let me know
Reminds me of the Pen Island URL goof
people like big dick nick.
Or Susan Boyles #susanalbumparty launch.
A random one.I was looking at a pair of shoes online earlier that I wanted to buy. They were in a sale, with £25 off. I was kind of checking them out and clicking around elsewhere and the next time I was on the page they were only £15 off.Coincidence that they changed the price as I was viewing, or do sites do tactics like this? Could they see that I spent X amount of time looking at the product and so bumped up the price thinking Im interested?
Airlines do this, or certainly used to. They use cookies stored by your browser so you know you are coming back for a second visit and think they can charge a higher price now they know you are interested.Use a private browsing window and see if it is still the same price.
Yeah forgot to say Id been looking at the same product earlier in the week too, so its more likely they saw my second visit as confirmation I was interested. I say they, but I imagine this is all automated?
Can a tailor or seamstress bring in and reduce the size of a cashmere jumper?
Depends how its made, but if it has seams then yeah it should be able to be done.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Looking for a place in south Liverpool that repairs footwear (Timberland boots to be precise). Stitching gone on part of it, and the bottoms need replacing. Is Timpsons best or is there decent local one that would be cheaper/better
Wash in warm water then chuck in the dryer.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
How do you embed tweets?
Will url tags do it? Testing below...https://twitter.com/josephdkelly/status/985245893665357824?s=21Ah no - that just shows the link, hmmm.......
Yeah I tried that, got the same result I'm sure there is a way of doing it though.Good tweet by the way.
Haha it's the only one I've ever saved - that's Harvest Fields' shirt - he's also in the flag......
There's an embed option in a tweet (look for the "...", click, scroll down, pick up embed code) but I can't figure out what to do next.....embed tags don't seem to work here......must be an SMF thing.....
Yeah I'd gotten that far as well I've definitely seen it done on here though.
I have no idea what Im taking about
You sure? Never seen it myself - only screen captures!
Best place to get a hamper for a birthday picnic?
Fortnum & Mason?
Page created in 0.091 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]