Ah, yes. You're right and it would have fell in this category I mentioned here But the poster stated he doesn't even live in this country but voted Brexit. That was a kick in the gonads for Rawkites and he should have left the discussion instead of rubbing salt in the wounds imo mate.
Oh, I understand why people were upset. I'm also in the group that feel the pain of that kick in the nuts, so I really do get why his stance wound people up. Particularly as the consequences of his stance and vote will not be felt by him because he doesn't even live in the UK. I just found the group kicking a bit unsavoury though, that's all.
Cheers for the reply, John.