A random one.



I was looking at a pair of shoes online earlier that I wanted to buy. They were in a sale, with £25 off. I was kind of checking them out and clicking around elsewhere and the next time I was on the page they were only £15 off.



Coincidence that they changed the price as I was viewing, or do sites do tactics like this? Could they see that I spent X amount of time looking at the product and so bumped up the price thinking Im interested?