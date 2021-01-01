« previous next »
Offline BJ

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16000 on: Yesterday at 05:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:50:52 pm
If you don't think that James 'joke' was transphobic maybe this trans football fan might be able to change your mind

https://twitter.com/isitoverno/status/1375003045549998081?s=19
Absolutely not. 
Offline reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16001 on: Yesterday at 05:11:29 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:08:48 pm
Think it's "Ti ma-ur ichav", but not a Welsh speaker at all, lol...(the "ch" is like a Scouse "ck") Maybe ask the neighbours so you can say it with a local accent?

Here's some Welsh lessons: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gXToPIIarg

Haha we don't have any neighbours "praise the lord"!!!

That sounds about right thanks. 

We've asked local workmen who've been to the house but I find it's easier to understand the pronunciation when it's written and broken down like you've done it.
Offline Welshred

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16002 on: Yesterday at 05:18:02 pm »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 05:10:42 pm
Absolutely not. 

Oh perfect, then whilst you keep your mind closed to these issues you'll only ever have a problem with it. You, a non trans male, finds jokes related to trans people funny but actual trans people find it offensive so that makes it offensive and transphobic, however you still think its OK...
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16003 on: Yesterday at 05:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:18:02 pm
Oh perfect, then whilst you keep your mind closed to these issues you'll only ever have a problem with it. You, a non trans male, finds jokes related to trans people funny but actual trans people find it offensive so that makes it offensive and transphobic, however you still think its OK...

Starting to see why he thinks he's walking on egg shells now  ::)
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16004 on: Yesterday at 05:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:19:24 pm
Starting to see why he thinks he's walking on egg shells now  ::)

Not making offensive jokes about a persecuted minority is now 'treading on egg shells' apparently.
Offline BJ

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16005 on: Yesterday at 05:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:10:40 pm
This does happen on  here, particuarly in the Trump thread. I remember once pointing out that Trump was right that the internet was invented in the USA, after a tweet was posted mocking him for claimining it was (the tweet was mixing up the internet and the world wide web) and I got jumped on by several posters for it as if I was somehow a Trump supporter.
Its the world were living in now it seems where if you dont agree with the point being put forward you can shut up and clear off.  If you are so convinced that you are right then a challenge to your opinion shouldnt worry you.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16006 on: Yesterday at 05:27:30 pm »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 05:25:49 pm
Its the world were living in now it seems where if you dont agree with the point being put forward you can shut up and clear off.  If you are so convinced that you are right then a challenge to your opinion shouldnt worry you.

To b ehonest, having read the post Craig linked, you were absolutely right to be challenged on it, and it is not similar in any way to my post I referred to. I actually just went and deleted thepost you have just quoted because I didn't want it to be associated with yours and the transphobia comments.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16007 on: Yesterday at 05:39:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:11:29 pm
Haha we don't have any neighbours "praise the lord"!!!

That sounds about right thanks. 

We've asked local workmen who've been to the house but I find it's easier to understand the pronunciation when it's written and broken down like you've done it.

I think like most Welsh place names it's insanely decriptive and just means "big house higher up", so it's probably more important you remember the postcode! :D

Forgot you deliberately moved into the middle of nowhere, enjoy!
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16008 on: Yesterday at 05:47:28 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:39:50 pm
I think like most Welsh place names it's insanely decriptive and just means "big house higher up", so it's probably more important you remember the postcode! :D

Forgot you deliberately moved into the middle of nowhere, enjoy!

I'm thinking of moving next door with my new stereo system and gang of dysfunctional mates just so Debs feels at home again.  ;)

PS, Don't tell her. I want it to be a surprise.  :D
Offline reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16009 on: Yesterday at 06:08:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:39:50 pm
I think like most Welsh place names it's insanely decriptive and just means "big house higher up", so it's probably more important you remember the postcode! :D

Forgot you deliberately moved into the middle of nowhere, enjoy!

Yeah we'd sussed the translation it was the how we say it that we were struggling with but think you've nailed it.

Everyone we've met are so friendly and helpful but we really want to try and speak a bit of Welsh even if it's only please and thank you.
Offline reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16010 on: Yesterday at 06:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:47:28 pm
I'm thinking of moving next door with my new stereo system and gang of dysfunctional mates just so Debs feels at home again.  ;)

PS, Don't tell her. I want it to be a surprise.  :D

😂😂😂😂 You'd actually be more than welcome mate, at least I could tell you all to shut the fuck up without getting battered 😜
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16011 on: Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:10:49 pm
😂😂😂😂 You'd actually be more than welcome mate, at least I could tell you all to shut the fuck up without getting battered 😜

 :D

It sounds like you're in a lovely place. I hope you are very happy there.  8)
Offline reddebs

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16012 on: Yesterday at 06:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm
:D

It sounds like you're in a lovely place. I hope you are very happy there.  8)

We are mate thanks.  It's so good it feels like it's a holiday rather than our new home but it's weird going to bed not worrying about noisy neighbours 😁
Offline John C

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16013 on: Yesterday at 06:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:07:10 pm
Hi John.

It was this now-locked thread.  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347151.0

The poster wondering why the mods were seemingly letting personal abuse slide was kj999.

Ah, yes. You're right and it would have fell in this category I mentioned here
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:24:57 am
Having written the first line, it is a fact that a Brexit or right-wing sympathiser will not get much leeway on this site unless they construct an opinion articulately and then leave the discussion and don't cause an ongoing argument.
But the poster stated he doesn't even live in this country but voted Brexit. That was a kick in the gonads for Rawkites and he should have left the discussion instead of rubbing salt in the wounds imo mate.
Offline John C

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16014 on: Yesterday at 07:00:32 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 04:53:21 pm
BJ, that's five issues right there,
This is concerning,
So is this
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 03:52:20 pm
... and on and on  ... being called racist and transphobic.  Its taking us backwards as a society. I try to live my life respecting everybody.  The world is big enough for people of all creeds, colours, orientations etc to coexist in harmony.  Lets give that a good go rather than taking offence from a cartoon mouse or an author defending battered women.
With respect, you politely asked this afternoon what the parameters are for discussion, so this isn't the Mods having a pop at you, but can you clarify this for us also please?
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 05:10:42 pm
Absolutely not. 
Offline 24∗7

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16015 on: Yesterday at 07:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm
It must be tricky to moderate and try to keep everyone happy too.
;D it is and we definitely don't bother trying to do the last part.... :wave
Offline BJ

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16016 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:00:32 pm
So is this With respect, you politely asked this afternoon what the parameters are for discussion, so this isn't the Mods having a pop at you, but can you clarify this for us also please?
Full quote - Its really wearing me out seeing childrens books,  statues, packets of rice, boxes of biscuits, national parks ... and on and on  ... being called racist and transphobic.  Its taking us backwards as a society.

Its a historical reference. Soviet Russia, 1923 statue toppling and book burning.  Communist China, 1949, statue toppling, book burning. Nazi Germany, elimination of cultural symbols and book burning.  Erasing history shouldnt be occurring in todays society.
Offline Chris~

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16017 on: Yesterday at 11:41:53 pm »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Full quote - Its really wearing me out seeing childrens books,  statues, packets of rice, boxes of biscuits, national parks ... and on and on  ... being called racist and transphobic.  Its taking us backwards as a society.

Its a historical reference. Soviet Russia, 1923 statue toppling and book burning.  Communist China, 1949, statue toppling, book burning. Nazi Germany, elimination of cultural symbols and book burning.  Erasing history shouldnt be occurring in todays society.
Amazed you were able to remmeber Nazi Germany given the real lack of statues or the banning of things like the Swastika. Almost like that doesn't actually erase history.amd is of a benefit to society.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm by Chris~ »
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16018 on: Yesterday at 11:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:50:52 pm
If you don't think that James 'joke' was transphobic maybe this trans football fan might be able to change your mind

https://twitter.com/isitoverno/status/1375003045549998081?s=19

I'll hold my hands up and say I was wrong with what I said on the last page about not seeing it as being transphobic. I did still think it was funny though because it was ridiculous.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16019 on: Today at 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:53:07 pm
I'll hold my hands up and say I was wrong with what I said on the last page about not seeing it as being transphobic. I did still think it was funny though because it was ridiculous.

I get you, there is a humour in its ridiculousness. Its such a far fetched and absurd story that its funny.

There is nothing wrong with that aspect. There def is from the idea that it makes light of people who are genuinely struggling with their gender.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #16020 on: Today at 03:19:02 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:52:36 pm
Ah, yes. You're right and it would have fell in this category I mentioned here But the poster stated he doesn't even live in this country but voted Brexit. That was a kick in the gonads for Rawkites and he should have left the discussion instead of rubbing salt in the wounds imo mate.
Oh, I understand why people were upset. I'm also in the group that feel the pain of that kick in the nuts, so I really do get why his stance wound people up. Particularly as the consequences of his stance and vote will not be felt by him because he doesn't even live in the UK. I just found the group kicking a bit unsavoury though, that's all.

Cheers for the reply, John.
